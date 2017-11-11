Drake

Drake And Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Posed For Instagram And Everyone Lost Their Minds

Drake + Eleven = Instagram HEAVEN

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - 12:56

Rap superstar Drake and Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown have sent Instagram into meltdown after posing together for photos.

The Canadian rap star and the British actress – who plays Eleven/Jane in the hit Netflix show – crossed paths while in Australia.

Drake has been Down Under performing while Millie hopped over to Aus to attend a Comic Con event.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the stars shared photos of themselves together.

Hawkins Very Own

Hawkins Very Own

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Drake shared a snap of himself and Millie pretending to use telekinetic powers with their hands raised – along with the caption: “Hawkins very own.”

While Millie shared a snap of them laughing together with the caption: “this guy…” alongside a heart emoji.

this guy... ❤️

this guy... ❤️

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on

Fans were unsure how to deal with the snaps – with pretty much everyone going into meltdown.

“Awww you look so happy and he looks like a fan so happy,” one fan gushed, with others typing: “LEGENDS” and another simply asking, seemingly with envy: “WHAT?!”

Drake and Millie Bobby Brown Stranger Things Instagram

Drake And Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Posed For Instagram And Everyone Lost Their Minds

