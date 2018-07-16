Drake

Drake Hits Up Fire In The Booth And Freestyles About His Son, Success & Status

Is he taking shots at Kanye and Kendrick?

Monday, July 16, 2018 - 11:42

Drake's been doing the London rounds since his surprise headline appearance at Wireless Festival, having already dropped the 'Behind Barz' freestyle on Link Up TV since recently releasing his brand new album Scorpion.

FIND OUT ALL THE OTHER WIRELESS ARTISTS' OPINIONS ON DRAKE'S NEW ALBUM 'SCORPION' FROM OUR MTV INTERVIEWS BELOW:

Drake has made it clear before that he LOVES London - it's easy to see from his obsession with Grime music, the friendships he has built with artists like Skepta and Giggs, and his subsequent honorary signing to their label BBK. He even declared his love for the place and its people at his surprise Wireless Festival performance!

Sticking to his word that he has a special place in his heart for the City, he's been appearing on a variety of iconic radio shows integral to its Grime culture. 

Finally, he's got round to meeting up with Charlie Sloth and dropping a Fire in the Booth freestyle. The freestyle he delivered talks hiding his son from the world, his success and status - as well as potential digs at Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar!

Drake with Charlie Sloth for his Fire in the Booth freestyle / Credit: BBC 1Xtra's Fire in the Booth

Fire in the Booth, for those unaware, is a weekly radio segment hosted by Charlie Sloth which sees talent both upcoming and established come into 'the booth' and drop a freestyle. The show is also notable for Sloth's high energy presenting style and boundless use of sound effects. 

Watch his 'Fire in the Booth' freestyle below!

Drake - Fire In The Booth

Recently in the monumental Pusha T vs Drake rap beef - it came out that Drake has a son named Adonis who's already 8 months old and had up until then been successfully hidden from the world.

Now, in the freestyle he raps "Tricks up sleeves, have 'em playin' innocent to get the s**ts I need // Loyalty is priceless to me and this I see". There's thoughts that these two lines may be Drake explaining how he managed to keep his son hidden from the world: to combat all the temptation of the people he works with selling the info about his son to the press, he simply paid them even more not to.  

Drake and Charlie Sloth on Fire in the Booth / Credit: BBC 1Xtra's Fire in the Booth

Earlier in the freestyle he also raps "Y'all keep the awards, I'll take the rewards". While we can't be certain, this could be a reference to the fact that it recently came out that Drake was a writer on Kanye West's new album Ye, and also that Yeezy has 21 Grammy Awards to Drake's 3 yet Drake gets much higher numbers in the charts for streaming and sales. 

There's some speculation too that this could be a retort to Kendrick Lamar who many thought was dissing Drake on his track 'The Heart Part 4' with the lines "I’ll let y'all worry about a list, I’m on some other s**t // A difference between accomplishments and astonishments". Kendrick also has 12 Grammy's to Drake's 3. 

Regardless, it's great to see Drake really showing he really means it when he says he loves London! Make sure to catch our Wireless Festival round-up that includes all the deets and vids of Drake's surprise performance!

 

Words by Alex Beach

credit: BBC Radio 1Xtra - Watch Drake’s Fire in the Booth on 1Xtra’s YouTube channel and listen to 1Xtra's Rap Show with Charlie Sloth on Saturdays (9-11pm)

