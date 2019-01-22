Drake Has Announced A UK And EU Tour And Fans Are Losing It

View the lyrics

Trap, TrapMoneyBenny

This shit got me in my feelings

Gotta be real with it, yup



Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding?

Say you'll never ever leave from beside me

'Cause I want ya, and I need ya

And I'm down for you always



KB, do you love me? Are you riding?

Say you'll never ever leave from beside me

'Cause I want ya, and I need ya

And I'm down for you always



Look, the new me is really still the real me

I swear you gotta feel me before they try and kill me

They gotta make some choices, they runnin' out of options

'Cause I've been going off and they don't know when it's stopping



And when you get to topping

I see that you've been learning

And when I take you shopping

you spend it like you earned it

And when you popped off on your ex, he deserved it

I thought you were the one from the jump that confirmed it



TrapMoneyBenny

I buy you Champagne but you love some Henny

From the block, like you Jenny

I know you special, girl, 'cause I know too many



'Resha, do you love me? Are you riding?

Say you'll never ever leave from beside me

'Cause I want ya, and I need ya

And I'm down for you always



J.T., do you love me? Are you riding?

Say you'll never ever leave from beside me

'Cause I want ya, and I need ya

And I'm down for you always



Two bad bitches and we kissin' in the Wraith

Kissin'-kissin' in the Wraith, kiss-kissin' in the Wraith

I need that black card and the code to the safe

Code to the safe, code-code to the safe-safe

I show him how that neck work

Fuck that Netflix and chill

What's your net-net-net worth?



'Cause I want ya, and I need ya

And I'm down for you always

(Yea, yea, yea, yea, he bad)

And I'm down for you always

(Yea, yea, yea, guess who's back)

And I'm down for you always

D-down for you al-

(Black biggy biggy black biggy black blake)

D-d-down for you always

(I got a new boy, and that nigga trade!)



Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding?

Say you'll never ever leave from beside me

'Cause I want you, and I need ya

And I'm down for you always



KB, do you love me? Are you riding?

Say you'll never ever leave from beside me

'Cause I want ya, and I



Skate and smoke and ride

Now let me see you



Bring that ass, bring that ass, bring that ass back

Bring that ass, bring that ass, bring that ass back

Now let me see you

Shawty say the nigga that she with can’t hit

But shawty, I’ma hit it, hit it like I can’t miss



Now let me see you

Walk that ass, you’re the only one I love

(Walk that ass, walk-walk that ass)

Now let me see you

(Bring that ass back)

Now let me see you

(W-w-walk that ass, you’re the only one I love)

Now let me see you, now let me see you

(Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)

Now let me see you

(Bring that ass back)



Trap, TrapMoneyBenny

This shit got me in my feelings

I just gotta be real with it, yup



BlaqNmilD, you a genius, you diggin' me?



What are you all talking about?

You don't know that? I don't even care

I need a photo with Drake

Because my instagram's weak as fuck

I'm just being real, my shit look





