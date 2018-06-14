Drake Unveils 'Scorpion' Album Release Date & Artwork
It's coming sooner than you might think!
In-between beefing with Pusha T and potentially having a son, and meeting up with his old Degrassi friends - Drake has been busy working away in the studio, cooking up his next new album Scorpion.
MISSED DRAKE'S MUSIC VIDEO FOR 'NICE FOR WHAT'?
Today, the king of bop himself unveiled the new artwork featuring Drizzy himself and perhaps more importantly announced that the album is coming as soon as June 29th!!
Welcome back Drake. Honestly, we're SO excited to see what he has in store for us, and always is with Drake, we expect it's not long before the new album cover is meme-ified.
Drake has already released the incredibly successful singles 'God's Plan, 'Nice For What' and 'I'm Upset' all of which are totally holding their own in the charts, and both totally bang.
This next release comes soon after Drizzy's monumental beef with Pusha T, to which Drake still hasn't responded to King Push's latest diss track. If you didn't follow along with the beef at the time - don't worry, because we made a complete timeline (memes and all) which can fill you in on the what's, the whys, and Drakes potential son?
If all that isn't enough, Drake also released the hilarious new music video for 'I'm Upset' today, which features Drake and the rest of the cast from Degrassi going to a high school reunion. That's right, Drake is embracing the memes and it's fantastic - check it out HERE.