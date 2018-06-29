Drake Drops Epic New Double Album Scorpion

View the lyrics

I wanna know who mothafuckin' representin' in here tonight

Hold on, hold on



I keep lettin' you back in (you back in)

How can I, explain myself?



Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me

There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me

(Lil Weezyana shit)

Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me

(Murda on the beat)

Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?

Care for me, care for me, I know you care for me

(A song for y'all to cut up to, you know?)

There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me (yeah)

Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me

Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?



Everybody get your mothafuckin' roll on

I know shorty and she doesn't want no slow song

Had a man last year, life goes on

Haven't let that thing loose, girl, in so long

You've been inside, know you like to lay low

I've been peepin' what you bringin' to the table

Workin' hard, girl, everything paid for

First-last, phone bill, car note, cable

With your phone out, gotta hit them angles

With your phone out, snappin' like you Fabo

And you showin' off, but it's alright

And you showin' off, but it's alright (alright!)

It's a short life, yeah



Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me

There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me

Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me

Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?



That's a real one in your reflection

Without a follow, without a mention

You really pipin' up on these niggas

You gotta be nice for what to these niggas?



I understand, you got a hunnid bands

You got a baby Benz, you got some bad friends

High school pics, you was even bad then

You ain't stressin' off no lover in the past tense

You already had them

Work at 8 A.M., finish 'round five

Hoes talk down, you don't see 'em outside

Yeah, they don't really be the same offline

You know dark days, you know hard times

Doin' overtime for the last month

Saturday, call the girls, get 'em gassed up

Gotta hit the club, gotta make that ass jump

Gotta hit the club like you hit them mothafuckin' angles

With your phone out, snappin' like you Fabo

And you showin' off, but it's alright

And you showin' off, but it's alright (alright!)

It's a short life



Uh-huh! (Oh yeah!)

These hoes! (They mad!)

Your boy! (I had!)

I made! (Watch the breakdown)



Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me

There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me

Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me

Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?



Gotta make that jump, gotta make that, gotta, gotta make that

Gotta make that jump, gotta make that, gotta, gotta make that

Gotta, gotta, gotta g-g-gotta, g-g-gotta, gotta

Gotta, g-g-gotta, gotta, gotta make that jump, jump (let's go)

Bend it over, lift it up, bend it over, lift it up

Make that jump, jump

Bend it over, lift it up, bend it over, lift it up

Make that jump, jump

Bend it over, over, over, over, over, lift it up

Make that jump, jump

Bend it over, lift it up (make that jump, jump)

Bend it over, lift it up (make that jump, jump)



That's a real one in your reflection

Without a follow, without a mention

You really pipin' up on these niggas

You gotta be nice for what to these niggas?

I understand



Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me

There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me

Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?

Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd cry for me



Gotta hit the club like you hit them, hit them, hit them angles

It's a short life, yeah

Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me

Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?

