Drake

Check Out Drake’s Eerie New Scorpion Album Teaser Video

Could this mean a return to a more serious Drake?

Tuesday, June 26, 2018 - 12:29

Drake has been releasing a slew of new music in the run up to his long-awaited next full-length album Scorpion coming June 29th, and most of it has continued Drake’s recent vibe of the ever-partying, hit-making, fun Drake that we know and love. 

FIRST, TO REMIND YOURSELF OF THAT EXACT DRIZZY VIBE, WATCH DRAKE'S 'NICE FOR WHAT' MUSIC VIDEO FEATURING AN ALL-STAR CAST BELOW!

View the lyrics
I wanna know who mothafuckin' representin' in here tonight
Hold on, hold on

I keep lettin' you back in (you back in)
How can I, explain myself?

Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me
(Lil Weezyana shit)
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
(Murda on the beat)
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
Care for me, care for me, I know you care for me
(A song for y'all to cut up to, you know?)
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me (yeah)
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?

Everybody get your mothafuckin' roll on
I know shorty and she doesn't want no slow song
Had a man last year, life goes on
Haven't let that thing loose, girl, in so long
You've been inside, know you like to lay low
I've been peepin' what you bringin' to the table
Workin' hard, girl, everything paid for
First-last, phone bill, car note, cable
With your phone out, gotta hit them angles
With your phone out, snappin' like you Fabo
And you showin' off, but it's alright
And you showin' off, but it's alright (alright!)
It's a short life, yeah

Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?

That's a real one in your reflection
Without a follow, without a mention
You really pipin' up on these niggas
You gotta be nice for what to these niggas?

I understand, you got a hunnid bands
You got a baby Benz, you got some bad friends
High school pics, you was even bad then
You ain't stressin' off no lover in the past tense
You already had them
Work at 8 A.M., finish 'round five
Hoes talk down, you don't see 'em outside
Yeah, they don't really be the same offline
You know dark days, you know hard times
Doin' overtime for the last month
Saturday, call the girls, get 'em gassed up
Gotta hit the club, gotta make that ass jump
Gotta hit the club like you hit them mothafuckin' angles
With your phone out, snappin' like you Fabo
And you showin' off, but it's alright
And you showin' off, but it's alright (alright!)
It's a short life

Uh-huh! (Oh yeah!)
These hoes! (They mad!)
Your boy! (I had!)
I made! (Watch the breakdown)

Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?

Gotta make that jump, gotta make that, gotta, gotta make that
Gotta make that jump, gotta make that, gotta, gotta make that
Gotta, gotta, gotta g-g-gotta, g-g-gotta, gotta
Gotta, g-g-gotta, gotta, gotta make that jump, jump (let's go)
Bend it over, lift it up, bend it over, lift it up
Make that jump, jump
Bend it over, lift it up, bend it over, lift it up
Make that jump, jump
Bend it over, over, over, over, over, lift it up
Make that jump, jump
Bend it over, lift it up (make that jump, jump)
Bend it over, lift it up (make that jump, jump)

That's a real one in your reflection
Without a follow, without a mention
You really pipin' up on these niggas
You gotta be nice for what to these niggas?
I understand

Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd cry for me

Gotta hit the club like you hit them, hit them, hit them angles
It's a short life, yeah
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
Writer(s): ROBERT F. DIGGS, CLIFFORD SMITH, RUSSELL T. JONES, DENNIS DAVID COLES, COREY WOODS, LAMONT HAWKINS, MARILYN BERGMAN, ALAN BERGMAN, MARVIN HAMLISCH, JASON S. HUNTER, LAURYN N. HILL, AUBREY DRAKE GRAHAM, BYRON O. THOMAS, BRYAN WILLIAMS, NOAH JAMES SHEBIB, GARY E. GRICE, ORVILLE ERWIN HALL, PHILLIP GLEN PRICE, SHANE LEE LINDSTROM, JEROME COSEY, ADAM PIGOTT Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

But this mysterious newly released album teaser video suggests that on this new project Drizzy may be taking a departure from that vibe entirely.

Credit: Drake's Instagram

Drake dropped the teaser on his Instagram, which sees Drake driving to the studio at night, and unlike a lot of Drake’s usual happy-go-lucky antics such as the Degrassi High School reunion video for ‘I’m Upset, this takes a far darker, more serious tone. 

The brand new teaser has got us very, very interested in what Drake has in store for us next - check out it out below: 

🦂

🦂

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Could this be a return to the sadder, more serious Drake we originally got to know on albums like Thank Me Later and Take Care before his pop-star status had him making back to back bangers? Could it be even darker and sinister than that? We can't wait to find out. 

The sinister backing track that curates this horror-esque mood is Moderat’s ‘The Mark (Interlude)’, which was used in the 2018 movie Annihilation – and gives the clip an incredibly eerie vibe.

To make things more mysterious, billboards have been spotted in Toronto that hint at some sort of surprise surrounding the album. They all have cryptic messages such as “Is there more”, “Don’t hit me when you hear this”, “Changing from boy to a man” and “A side / B side”. 

