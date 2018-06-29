Drake Drops Epic New Double Album Scorpion
SIDE A: Goes in. SIDE B: Goes sad.
Today, Drake dropped his latest studio album Scorpion, and much to everyone's surprise is a two-sided affair which covers all the bases.
FIRST, CHECK OUT DRAKE'S STAR-STUDDED MUSIC VIDEO FOR 'NICE FOR WHAT'
Hold on, hold on
I keep lettin' you back in (you back in)
How can I, explain myself?
Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me
(Lil Weezyana shit)
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
(Murda on the beat)
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
Care for me, care for me, I know you care for me
(A song for y'all to cut up to, you know?)
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me (yeah)
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
Everybody get your mothafuckin' roll on
I know shorty and she doesn't want no slow song
Had a man last year, life goes on
Haven't let that thing loose, girl, in so long
You've been inside, know you like to lay low
I've been peepin' what you bringin' to the table
Workin' hard, girl, everything paid for
First-last, phone bill, car note, cable
With your phone out, gotta hit them angles
With your phone out, snappin' like you Fabo
And you showin' off, but it's alright
And you showin' off, but it's alright (alright!)
It's a short life, yeah
Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
That's a real one in your reflection
Without a follow, without a mention
You really pipin' up on these niggas
You gotta be nice for what to these niggas?
I understand, you got a hunnid bands
You got a baby Benz, you got some bad friends
High school pics, you was even bad then
You ain't stressin' off no lover in the past tense
You already had them
Work at 8 A.M., finish 'round five
Hoes talk down, you don't see 'em outside
Yeah, they don't really be the same offline
You know dark days, you know hard times
Doin' overtime for the last month
Saturday, call the girls, get 'em gassed up
Gotta hit the club, gotta make that ass jump
Gotta hit the club like you hit them mothafuckin' angles
With your phone out, snappin' like you Fabo
And you showin' off, but it's alright
And you showin' off, but it's alright (alright!)
It's a short life
Uh-huh! (Oh yeah!)
These hoes! (They mad!)
Your boy! (I had!)
I made! (Watch the breakdown)
Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
Gotta make that jump, gotta make that, gotta, gotta make that
Gotta make that jump, gotta make that, gotta, gotta make that
Gotta, gotta, gotta g-g-gotta, g-g-gotta, gotta
Gotta, g-g-gotta, gotta, gotta make that jump, jump (let's go)
Bend it over, lift it up, bend it over, lift it up
Make that jump, jump
Bend it over, lift it up, bend it over, lift it up
Make that jump, jump
Bend it over, over, over, over, over, lift it up
Make that jump, jump
Bend it over, lift it up (make that jump, jump)
Bend it over, lift it up (make that jump, jump)
That's a real one in your reflection
Without a follow, without a mention
You really pipin' up on these niggas
You gotta be nice for what to these niggas?
I understand
Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd cry for me
Gotta hit the club like you hit them, hit them, hit them angles
It's a short life, yeah
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
SIDE A has Drake going IN. It’s the most quotable and has the biggest bangers and singles such as ‘God’s Plan’ and ‘Nice For What’.
SIDE B is a return to sad Drake, a side of Drake we’ve been seeing less and less of recently and is so refreshing to have back. Let’s not forget that Drake’s initial reputation was based on being the sad boy of rap with albums like Take Care being absolute tearjerkers.
On top of that, Drake confronted some of the leftover issues surrounding his beef with Pusha T – where previously he never properly responded to Pusha’s scathing track ‘The Story Of Adidon’.
The new album doesn’t respond in the traditional return diss-track way, instead it goes to show Drake is SO DONE with everyone’s constant opinion-making of him, as per the short-written introduction he released with the album.
Pretty much only Drake has the clout to have such a huge diss track be made against him, not formally respond, and then pull off something like this and still be held in high regard. The 6 God is still king.
On top of that he also addresses the fact that he has a son, and does so with absolute finesse “I wasn’t hiding my son from the world // I was hiding the world from my son”.
The album overall has some FIRE tracks and some tearjerkers. The soulful beats make up some of the best cuts (the Mariah Carey sample on 'Emotionless' is EVERYTHING) but there’s also Migo’s-esque trap and other beats which hark back to Take Care and sad-Drake. You can (and should) listen for yourself right here:
Oh yeah, we should mention that the album has a posthumous feature from Michael Jackson via a previously unreleased track of his. It's the king of pop and the king of bop coming together!
Of course, it’s still Drake, so the album’s SIDE A & SIDE B juxtaposing composition has led to a slew of hilarious Twitter memes, which we’ve collected a handful of below:
Go check it out now!
Words by Alex Beach