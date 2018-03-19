Drake

Drake Stars on ‘Lemon’ Remix with N.E.R.D and Rihanna

Monday, March 19, 2018 - 11:41

Not a year seems to go by without Drake dominating the charts. In 2015 it was 'Hotline Bling', in 2016 it was 'One Dance', in 2017 it was 'Passionfruit' and now he's breaking records with his second US and UK Number 1 as a lead artist: 'God's Plan'. He is killing it.

Never one to rest on his laurels though, Drake is already back with a new tune. He stars on a new remix of 'Lemon' by N.E.R.D.

View the lyrics
The truth will set you free
But first, it'll piss you off (hate!)

Bad bitches wanna be my bae
(Hate!) Hunt me down like the C.I.A
(Hate!) Side of my car, tryna see my face
(Hate!) Want me to beat it like the T.I. case
Oh (hate!) and if it's heated I'ma feed my face
(Hate!) And best believe, it's gon' be outrageous
(Hate!) Hatin' niggas can't believe my race
(Hate!) Niggas hit you with the Eli face, oh...

Bouncin' around, bouncin' around, bouncin'
Bouncin' around, bouncin' around, bouncin'
Scrunchin' their eyes with your name in their mouth and
Bouncin' around, bouncin' around, bouncin'

(Hate!) You keep askin' me where I'm from
(Hate!) About the borders and, "Did I run?"
(Hate!) Keep askin' how I feel 'bout guns
There's a light (hate!) and dark army, which side you choose?
Oh (hate!) If not now then when?
(Hate!) And if not me then who?
(Hate!) Don't drink the Kool-Aid, my friends
(Hate!) I tried to tell y'all about this dude

Bouncin' around, bouncin' around, bouncin'
Bouncin' around, bouncin' around, bouncin'
Hate supplements are found right in their couches
Bouncin' around, bouncin' around, bouncin'

(Wait, wait a minute) Shout out to them people
People (wait, wait a minute) p-p-p-people, people...
(Wait, wait a minute) Mad ethnic right now

I get it how I live it
I live it how I get
Count the mothafuckin' digits
I pull up with a lemon
Not 'cause she ain't livin'
It's just your eyes get acidic
And this here ain't a scrimmage
Mothafucka, we ain't finished
I told you we won't stop
A nigga 'bouta business
Like yours, but you rent it
Wave hello to the
(Top) Nigga the Veyron glide
Tell the paparazzi get the lens right
Got the window down, top, blowin' la
Got the hazards on, only doin' five
You can catch me, Rih, in the new La Ferrar'

And the truck behind me got arms
Yeah, longer than LeBron
Just waitin' for my thumb like The Fonz
Woo! This beat tastes like lunch
But it's runnin' from veneers and it's runnin' from the fronts
But everyday, hey, wasn't lemonade
I was afraid, once a nigga graduate
Would I be okay?
So I prayed and I prayed
It's Rihanna, nigga
My constellation in space
Warp speed, Doctor Spock couldn't chase

Nigga, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face

Bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face
Bath, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face
Bath, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face
Bath, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face
Bath, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face
Bath, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face
Bath, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face
Bath, bath salt, bitin' speakers in the face

I get it how I live it
I live it how I get
Count the mothafuckin' digits
I pull up with a lemon
Not 'cause she ain't livin'
It's just your eyes get acidic
And this here ain't a scrimmage
Mothafucka, we ain't finished
I told you we won't stop
A nigga 'bouta business
Like yours, but you rent it
Wave hello to the top
Nigga the Veyron glide
Tell the paparazzi get the lens right
Got the window down, top, blowin' la
Got the hazards on, only doin' five
You can catch me

Bouncin' around, bouncin' around, bouncin'...

You can catch me...
Wait-wait a minute
Wait-wait a minute
Wait-wait a minute
Wait, wait a minute
Wait-wait a minute
Wait-wait a minute
Wait-wait a minute
Wait-wait a minute
Writer(s): Robyn Fenty, Pharrell L. Williams Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

'Lemon' was already perfect. As well as featuring some first-class bars from Pharrell, it sees Rihanna flex her rapping skills. The single received huge critical acclaim when it was released and has since gone on to amass over 80 million streams on Spotify alone.

That being said, it's still exciting to hear Drake added to the mix. Like Pharrell and Rihanna, he's in full braggadocious mode.

The superstar raps: "I pull up in a lemon, blocks get to spinnin' / Money 3D printin' / Never had a limit, never been religious".

N.E.R.D, Rihanna - Lemon (Drake Remix - Audio) ft. Drake

'Lemon (Drake Remix)' marks the fifth time that Drake and Rihanna have joined forces on a song.

The two living legends have collaborated previously on 'Work', 'Too Good', 'Take Care' and 'What's My Name?', all of which were international hits. In fact, their chemistry is so great on record that both 'Work' and 'What's My Name' topped the Hot 100 in the US. 

We have no doubt this remix of 'Lemon' could end up being as big as its amazing predecessors.

[Getty]

Fingers crossed this means that Rihanna is involved in Drake's upcoming project.

Rumour has it that he has an album out this year and we'd love to see her on it.

Words: Sam Prance

