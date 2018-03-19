Drake Stars on ‘Lemon’ Remix with N.E.R.D and Rihanna

Not a year seems to go by without Drake dominating the charts. In 2015 it was 'Hotline Bling', in 2016 it was 'One Dance', in 2017 it was 'Passionfruit' and now he's breaking records with his second US and UK Number 1 as a lead artist: 'God's Plan'. He is killing it.

Never one to rest on his laurels though, Drake is already back with a new tune. He stars on a new remix of 'Lemon' by N.E.R.D.

The truth will set you free

But first, it'll piss you off (hate!)



Bad bitches wanna be my bae

(Hate!) Hunt me down like the C.I.A

(Hate!) Side of my car, tryna see my face

(Hate!) Want me to beat it like the T.I. case

Oh (hate!) and if it's heated I'ma feed my face

(Hate!) And best believe, it's gon' be outrageous

(Hate!) Hatin' niggas can't believe my race

(Hate!) Niggas hit you with the Eli face, oh...



Bouncin' around, bouncin' around, bouncin'

Bouncin' around, bouncin' around, bouncin'

Scrunchin' their eyes with your name in their mouth and

Bouncin' around, bouncin' around, bouncin'



(Hate!) You keep askin' me where I'm from

(Hate!) About the borders and, "Did I run?"

(Hate!) Keep askin' how I feel 'bout guns

There's a light (hate!) and dark army, which side you choose?

Oh (hate!) If not now then when?

(Hate!) And if not me then who?

(Hate!) Don't drink the Kool-Aid, my friends

(Hate!) I tried to tell y'all about this dude



Bouncin' around, bouncin' around, bouncin'

Bouncin' around, bouncin' around, bouncin'

Hate supplements are found right in their couches

Bouncin' around, bouncin' around, bouncin'



(Wait, wait a minute) Shout out to them people

People (wait, wait a minute) p-p-p-people, people...

(Wait, wait a minute) Mad ethnic right now



I get it how I live it

I live it how I get

Count the mothafuckin' digits

I pull up with a lemon

Not 'cause she ain't livin'

It's just your eyes get acidic

And this here ain't a scrimmage

Mothafucka, we ain't finished

I told you we won't stop

A nigga 'bouta business

Like yours, but you rent it

Wave hello to the

(Top) Nigga the Veyron glide

Tell the paparazzi get the lens right

Got the window down, top, blowin' la

Got the hazards on, only doin' five

You can catch me, Rih, in the new La Ferrar'



And the truck behind me got arms

Yeah, longer than LeBron

Just waitin' for my thumb like The Fonz

Woo! This beat tastes like lunch

But it's runnin' from veneers and it's runnin' from the fronts

But everyday, hey, wasn't lemonade

I was afraid, once a nigga graduate

Would I be okay?

So I prayed and I prayed

It's Rihanna, nigga

My constellation in space

Warp speed, Doctor Spock couldn't chase



Nigga, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face



Bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face

Bath, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face

Bath, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face

Bath, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face

Bath, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face

Bath, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face

Bath, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face

Bath, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face



I get it how I live it

I live it how I get

Count the mothafuckin' digits

I pull up with a lemon

Not 'cause she ain't livin'

It's just your eyes get acidic

And this here ain't a scrimmage

Mothafucka, we ain't finished

I told you we won't stop

A nigga 'bouta business

Like yours, but you rent it

Wave hello to the top

Nigga the Veyron glide

Tell the paparazzi get the lens right

Got the window down, top, blowin' la

Got the hazards on, only doin' five

You can catch me



Bouncin' around, bouncin' around, bouncin'...



You can catch me...

Wait-wait a minute

Wait-wait a minute

Wait-wait a minute

Wait, wait a minute

Wait-wait a minute

Wait-wait a minute

Wait-wait a minute

Writer(s): Robyn Fenty, Pharrell L. Williams

'Lemon' was already perfect. As well as featuring some first-class bars from Pharrell, it sees Rihanna flex her rapping skills. The single received huge critical acclaim when it was released and has since gone on to amass over 80 million streams on Spotify alone.

That being said, it's still exciting to hear Drake added to the mix. Like Pharrell and Rihanna, he's in full braggadocious mode.

The superstar raps: "I pull up in a lemon, blocks get to spinnin' / Money 3D printin' / Never had a limit, never been religious".

'Lemon (Drake Remix)' marks the fifth time that Drake and Rihanna have joined forces on a song.

The two living legends have collaborated previously on 'Work', 'Too Good', 'Take Care' and 'What's My Name?', all of which were international hits. In fact, their chemistry is so great on record that both 'Work' and 'What's My Name' topped the Hot 100 in the US.

We have no doubt this remix of 'Lemon' could end up being as big as its amazing predecessors.

Fingers crossed this means that Rihanna is involved in Drake's upcoming project.

Rumour has it that he has an album out this year and we'd love to see her on it.

Sam Prance