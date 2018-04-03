Drake

Drake Makes US Chart History with 'God's Plan'

Tuesday, April 3, 2018 - 15:33

There's no question that Drake is one of the biggest artists in the world today. For over 10 years, he has not only dominated but helped shape the charts with multi-Platinum hits ('Best I Ever Had', 'Hotline Bling') and features ('What's My Name?', 'Only').

His latest Number 1 single 'God's Plan' is one of his most successful to date and, with it, the 'Hold On, We're Going Home' rapper has just become the only solo male artist in US chart history to top the Hot 100 for 10 or more weeks with multiple hits.

Yeah, they wishin' and wishin'
And wishin' and wishin'
They wishin' on me, yuh

I been movin' calm, don't start no trouble with me
Tryna keep it peaceful is a struggle for me
Don't pull up at 6 AM to cuddle with me
You know how I like it when you lovin' on me
I don't wanna die for them to miss me
Yes, I see the things that they wishin' on me
Hope I got some brothers that outlive me
They gon' tell the story, shit was different with me

God's plan, God's plan
I hold back, sometimes I won't, yuh
I feel good, sometimes I don't, ayy, don't
I finessed down Weston Road, ayy, 'nessed
Might go down a G.O.D., yeah, wait
I go hard on Southside G, yuh, wait
I make sure that north-side eat

And still
Bad things
It's a lot of bad things
That they wishin' and wishin'
And wishin' and wishin'
They wishin' on me
Bad things
It's a lot of bad things
That they wishin' and wishin'
And wishin' and wishin'
They wishin' on me
Yuh, ayy, ayy

She say, "Do you love me?" I tell her, "Only partly"
I only love my bed and my momma, I'm sorry
Fifty dub, I even got it tatted on me
81, they'll bring the crashers to the party
And you know me
Turn the O2 into the O3, dog
Without 40, Oli, there would be no me
Imagine if I never met the broskies

God's plan, God's plan
I can't do this on my own, ayy, no, ayy
Someone watchin' this shit close, yep, close
I've been me since Scarlett Road, ayy, road, ayy
Might go down as G.O.D., yeah, wait
I go hard on Southside G, ayy, wait
I make sure that north-side eat, yuh

And still
Bad things
It's a lot of bad things
That they wishin' and wishin'
And wishin' and wishin'
They wishin' on me
Yeah, yeah
Bad things
It's a lot of bad things
That they wishin' and wishin'
And wishin' and wishin'
They wishin' on me
Yeah
Writer(s): Aubrey Graham, Matthew Samuels, Ronald Latour, Noah Shebib, Brock Korsan, Daveon Jackson

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. DRAKE IS ADDING ANOTHER MAJOR MILESTONE TO HIS LIST OF ACHIEVEMENTS.

Drake released 'God's Plan' in January this year. The single immediately topped iTunes charts around the world and became the most streamed single in a day ever on Spotify and Apple Music. Now it's topped the US charts for a massive 10 weeks.

In doing so it is Drake's second single to top the US charts for over 10 weeks after his Number 1 hit 'One Dance'.

[Getty]

Drake now joins other incredible artists such as Rihanna and Mariah Carey who've managed to top the Billboard Hot 100 for over 10 weeks. Considering how popular he is, it's no surprise and we think that he could snag another 10 week Number 1.

The Canadian superstar is currently in the process of recording and finalising his fifth studio album.

Rumour has it that it will drop this year and include 'God's Plan', although nothing is confirmed yet.

[Getty]

Whatever the 'Diplomatic Immunity' artist releases next, we know that it will be amazing.

Drake never fails to impress us and we cannot wait to hear what he's been working on.

Words: Sam Prance

