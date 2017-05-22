Drake

Drake Beats Adele’s Billboard Awards Record With 13 Wins

Monday, May 22, 2017 - 11:00

Drake enjoyed a historic night at 2017’s Billboard Music Awards as he surged to a massive 13 wins, surpassing Adele’s record of 12 BBMA wins in one night.

"Life is like toilet paper, either you're on a roll or taking sh*t from assholes," Drake said during his acceptance speech.

The Canadian superstar then used his opportunity on stage to flirt a little with host Vanessa Hudgens. "It's crazy that we're all here on earth for a limited amount of time, and we gotta show love while we're here," he said on stage midway through the broadcast, before getting to the heart of the matter: "Vanessa Hudgens, you look incredible tonight," to which Nicki Minaj, sitting in the crowd, was caught on camera shouting, "WHAT ABOUT ME?" Drake later said that he loved her. 

People try to tear Drake down a lot, but you can't help but love him for trying to spread positivity and energy.

While the 13 wins sees Drake surge up Billboard’s all-time winners list, he still has some work ahead of him if he’s to catch Taylor Swift, who has won 21 in total.

Drake won Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist and Top Rap Artist, and much more.  Elsewhere, Cher won the prestigious Icon Award, Beyoncé earned Top Female Artist, Zayn was awarded Top New Artist.

Vanessa Hudgens did an excellent job as a co-host, working alongside Ludacris, and even rapped a Nicki Minaj verse. You need to watch it.

The night also saw performances from a host of huge names, including Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Lorde and much more. Click through the gallery below to see the rest…

The Billboard  Music  Awards 2017's Big winners

Top Artist:
Drake - winner
Adele
Beyonce
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd

Top New Artist:
Zayn - winner
Alessia Cara
Desiigner
Lil Uzi Vert
Lukas Graham

Top Male Artist:
Drake - winner
Justin Bieber
Future
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd

Top Female Artist:
Beyonce - winner
Adele
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Sia

Top Duo/Group:
Twenty One Pilots - winner
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Florida Georgia Line
Guns N’ Roses

Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake - winner
Beyonce
Prince
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Artist:
Drake - winner
The Chainsmokers
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist:
Drake - winner
The Chainsmokers
Prince
Justin Timberlake
Twenty One Pilots

Top Radio Songs Artist:
Twenty One Pilots - winner
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna

Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Drake - winner
The Chainsmokers
Desiigner
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots

Billboard Music Awards 2017 Performances

  • Drake and Baka perform at The Fountains of Bellagio for the Billboard Music Awards 2017.
    [Getty]
    1 of 12
  • Here's another shot of Drake and Baka performing *in a fountain*.
    [Getty]
    2 of 12
  • Halsey.
    [Getty]
    3 of 12
  • The Chainsmokers.
    [Getty]
    4 of 12
  • Imagine Dragons.
    [Getty]
    5 of 12
  • Miley Cyrus.
    [Getty]
    6 of 12
  • Lorde.
    [Getty]
    7 of 12
  • Camila Cabello.
    [Getty]
    8 of 12
  • John Legend.
    [Getty]
    9 of 12
  • Cher.
    [Getty]
    10 of 12
  • Hailee Steinfeld.
    [Getty]
    11 of 12
  • Nicki Minaj.
    [Getty]
    12 of 12

