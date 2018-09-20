Drake And Kanye West Reignite Feud On Instagram

Kanye West and Drake’s beef is the feud that just keeps on giving, even after the former apologised for their past problems in a series of tweets.

Things have kicked off again after Drake dropped a brand new Kanye diss track, with Kanye responding in a series of Instagram videos in which he tells the 'In My Feelings' rapper some home truths.

Getty

If you have no idea what’s going on here, let’s rewind slightly. The feud kicked off in May 2018 when Pusha T released the Drake diss track 'The Story Of Adidon' through Kanye’s label, revealing the existence of Drake's secret son.

Drake later confirmed the rumour when his own album, Scorpion, was dropped in June 2018. But Drake’s producer, J Prince, hinted that the secret could only of been leaked through Kanye, who attended a listening party for Scorpion in March 2018.

Then his producer let rip that Drake didn't bother coming back for Kanye in a diss track as it “would have been very bad for Kanye.” And then this led to that fan theory surrounding Kim Kardashian and Drake having an ‘affair’. That’s it - You got it?

Credit: Drake's YouTube

Fast forward to today and Drake has dropped a Kanye diss track. Oh, and it's savage. In new song 'No Stylist' with French Montana, Drake raps the lyrics: “Keep it a G, I told her don't wear no 350s 'round me."

Erm, Kanye’s Adidas shoes are called Yeezy 350’s. Do you see how this started the feud back up now?

And then Kanye, being Kanye, uploaded a series of videos on Instagram addressing EVERYTHING that has gone down in the past couple of months. Well, kind of.

The rapper kicked off, saying: "Now if I wasn’t in a medicated state I might have thought and had the wherewithal to say, ‘Hey Pusha, don’t diss Drake on my beat and I spoke about that and took accountability for that'.”

“People making rumors or thinking you f***** my wife and you’re not saying nothing and carrying it like that, that don’t sit well with my spirit,” he said. "You know, if I had a girlfriend from Chicago, her name was Renita, and you was married to Rihanna, I wouldn’t make no song called Riri.”

“So when you’re like, ‘Ahhh I don’t know where it come from,’ you too smart for that bro. You know where that come from. Don’t make no record with nothing that can be confused,” he added.

He ended the outburst by basically talling Drake that he was happy to never speak to him again, and if this feud can’t be tamed...maybe it's for the best?