Drake Performs New Song Live In New Zealand
The 'Passionfruit' rapper told fans new music is in the works...
Champagne Papi is coming back sooner than we thought.
Drake announced he was taking a break from music for a bit earlier this year but he is back on tour down under in Australia and New Zealand and has revealed he's got some new anthems for us.
The rapper was performing in Auckland, New Zealand as part of his Boy Meets World Tour and he treated fans to a brand new song.
You used to, you used to
Yeah
You used to call me on my cell phone
Late night when you need my love
Call me on my cell phone
Late night when you need my love
And I know when that hotline bling
That can only mean one thing
I know when that hotline bling
That can only mean one thing
Ever since I left the city, you
Got a reputation for yourself now
Everybody knows and I feel left out
Girl you got me down, you got me stressed out
Cause ever since I left the city, you
Started wearing less and goin' out more
Glasses of champagne out on the dance floor
Hangin' with some girls I've never seen before
You used to call me on my cell phone
Late night when you need my love
Call me on my cell phone
Late night when you need my love
I know when that hotline bling
That can only mean one thing
I know when that hotline bling
That can only mean one thing
Ever since I left the city, you, you, you
You and me, we just don't get along
You make me feel like I did you wrong
Going places where you don't belong
Ever since I left the city, you
You got exactly what you asked for
Running out of pages in your passport
Hanging with some girls I've never seen before
You used to call me on my cell phone
Late night when you need my love
Call me on my cell phone
Late night when you need my love
And I know when that hotline bling
That can only mean one thing
I know when that hotline bling
That can only mean one thing
These days, all I do is
Wonder if you're bendin' over backwards for someone else
Wonder if you're rolling up a Backwoods for someone else
Doing things I taught you, gettin' nasty for someone else
You don't need no one else
You don't need nobody else, no
Why you never alone
Why you always touching road
Used to always stay at home, be a good girl
You was in the zone, yeah
You should just be yourself
Right now, you're someone else
You used to call me on my cell phone
Late night when you need my love
Call me on my cell phone
Late night when you need my love
And I know when that hotline bling
That can only mean one thing
I know when that hotline bling
That can only mean one thing
Ever since I left the city...
“Please don’t stand at my grave and cry though / I’m not there, they it made it so I can never really die, no,” he sang over a sparse moody beat.
“Please don’t stand at my grave and cry though / Pop champagne, scream my words.” It's the Papi way, baby!
That's all we can hear from the clips fans have since shared, although he was also caught promising "I’ve got shit coming for you, don't worry. Just sit tight."
WE'RE SITTING PERCHED AND READY, DRAKE! Don't keep us waiting too long.
Drake's last release wasn't even so long ago as he dropped the More Life mixtape in March, which broke several streaming records and went to number one on the Billboard albums chart.
Breaking records with a mixtape only proved the power of Drizzy and we're sure it'll be even bigger when he returns with that new material.
We're ready for more!
Words: Ross McNeilage
