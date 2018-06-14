Drake

Drake Unveils 'Scorpion' Album Release Date & Artwork

It's coming sooner than you might think!

Thursday, June 14, 2018 - 14:10

In-between beefing with Pusha T and potentially having a son, and meeting up with his old Degrassi friends - Drake has been busy working away in the studio, cooking up his next new album Scorpion. 

SLEEPING UNDER A ROCK? MISSED DRAKE'S MUSIC VIDEO FOR 'NICE FOR WHAT'? CHECK IT OUT BELOW:

View the lyrics
I wanna know who mothafuckin' representin' in here tonight
Hold on, hold on

I keep lettin' you back in (you back in)
How can I, explain myself?

Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me
(Lil Weezyana shit)
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
(Murda on the beat)
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
Care for me, care for me, I know you care for me
(A song for y'all to cut up to, you know?)
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me (yeah)
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?

Everybody get your mothafuckin' roll on
I know shorty and she doesn't want no slow song
Had a man last year, life goes on
Haven't let that thing loose, girl, in so long
You've been inside, know you like to lay low
I've been peepin' what you bringin' to the table
Workin' hard, girl, everything paid for
First-last, phone bill, car note, cable
With your phone out, gotta hit them angles
With your phone out, snappin' like you Fabo
And you showin' off, but it's alright
And you showin' off, but it's alright (alright!)
It's a short life, yeah

Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?

That's a real one in your reflection
Without a follow, without a mention
You really pipin' up on these niggas
You gotta be nice for what to these niggas?

I understand, you got a hunnid bands
You got a baby Benz, you got some bad friends
High school pics, you was even bad then
You ain't stressin' off no lover in the past tense
You already had them
Work at 8 A.M., finish 'round five
Hoes talk down, you don't see 'em outside
Yeah, they don't really be the same offline
You know dark days, you know hard times
Doin' overtime for the last month
Saturday, call the girls, get 'em gassed up
Gotta hit the club, gotta make that ass jump
Gotta hit the club like you hit them mothafuckin' angles
With your phone out, snappin' like you Fabo
And you showin' off, but it's alright
And you showin' off, but it's alright (alright!)
It's a short life

Uh-huh! (Oh yeah!)
These hoes! (They mad!)
Your boy! (I had!)
I made! (Watch the breakdown)

Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?

Gotta make that jump, gotta make that, gotta, gotta make that
Gotta make that jump, gotta make that, gotta, gotta make that
Gotta, gotta, gotta g-g-gotta, g-g-gotta, gotta
Gotta, g-g-gotta, gotta, gotta make that jump, jump (let's go)
Bend it over, lift it up, bend it over, lift it up
Make that jump, jump
Bend it over, lift it up, bend it over, lift it up
Make that jump, jump
Bend it over, over, over, over, over, lift it up
Make that jump, jump
Bend it over, lift it up (make that jump, jump)
Bend it over, lift it up (make that jump, jump)

That's a real one in your reflection
Without a follow, without a mention
You really pipin' up on these niggas
You gotta be nice for what to these niggas?
I understand

Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd cry for me

Gotta hit the club like you hit them, hit them, hit them angles
It's a short life, yeah
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
Today, the king of bop himself unveiled the  new artwork featuring Drizzy himself and perhaps more importantly announced that the album is coming as soon as June 29th!! 

JUNE 29 2018 🦂

JUNE 29 2018 🦂

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Welcome back Drake. Honestly, we're SO excited to see what he has in store for us, and  always is with Drake, we expect it's not long before the new album cover is meme-ified. 

Drake has already released the incredibly successful singles 'God's Plan, 'Nice For What' and 'I'm Upset' all of which are totally holding their own in the charts, and both totally bang. 

[Instagram]

This next release comes soon after Drizzy's monumental beef with Pusha T, to which Drake still hasn't responded to King Push's latest diss track. If you didn't follow along with the beef at the time - don't worry, because we made a complete timeline (memes and all) which can fill you in on the what's, the whys, and Drakes potential son? 

If all that isn't enough, Drake also released the hilarious new music video for 'I'm Upset' today, which features Drake and the rest of the cast from Degrassi going to a high school reunion. That's right, Drake is embracing the memes and it's fantastic - check it out HERE.

