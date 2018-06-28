Drake Confirms He Has A Son And Pens His Own Incredible Album Review

Drake has finally confirmed reports that he fathered a child with former adult-film star Sophie Brussaux.

In the lyrics to a track called ‘Emotionless’ on new album Scorpion, the 31-year-old said: “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world/I was hiding the world from my kid. Breakin’ news in my life I don’t run to the blogs/ The only ones I wanna tell are the ones I can call."

He went on to reference Michael Jackson track ‘Billie Jean’ in the lyrics to ‘March 14’: “She’s not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine/ Sandi used to tell me all it takes it one time, and all it took was one time/ S—, we only met two times, two times,”

“I used to challenge my parents on every album/ Now I’m embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent/ Always promised the family unit/ I wanted it to be different because I’ve been through it.”

Rumours about Drake’s son went viral last month when Pusha T accused him of “hiding” his child on a track titled ‘The Story Of Adidon.’

While nobody is too shocked by the baby revelation, people *have* been blown away by the incredible note Drake penned about his album on Apple Music.

He wrote: “HATE WHEN DRAKE RAPS, DRAKE SINGS TOO MUCH, DRAKE IS A POP ARTIST, DRAKE DOESN’T EVEN WRITE HIS OWN SONGS, DRAKE TOOK AN L, DRAKE DIDN’T START FROM THE BOTTOM, DRAKE IS FINISHED, I LIKE DRAKE’S OLDER STUFF, DRAKE MAKES MUSIC FOR GIRLS, DRAKE THINKS HE’S JAMAICAN, DRAKE IS AN ACTOR, DRAKE CHANGED. ANYBODY ELSE > DRAKE …YEAH YEAH WE KNOW.”

