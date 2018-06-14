Drake

Drake Drops 'I'm Upset' Video & It's A Hilarious Degrassi High School Reunion

All the cast make hilarious appearances.

Thursday, June 14, 2018 - 12:05

Drake's already started doing the rounds for his soon-coming album Scorpion. His first two singles from the album 'God's Plan' and 'Nice For What' have been dominating the charts, both of which have fantastic accompanying music videos and have us exceedingly hyped for the new album.

IF YOU'VE SOMEHOW MISSED IT, YOU CAN CHECK DRAKE'S WHOLESOME VIDEO FOR 'GOD'S PLAN' RIGHT HERE:

View the lyrics
Yeah, they wishin' and wishin'
And wishin' and wishin'
They wishin' on me, yuh

I been movin' calm, don't start no trouble with me
Tryna keep it peaceful is a struggle for me
Don't pull up at 6 AM to cuddle with me
You know how I like it when you lovin' on me
I don't wanna die for them to miss me
Yes, I see the things that they wishin' on me
Hope I got some brothers that outlive me
They gon' tell the story, shit was different with me

God's plan, God's plan
I hold back, sometimes I won't, yuh
I feel good, sometimes I don't, ayy, don't
I finessed down Weston Road, ayy, 'nessed
Might go down a G.O.D., yeah, wait
I go hard on Southside G, yuh, wait
I make sure that north-side eat

And still
Bad things
It's a lot of bad things
That they wishin' and wishin'
And wishin' and wishin'
They wishin' on me
Bad things
It's a lot of bad things
That they wishin' and wishin'
And wishin' and wishin'
They wishin' on me
Yuh, ayy, ayy

She say, "Do you love me?" I tell her, "Only partly"
I only love my bed and my momma, I'm sorry
Fifty dub, I even got it tatted on me
81, they'll bring the crashers to the party
And you know me
Turn the O2 into the O3, dog
Without 40, Oli, there would be no me
Imagine if I never met the broskies

God's plan, God's plan
I can't do this on my own, ayy, no, ayy
Someone watchin' this shit close, yep, close
I've been me since Scarlett Road, ayy, road, ayy
Might go down as G.O.D., yeah, wait
I go hard on Southside G, ayy, wait
I make sure that north-side eat, yuh

And still
Bad things
It's a lot of bad things
That they wishin' and wishin'
And wishin' and wishin'
They wishin' on me
Yeah, yeah
Bad things
It's a lot of bad things
That they wishin' and wishin'
And wishin' and wishin'
They wishin' on me
Yeah
Writer(s): Aubrey Drake Graham, Matthew Jehu Samuels, Daveon Lamont Jackson, Brock F. Korsan, Ronald Latour, Noah Shebib Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Now, he's dropped a new music video for 'I'm Upset' in which he hilariously reunites with the cast of Degrassi! Drake's 'I'm Upset' is the most recent of song releases from the album, though it was pretty unfortunately named given the scathing Pusha diss track that came near the same time. The track is great however - it's got heavy bass and drums but is otherwise more sparse and allows all the focus to stay on Drake, and for him to to go IN lyrically. 

Credit: OVO YouTube

We're sure most do (especially since all of the memes that have been made out of it), but some might not realise that Drake didn't start his career as a rapper. He started off in acting when he was only 15 years old on the Canadian TV show Degrassi - and that's what the whole music video revolves around. It's a throwback to his roots, and he goes there hilariously, with amazing cameos from so many of the previous cast members. We absolutely love it when Drake doesn't take himself too seriously, defintely check out then new music video below:

Drake - Im Upset

The show centres around a high school and it's students, with soap opera-esque storytelling that follows them and their lives as they transition from childhood to adulthood. The show actually started in 1979 and is still running today!

And now - for your viewing pleasure - here's young Drake, or Aubrey Graham as he was at the time, on the show:

Credit: OVO YouTube

Need more hip-hop right now? Well you're in luck because June is overflowing with it - check out last weeks New Music Round-Up to check out our hot takes on the new Kanye & Cudi album Kids See Ghosts, or the week before for Kanye's other new album Ye and MORE.

