Drake

Drake Has Announced A UK And EU Tour And Fans Are Losing It

Can we go to all 22 dates, pls?

Claire Rowden
Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 12:50

He’s back, people! Drake is heading out on the road after his ‘Aubrey & The Three Migos’ tour with Offset, Quavo and Takeoff, and is now taking fellow Canadian Tory Lanez with him, as well as BBCR1 host Tiffany Calver (who will be opening up with a sound set) on the Assassination Vacation tour.

The artist has so far announced 22 dates across the UK and Europe, and fans are blown away with the number of dates Drake is set to have at both the London O2 Arena and Dublin 3Arena.

Check out Drake’s ‘Assassination Vacation’ tour announcement below:

Your eyes aren’t deceiving you, Drake is coming back for 6 dates at London’s O2 arena (the highest number of dates he's performed in a row at the venue), as well as 3 dates in both Dublin’s 3Arena and Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena.

Check out the official tour dates below:

MARCH

10 Manchester, Arena

11 Manchester, Arena

19 Dublin, 3Arena

21 Dublin, 3Arena

22 Dublin, 3Arena

26 Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

27 Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

28 Birmingham, Resorts World Arena​

APRIL

01 London, The O2

02 London, The O2

04 London, The O2

05 London, The O2

08 London, The O2

09 London, The O2​

Credit: Jordan Hughes/Wireless Festival

We’re SO excited for Drake to return to the UK after his surprise appearance at last year’s Wireless set replacing DJ Khaled, and we already know tickets are going to be selling out fast. Don’t forget, if you’re an O2 priority user you can access their presale tomorrow at 9 am.

