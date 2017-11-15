Drake Stops Gig To Go In On A Guy That Was Groping Women

Drake caught someone at his gig groping women, and he stopped the entire performance to call them out.

The rapper made his feelings on sexual harassment crystal clear and threatened to "come out there and f**k" them up if they didn't stop.

Get checking out the latest update from MTV News...

In a video posted on Instagram, the One Dance rapper can be seen stopping the entire performance when he spots what's happening before going on to say: "“If you don’t stop touching girls I’m going to come out there and f*** you up."

“I'm not playing with you. you need to stop putting your hands on girls or I’m gonna come out their and f***” you up," he added

Drake had been mid-way through a performance of his song 'Know Yourself', and the whole thing was captured by a fan that was pretty close to the front of the stage.

The rest of the crowd 100% backed Drake's decision to call the creeper out and they cheered at his gesture.

Those there to witness it all go down aren't the only ones that have been commending him, and since the video was posted people have rushed to social media to applaud him.

"If you don't stop touching girls, I'm gonna come out there Love male performers who do this. Concerts are nothing but a gropefest," wrote one woman as another user wrote: "Nice one to Drake. Stop the grope fest."

"If you don't stop touching girls, I'm gonna come out there"



Love male performers who do this. Concerts are nothing but a gropefest. https://t.co/yBU4NMdme9 — Melissa Mariposa (@ingodwetryst) November 15, 2017

nice one to Drake. stop the grope fest — Jack Thomas (@jackthomas85) November 15, 2017

Fair play to the rapper for refusing to stand for it.