A two-part album? Some huge personal reveal to be made? Any response to the Pusha T beef?  We can’t be sure, but Drake has definitely got our curiosity piqued.

In the meantime, did you miss the spectacle that was the Drake vs Pusha T beef – ie the most outlandish rap beef in the last 20 years? Well luckily we recapped the whole thing, including all the best twitter memes that surrounded it, and you can check it out right HERE!

 

Latest News

Just Tattoo Of Us: Everything You Need To Know About Series 3
Marvel
Marvel Boss Reveals The MCU Already Has An LGBTQ+ Superhero And Will Introduce Another
These Lush Foundation Sticks Are Going To Revolutionize Your Make-Up Bag
Taylor Swift at her London Wembley gig with Adele
Taylor Swift Is Upping Her Girl Squad Game By Adding Adele And JK Rowling To Its Ranks
Mario Kart
This New Way To Play Mario Kart Changes EVERYTHING
You Need To See The Throwback Video Marnie Simpson Posted For Her And Casey Johnson’s Anniversary
Charlotte Crosby Ranks Her Body Confidence Out Of Ten And Talks Fad Diets
Drake&#039;s Scorpion Teaser Video
Check Out Drake’s Eerie New Scorpion Album Teaser Video
Demi Lovato performing at Rock in Rio
Demi Lovato Admits She’s ‘A New Person With A New Life’ After Emotional First Performance Since Relapse At Rock In Rio
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian Hits Back At Claims Her Relationship With Tristan Thompson Is ‘Tense’
Ariana Grande Celebrates Her Birthday As More Cute Pictures With Pete Davidson Emerge
We’ve Found Out Where The Love Islanders’ Outfits Are From So You Don’t Have To
George Ezra Plays O2 Academy Brixton London
George Ezra Eyes Up First UK No.1 Single With ‘Shotgun’
The Witches
The Witches Is Getting A Remake
It: Chapter 2
It: Chapter 2 Adds Two More Stars To Its Adult Cast
5 Seconds Of Summer
5 Seconds Of Summer Have Made Billboard History As Youngblood Tops US Charts
The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit
Life is Strange Prequel, Captain Spirit, Is Out TODAY and Yes, Your Decisions WILL Carry Over Into Life is Strange 2
This Model Had The Best Response To People Bodyshaming Her Bikini Pics
Nicki Minaj &amp; Big Sean Performing At The BET Awards 2018
The Performances, The Winners & Everything Else That Went Down At The BET Awards 2018
11 Brand New Summer Fragrances That’ll Transport You To A Beach In The Tropics

More From Drake

Drake&#039;s Scorpion Teaser Video
Check Out Drake’s Eerie New Scorpion Album Teaser Video
Drake Scorpion Album Cover Art
Drake Unveils 'Scorpion' Album Release Date & Artwork
Drake &#039;I&#039;m Upset&#039; Music Video
Drake Drops 'I'm Upset' Video & It's A Hilarious Degrassi High School Reunion
Drake Live Performance
J Prince Says Drake Needs To End His Beef With Pusha T
Pusha T vs. Drake - RECAP of the feud
Drake VS Pusha T : The Story So Far...
Drake and Migos Are Going On Tour Together
TV Shows
Million Dollar Baby: Lateysha Grace Reveals The Secret To An Epic Instagram Post From Using Lyrics To The Best Poses – EXCLUSIVE
2018 Music Videos - April
Ariana Grande
2018 Music Videos: Best Of April's Releases
From Lateysha Grace To Kim Kardashian: Reality Stars Who Bagged Themselves A Relationship With A Big Time Celeb
MTV News
7 Reality Stars Who Managed To Bag Themselves An A-List Relationship
Drake
Is Drake Dating Million Dollar Baby Star Lateysha Grace?
Drake
Drake Is Releasing His New Album 'Scorpion' In Summer

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Josh Ritchie’s Baby
This Model Had The Best Response To People Bodyshaming Her Bikini Pics
Geordie Shore Spoiler: OG Holly Hagan Breaks Down Over Her Ex Kyle Christie After Her Return To The House
Sam Gowland Reveals ‘Disgusting’ Abuse Is Still Being Left On His Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Ranks Her Body Confidence Out Of Ten And Talks Fad Diets
KJ Apa Tried To Roast Cole Sprouse But Then The Entire Riverdale Cast Joined In
From Millie Bobby Brown To Taylor Swift: 9 Of The Most Shocking Reasons Celebs Have Quit Social Media
Miley Cyrus (L) and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Just Get Married In Malibu?
You Need To See The Throwback Video Marnie Simpson Posted For Her And Casey Johnson’s Anniversary
Marvel
Marvel Boss Reveals The MCU Already Has An LGBTQ+ Superhero And Will Introduce Another
These Lush Foundation Sticks Are Going To Revolutionize Your Make-Up Bag
Khloe Kardashian Had The Best Response To Kendall Jenner’s Bikini Upload