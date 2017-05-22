Drake Beats Adele’s Billboard Awards Record With 13 Wins

Drake enjoyed a historic night at 2017’s Billboard Music Awards as he surged to a massive 13 wins, surpassing Adele’s record of 12 BBMA wins in one night.

"Life is like toilet paper, either you're on a roll or taking sh*t from assholes," Drake said during his acceptance speech.

The Canadian superstar then used his opportunity on stage to flirt a little with host Vanessa Hudgens. "It's crazy that we're all here on earth for a limited amount of time, and we gotta show love while we're here," he said on stage midway through the broadcast, before getting to the heart of the matter: "Vanessa Hudgens, you look incredible tonight," to which Nicki Minaj, sitting in the crowd, was caught on camera shouting, "WHAT ABOUT ME?" Drake later said that he loved her.

People try to tear Drake down a lot, but you can't help but love him for trying to spread positivity and energy.

Drake shooting his shot with Vanessa Hudgens, what a legend Lmao pic.twitter.com/lCOW1LKHWh — IG/SC: MadeManJama (@MadeManJama) May 22, 2017

While the 13 wins sees Drake surge up Billboard’s all-time winners list, he still has some work ahead of him if he’s to catch Taylor Swift, who has won 21 in total.

Drake won Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist and Top Rap Artist, and much more. Elsewhere, Cher won the prestigious Icon Award, Beyoncé earned Top Female Artist, Zayn was awarded Top New Artist.

Vanessa Hudgens did an excellent job as a co-host, working alongside Ludacris, and even rapped a Nicki Minaj verse. You need to watch it.

The night also saw performances from a host of huge names, including Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Lorde and much more. Click through the gallery below to see the rest…

The Billboard Music Awards 2017's Big winners

Top Artist:

Drake - winner

Adele

Beyonce

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd



Top New Artist:

Zayn - winner

Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Lil Uzi Vert

Lukas Graham



Top Male Artist:

Drake - winner

Justin Bieber

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd



Top Female Artist:

Beyonce - winner

Adele

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia



Top Duo/Group:

Twenty One Pilots - winner

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Florida Georgia Line

Guns N’ Roses



Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake - winner

Beyonce

Prince

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Drake - winner

The Chainsmokers

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd



Top Song Sales Artist:

Drake - winner

The Chainsmokers

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots



Top Radio Songs Artist:

Twenty One Pilots - winner

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Drake - winner

The Chainsmokers

Desiigner

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

