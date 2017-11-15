Drake

Drake Stops Gig To Go In On A Guy That Was Groping Women

"I'm gonna come out there and f**k you up."

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 11:52

Drake caught someone at his gig groping women, and he stopped the entire performance to call them out.

The rapper made his feelings on sexual harassment crystal clear and threatened to "come out there and f**k" them up if they didn't stop.

Get checking out the latest update from MTV News...

In a video posted on Instagram, the One Dance rapper can be seen stopping the entire performance when he spots what's happening before going on to say: "“If you don’t stop touching girls I’m going to come out there and f*** you up."

“I'm not playing with you. you need to stop putting your hands on girls or I’m gonna come out their and f***” you up," he added 

[Getty]

Drake had been mid-way through a performance of his song 'Know Yourself', and the whole thing was captured by a fan that was pretty close to the front of the stage. 

The rest of the crowd 100% backed Drake's decision to call the creeper out and they cheered at his gesture.

I got this close to Drake threatening to jump into the crowd to start a fight with a guy groping a woman in the audience. Violence against women, 6 God says no.🦉🦉🦉🦉🦉🦉🦉🦉 #heropapi #protecterofthepeople #6god #legend #viewsfromthe6 @champagnepapi For licensing and usage, contact: licensing@viralhog.com

Those there to witness it all go down aren't the only ones that have been commending him, and since the video was posted people have rushed to social media to applaud him.

"If you don't stop touching girls, I'm gonna come out there Love male performers who do this. Concerts are nothing but a gropefest," wrote one woman as another user wrote: "Nice one to Drake. Stop the grope fest."

?

Fair play to the rapper for refusing to stand for it.

 

 

 

More From Drake

Drake Stops Gig To Go In On A Guy That Was Groping Women

Stefflon Don

Stefflon Don Is Hitting The Studio With Drake

Drake and Millie Bobby Brown Stranger Things Instagram

Drake And Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Posed For Instagram And Everyone Lost Their Minds

Drake Performs New Song Live In New Zealand

Is Drake Opening An OVO Store In London?

So, Drake And The Weeknd Are Reportedly Feuding Over Bella Hadid

Did Bella Hadid's Mum Yolanda Just Confirm She Is Dating Drake?

Music

Drake Is Already Recording A New Album

This Is Why Everyone Thinks Bella Hadid And Drake Might Be Dating

Rihanna Ft. Drake - What&#039;s My Name - Music Video
Rihanna

What's My Name? (Ft. Drake)

Music

DJ Khaled Releases Drake Collaboration ‘To The Max’ & Unveils New Album Release Date

Music

Drake Beats Adele’s Billboard Awards Record With 13 Wins

Trending Articles

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us: Ex On The Beach Star Maisie Gillespie Trash Talks Ex-BF After Shocking Tattoo Reveal And It’s Savage AF

charlotte and bear shock.jpg

Stephen Bear Delays His Autobiography Release Because Of Charlotte Crosby Split

Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Eminem Blows Us Away With Powerful 'Walk On Water' Performance

Harry Styles 'Confirmed' To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show And Fans Are Freaking Out

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Is Pregnant

DJ Khaled Posted A Video Of Sophie Kasaei And She Responded With An Incredible Suggestion

Scotty T Completely Changes Up His Look With This Striking New Haircut

Rapper Lil Peep performs onstage during the Day N Night Festival at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 8, 2017 in Anaheim, California

Rapper Lil Peep Has Died Aged 21 Of Drug Overdose

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Ferne McCann Breaks Her Silence After Arthur Collins Is Found Guilty Of Acid Attack

Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Awkwardly Bails On Her Amsterdam Date As She Can't Stop Thinking About Casey Johnson