Drake

Drake Performs New Song Live In New Zealand

The 'Passionfruit' rapper told fans new music is in the works...

Thursday, November 9, 2017 - 16:50

Champagne Papi is coming back sooner than we thought.

Drake announced he was taking a break from music for a bit earlier this year but he is back on tour down under in Australia and New Zealand and has revealed he's got some new anthems for us.

The rapper was performing in Auckland, New Zealand as part of his Boy Meets World Tour and he treated fans to a brand new song.

“Please don’t stand at my grave and cry though / I’m not there, they it made it so I can never really die, no,” he sang over a sparse moody beat.

“Please don’t stand at my grave and cry though / Pop champagne, scream my words.” It's the Papi way, baby!

That's all we can hear from the clips fans have since shared, although he was also caught promising "I’ve got shit coming for you, don't worry. Just sit tight."

WE'RE SITTING PERCHED AND READY, DRAKE! Don't keep us waiting too long.

[Getty]

Drake's last release wasn't even so long ago as he dropped the More Life mixtape in March, which broke several streaming records and went to number one on the Billboard albums chart.

Breaking records with a mixtape only proved the power of Drizzy and we're sure it'll be even bigger when he returns with that new material.

We're ready for more!

Words: Ross McNeilage

