Drake Drops 'I'm Upset' Video & It's A Hilarious Degrassi High School Reunion

Drake's already started doing the rounds for his soon-coming album Scorpion. His first two singles from the album 'God's Plan' and 'Nice For What' have been dominating the charts, both of which have fantastic accompanying music videos and have us exceedingly hyped for the new album.

View the lyrics Yeah, they wishin' and wishin'

And wishin' and wishin'

They wishin' on me, yuh



I been movin' calm, don't start no trouble with me

Tryna keep it peaceful is a struggle for me

Don't pull up at 6 AM to cuddle with me

You know how I like it when you lovin' on me

I don't wanna die for them to miss me

Yes, I see the things that they wishin' on me

Hope I got some brothers that outlive me

They gon' tell the story, shit was different with me



God's plan, God's plan

I hold back, sometimes I won't, yuh

I feel good, sometimes I don't, ayy, don't

I finessed down Weston Road, ayy, 'nessed

Might go down a G.O.D., yeah, wait

I go hard on Southside G, yuh, wait

I make sure that north-side eat



And still

Bad things

It's a lot of bad things

That they wishin' and wishin'

And wishin' and wishin'

They wishin' on me

Bad things

It's a lot of bad things

That they wishin' and wishin'

And wishin' and wishin'

They wishin' on me

Yuh, ayy, ayy



She say, "Do you love me?" I tell her, "Only partly"

I only love my bed and my momma, I'm sorry

Fifty dub, I even got it tatted on me

81, they'll bring the crashers to the party

And you know me

Turn the O2 into the O3, dog

Without 40, Oli, there would be no me

Imagine if I never met the broskies



God's plan, God's plan

I can't do this on my own, ayy, no, ayy

Someone watchin' this shit close, yep, close

I've been me since Scarlett Road, ayy, road, ayy

Might go down as G.O.D., yeah, wait

I go hard on Southside G, ayy, wait

I make sure that north-side eat, yuh



And still

Bad things

It's a lot of bad things

That they wishin' and wishin'

And wishin' and wishin'

They wishin' on me

Yeah, yeah

Bad things

It's a lot of bad things

That they wishin' and wishin'

And wishin' and wishin'

They wishin' on me

Writer(s): Aubrey Drake Graham, Matthew Jehu Samuels, Daveon Lamont Jackson, Brock F. Korsan, Ronald Latour, Noah Shebib

Now, he's dropped a new music video for 'I'm Upset' in which he hilariously reunites with the cast of Degrassi! Drake's 'I'm Upset' is the most recent of song releases from the album, though it was pretty unfortunately named given the scathing Pusha diss track that came near the same time. The track is great however - it's got heavy bass and drums but is otherwise more sparse and allows all the focus to stay on Drake, and for him to to go IN lyrically.

Credit: OVO YouTube

We're sure most do (especially since all of the memes that have been made out of it), but some might not realise that Drake didn't start his career as a rapper. He started off in acting when he was only 15 years old on the Canadian TV show Degrassi - and that's what the whole music video revolves around. It's a throwback to his roots, and he goes there hilariously, with amazing cameos from so many of the previous cast members. We absolutely love it when Drake doesn't take himself too seriously, defintely check out then new music video below:

The show centres around a high school and it's students, with soap opera-esque storytelling that follows them and their lives as they transition from childhood to adulthood. The show actually started in 1979 and is still running today!

And now - for your viewing pleasure - here's young Drake, or Aubrey Graham as he was at the time, on the show:

Credit: OVO YouTube

Need more hip-hop right now? Well you're in luck because June is overflowing with it - check out last weeks New Music Round-Up to check out our hot takes on the new Kanye & Cudi album Kids See Ghosts, or the week before for Kanye's other new album Ye and MORE.