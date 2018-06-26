Check Out Drake’s Eerie New Scorpion Album Teaser Video
Could this mean a return to a more serious Drake?
Drake has been releasing a slew of new music in the run up to his long-awaited next full-length album Scorpion coming June 29th, and most of it has continued Drake’s recent vibe of the ever-partying, hit-making, fun Drake that we know and love.
FIRST, TO REMIND YOURSELF OF THAT EXACT DRIZZY VIBE, WATCH DRAKE'S 'NICE FOR WHAT' MUSIC VIDEO FEATURING AN ALL-STAR CAST BELOW!
Hold on, hold on
I keep lettin' you back in (you back in)
How can I, explain myself?
Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me
(Lil Weezyana shit)
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
(Murda on the beat)
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
Care for me, care for me, I know you care for me
(A song for y'all to cut up to, you know?)
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me (yeah)
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
Everybody get your mothafuckin' roll on
I know shorty and she doesn't want no slow song
Had a man last year, life goes on
Haven't let that thing loose, girl, in so long
You've been inside, know you like to lay low
I've been peepin' what you bringin' to the table
Workin' hard, girl, everything paid for
First-last, phone bill, car note, cable
With your phone out, gotta hit them angles
With your phone out, snappin' like you Fabo
And you showin' off, but it's alright
And you showin' off, but it's alright (alright!)
It's a short life, yeah
Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
That's a real one in your reflection
Without a follow, without a mention
You really pipin' up on these niggas
You gotta be nice for what to these niggas?
I understand, you got a hunnid bands
You got a baby Benz, you got some bad friends
High school pics, you was even bad then
You ain't stressin' off no lover in the past tense
You already had them
Work at 8 A.M., finish 'round five
Hoes talk down, you don't see 'em outside
Yeah, they don't really be the same offline
You know dark days, you know hard times
Doin' overtime for the last month
Saturday, call the girls, get 'em gassed up
Gotta hit the club, gotta make that ass jump
Gotta hit the club like you hit them mothafuckin' angles
With your phone out, snappin' like you Fabo
And you showin' off, but it's alright
And you showin' off, but it's alright (alright!)
It's a short life
Uh-huh! (Oh yeah!)
These hoes! (They mad!)
Your boy! (I had!)
I made! (Watch the breakdown)
Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
Gotta make that jump, gotta make that, gotta, gotta make that
Gotta make that jump, gotta make that, gotta, gotta make that
Gotta, gotta, gotta g-g-gotta, g-g-gotta, gotta
Gotta, g-g-gotta, gotta, gotta make that jump, jump (let's go)
Bend it over, lift it up, bend it over, lift it up
Make that jump, jump
Bend it over, lift it up, bend it over, lift it up
Make that jump, jump
Bend it over, over, over, over, over, lift it up
Make that jump, jump
Bend it over, lift it up (make that jump, jump)
Bend it over, lift it up (make that jump, jump)
That's a real one in your reflection
Without a follow, without a mention
You really pipin' up on these niggas
You gotta be nice for what to these niggas?
I understand
Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd cry for me
Gotta hit the club like you hit them, hit them, hit them angles
It's a short life, yeah
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
But this mysterious newly released album teaser video suggests that on this new project Drizzy may be taking a departure from that vibe entirely.
Drake dropped the teaser on his Instagram, which sees Drake driving to the studio at night, and unlike a lot of Drake’s usual happy-go-lucky antics such as the Degrassi High School reunion video for ‘I’m Upset, this takes a far darker, more serious tone.
The brand new teaser has got us very, very interested in what Drake has in store for us next - check out it out below:
Could this be a return to the sadder, more serious Drake we originally got to know on albums like Thank Me Later and Take Care before his pop-star status had him making back to back bangers? Could it be even darker and sinister than that? We can't wait to find out.
The sinister backing track that curates this horror-esque mood is Moderat’s ‘The Mark (Interlude)’, which was used in the 2018 movie Annihilation – and gives the clip an incredibly eerie vibe.
To make things more mysterious, billboards have been spotted in Toronto that hint at some sort of surprise surrounding the album. They all have cryptic messages such as “Is there more”, “Don’t hit me when you hear this”, “Changing from boy to a man” and “A side / B side”.
A two-part album? Some huge personal reveal to be made? Any response to the Pusha T beef? We can’t be sure, but Drake has definitely got our curiosity piqued.
In the meantime, did you miss the spectacle that was the Drake vs Pusha T beef – ie the most outlandish rap beef in the last 20 years? Well luckily we recapped the whole thing, including all the best twitter memes that surrounded it, and you can check it out right HERE!