Drake Has Announced A UK And EU Tour And Fans Are Losing It
Can we go to all 22 dates, pls?
He’s back, people! Drake is heading out on the road after his ‘Aubrey & The Three Migos’ tour with Offset, Quavo and Takeoff, and is now taking fellow Canadian Tory Lanez with him, as well as BBCR1 host Tiffany Calver (who will be opening up with a sound set) on the Assassination Vacation tour.
The artist has so far announced 22 dates across the UK and Europe, and fans are blown away with the number of dates Drake is set to have at both the London O2 Arena and Dublin 3Arena.
Check out Drake’s ‘Assassination Vacation’ tour announcement below:
Your eyes aren’t deceiving you, Drake is coming back for 6 dates at London’s O2 arena (the highest number of dates he's performed in a row at the venue), as well as 3 dates in both Dublin’s 3Arena and Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena.
Check out the official tour dates below:
MARCH
10 Manchester, Arena
11 Manchester, Arena
19 Dublin, 3Arena
21 Dublin, 3Arena
22 Dublin, 3Arena
26 Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
27 Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
28 Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
APRIL
01 London, The O2
02 London, The O2
04 London, The O2
05 London, The O2
08 London, The O2
09 London, The O2
We’re SO excited for Drake to return to the UK after his surprise appearance at last year’s Wireless set replacing DJ Khaled, and we already know tickets are going to be selling out fast. Don’t forget, if you’re an O2 priority user you can access their presale tomorrow at 9 am.