Drake And Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Posed For Instagram And Everyone Lost Their Minds

Rap superstar Drake and Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown have sent Instagram into meltdown after posing together for photos.

The Canadian rap star and the British actress – who plays Eleven/Jane in the hit Netflix show – crossed paths while in Australia.

Drake has been Down Under performing while Millie hopped over to Aus to attend a Comic Con event.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the stars shared photos of themselves together.

Hawkins Very Own Hawkins Very Own A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Nov 11, 2017 at 12:10am PST

Drake shared a snap of himself and Millie pretending to use telekinetic powers with their hands raised – along with the caption: “Hawkins very own.”

While Millie shared a snap of them laughing together with the caption: “this guy…” alongside a heart emoji.

this guy... ❤️ this guy... ❤️ A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Nov 11, 2017 at 12:29am PST

Fans were unsure how to deal with the snaps – with pretty much everyone going into meltdown.

“Awww you look so happy and he looks like a fan so happy,” one fan gushed, with others typing: “LEGENDS” and another simply asking, seemingly with envy: “WHAT?!”