Latest News

Eyal Brooker and his group EverYoung
Love Island’s Eyal Booker Was In A Band Called EverYoung And It’s Everything
Amber Mark Press Pic
Get To Know: Amber Mark
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Documents Her Trip For A Cervical Screening
Little Mix at the Global Awards
Little Mix Have A New Song 'Only You' Coming With Cheat Codes!
Justin Bieber and Hayley Baldwin spotted with a diamond ring on a date night in NYC
Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber And A Huge Diamond Ring
Madison Beer &#039;Home With You&#039; Music Video
Madison Beer Releases New 'Home With You' Music Video
Drake Scorpion Album Cover Art
Drake Unveils 'Scorpion' Album Release Date & Artwork
John Cena
John Cena Replaces Sylvester Stallone In New Movie With Jackie Chan
Nicki Minaj Ft. Ariana Grande - Bed - Cover Art
Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande Stun With Sexy New Song 'Bed' - Listen
Geordie Shore Spoiler: WTF? Newbie Alex Macpherson Tries To Neck On With Nathan Henry: “I Asked You To Look After Me, Not Stick It On Me!”
Charlotte Crosby Displays MAJOR Cleavage In Confusing AF Cut-Out Swimming Costume
Drake &#039;I&#039;m Upset&#039; Music Video
Drake Drops 'I'm Upset' Video & It's A Hilarious Degrassi High School Reunion
Duke Dumont
Playlist | Duke Dumont Picks His Top 10 Underground House Bangers Right Now
6 Reasons Music Can Improve Your Workout
DJ Khaled And His Son Asahd
DJ Khaled's New Album 'Father Of Asahd' Is Officially In The Works!
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Unveil Their Luxurious Bedroom As They Officially Move Into Their New Home Together
Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande &#039;Dance To This&#039; Music Video
Troye Sivan And Ariana Grande Dropped Their Collab ‘Dance To This’ And The Reactions Are Hilar
3 Lessons I Learned From Being A Plus-Size Zumba Instructor
Cole Sprouse Calls Out Sneaky Human Trying To Take His Pic With Zero Subtlety
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown Quits Twitter After Being Made Into An Anti-Gay Meme

More From Drake

Drake Scorpion Album Cover Art
Drake Unveils 'Scorpion' Album Release Date & Artwork
Drake &#039;I&#039;m Upset&#039; Music Video
Drake Drops 'I'm Upset' Video & It's A Hilarious Degrassi High School Reunion
Drake Live Performance
J Prince Says Drake Needs To End His Beef With Pusha T
Pusha T vs. Drake - RECAP of the feud
Drake VS Pusha T : The Story So Far...
Drake and Migos Are Going On Tour Together
TV Shows
Million Dollar Baby: Lateysha Grace Reveals The Secret To An Epic Instagram Post From Using Lyrics To The Best Poses – EXCLUSIVE
2018 Music Videos - April
Ariana Grande
2018 Music Videos: Best Of April's Releases
From Lateysha Grace To Kim Kardashian: Reality Stars Who Bagged Themselves A Relationship With A Big Time Celeb
MTV News
7 Reality Stars Who Managed To Bag Themselves An A-List Relationship
Drake
Is Drake Dating Million Dollar Baby Star Lateysha Grace?
Drake
Drake Is Releasing His New Album 'Scorpion' In Summer
Drake - Nice For What - Music Video
Drake
Nice For What [Explicit]

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Take Us Inside Their New Joint Home For The First Time
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Unveil Their Luxurious Bedroom As They Officially Move Into Their New Home Together
Marnie Simpson Strips COMPLETELY Naked And Takes The Title For Skinny Dip Queen
Did Chloe Ferry Just Call Out Sam Gowland For Telling THIS Lie About Their Sex Life?
Charlotte Crosby Displays MAJOR Cleavage In Confusing AF Cut-Out Swimming Costume
Amber Davies and Kendall Knight
Love Island’s Kendall Rae-Knight Has Swapped Digits With Kem Cetinay And Amber Davies Isn’t Happy
Jade Thirwall and Jad Elliot spotted in London
Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jed Elliot Were 'Almost Killed' At Dollywood
Dua Lipa and boyfriend Isaac Carew
Dua Lipa Seems To Respond To Boyfriend Isaac Carew Dirty Dancing To One Kiss With Mystery Girl
Geordie Shore Spoiler: WTF? Newbie Alex Macpherson Tries To Neck On With Nathan Henry: “I Asked You To Look After Me, Not Stick It On Me!”
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Goes Completely Topless In World's Most Extra Outfit
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Documents Her Trip For A Cervical Screening
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown Quits Twitter After Being Made Into An Anti-Gay Meme