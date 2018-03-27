Drake

Drake’s 'One Dance' & 'God’s Plan' Just Made UK Chart History

His two chart-topping singles have put him in the history books...

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 - 10:09

Drake has made UK chart history breaking yet another record. Thanks to his latest chart-topping run with ‘God’s Plan’, Drizzy has become the first artist ever to achieve two number ones for nine or more consecutive weeks in the UK.

In 2016 Drake spent a staggering 15 weeks at the top with ‘One Dance’ and has been Number 1 on the Official UK Singles Chart for the last nine weeks with ‘God’s Plan’.

WATCH DRAKE'S TOUCHING 'GOD'S PLAN' MUSIC VIDEO:

View the lyrics
Yeah, they wishin' and wishin'
And wishin' and wishin'
They wishin' on me, yuh

I been movin' calm, don't start no trouble with me
Tryna keep it peaceful is a struggle for me
Don't pull up at 6 AM to cuddle with me
You know how I like it when you lovin' on me
I don't wanna die for them to miss me
Yes, I see the things that they wishin' on me
Hope I got some brothers that outlive me
They gon' tell the story, shit was different with me

God's plan, God's plan
I hold back, sometimes I won't, yuh
I feel good, sometimes I don't, ayy, don't
I finessed down Weston Road, ayy, 'nessed
Might go down a G.O.D., yeah, wait
I go hard on Southside G, yuh, wait
I make sure that north-side eat

And still
Bad things
It's a lot of bad things
That they wishin' and wishin'
And wishin' and wishin'
They wishin' on me
Bad things
It's a lot of bad things
That they wishin' and wishin'
And wishin' and wishin'
They wishin' on me
Yuh, ayy, ayy

She say, "Do you love me?" I tell her, "Only partly"
I only love my bed and my momma, I'm sorry
Fifty dub, I even got it tatted on me
81, they'll bring the crashers to the party
And you know me
Turn the O2 into the O3, dog
Without 40, Oli, there would be no me
Imagine if I never met the broskies

God's plan, God's plan
I can't do this on my own, ayy, no, ayy
Someone watchin' this shit close, yep, close
I've been me since Scarlett Road, ayy, road, ayy
Might go down as G.O.D., yeah, wait
I go hard on Southside G, ayy, wait
I make sure that north-side eat, yuh

And still
Bad things
It's a lot of bad things
That they wishin' and wishin'
And wishin' and wishin'
They wishin' on me
Yeah, yeah
Bad things
It's a lot of bad things
That they wishin' and wishin'
And wishin' and wishin'
They wishin' on me
Yeah
Writer(s): Aubrey Graham, Matthew Samuels, Ronald Latour, Brock Korsan, Noah Shebib, Daveon Jackson Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The Canadian superstar beats the previously held record by Frankie Laine that dates back over six decades to 1953 who managed nine weeks with ‘I Believe’ and 8 weeks with ‘Answer Me’.

Additionally, the Official Charts Company confirm him as “the artist with the most combined weeks at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart as a lead artist this millennium.”  He’s ruled at the top of the UK Official Charts for an incredible 24 weeks.

[Getty]

However. according to this week’s Official Chart Update, ‘God’s Plan’ looks set to make way for a brand new No.1 this Friday. Rudimental’s ‘These Days’ featuring Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen could finally ascend to the top spot after a nail-biting seven weeks as Drake’s No.2.

Find out who grabs this Friday’s No.1 by following us @MTVMusicUK on Twitter.

Latest News

Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Video: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Opens Up About Her Mental Health As She Admits She’s Nervous For Counselling
Superhot Game
Twitch Prime Subscribers Can Download All These Games For Free Right Now
Album artwork for Cardi B&#039;s debut album &#039;Invasion of Privacy&#039;
Cardi B Announces Debut Album 'Invasion Of Privacy'
Lugia in Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go Only Has A Few Days Left For You To Catch This Rare Legendary Pokemon
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Son Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Care
Mew in Pokemon
Pokemon Go Is Bringing You Mew And Story Quests For The First Time
auren Jauregui poses in the press room during 102.7 KIIS FM&#039;s Jingle Ball 2017 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 1, 2017 in Inglewood, California
Lauren Jauregui Goes Solo In Playboy Interview
The Awkward Moment A Riverdale Fan Asked Cole Sprouse If He’s Dating Lili Reinhart
Drake performs at Qudos Bank Arena on November 7, 2017 in Sydney, Australia
Drake’s 'One Dance' & 'God’s Plan' Just Made UK Chart History
Kylie Jenner Goes Platinum Blonde Amid Claims She Wants To Be A ‘Hot’ Mum
Exclusive: Riverdale’s Casey Cott Has A Theory About Who On The Cast Is A Witch
Far Cry 5
Far Cry 5 IRL: Inside The Small UK Town That’s Full Of Mysterious Secret Religious Groups
How You Deal With A Break Up Based on Your Star Sign
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Accidentally Posts This Snap Of Casey Johnson's Penis Then Deletes It
Pokemon Go Eggstravaganza
How To Hatch Super Rare Pokemon In Pokémon Go's New Event
Rudimental
Rudimental On Battling Drake For No.1: "It's All About Love"
Actually Useful Everyday Tips If You Feel Tired AF All The Time
8 GIFs That Will Speak To Anyone Secretly Attracted To Their BFF
A Beginner's Guide To Tarot Cards With Kim Kardashian's Psychic
12 Things Everyone Should Know About Sex Before Going To Uni

More From Drake

Drake performs at Qudos Bank Arena on November 7, 2017 in Sydney, Australia
Drake’s 'One Dance' & 'God’s Plan' Just Made UK Chart History
Rihanna &amp; Drake
Drake Stars on ‘Lemon’ Remix with N.E.R.D and Rihanna
Drake - God&#039;s Plan - Music Video
Drake
God's Plan [Explicit]
Drake - God&#039;s Plan - Music Video
Drake Had $1 Million To Shoot 'God's Plan' Music Video But Gave It All Away To People Who Needed It More
BlocBoy JB Ft. Drake - Look Alive - Music Video
BlocBoy JB
Look Alive (Ft. Drake)
Migos Ft. Drake - Walk It Talk It
Migos
Walk It Talk It (Ft. Drake) (Audio) [Explicit]
Drake Films 'God's Plan' Music Video at Miami High School
Drake
New Music Round-Up: Drake, M.O, Ally Brooke and More
Drake
Drake Breaks Huge Spotify Record with 'God's Plan'
Ed Sheeran
The Official No.1 Singles Of 2018
Drake performs at Qudos Bank Arena on November 7, 2017 in Sydney, Australia
Drake Previews New Song 'God's Plan'
Did Drake Ghost Bella Hadid?

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry Provides Evidence That Sam Gowland Is The Perfect Boyfriend
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Accidentally Posts This Snap Of Casey Johnson's Penis Then Deletes It
Bella Hadid Just Unliked This Selena Gomez Instagram And Fans Are Confused
Zayn Malik 'Scraps' Most Of His Second Album Due To Heartbreak Over Gigi Hadid
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Son Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Care
Holly Hagan Hits Out At Claims She Photoshopped Her Thighs In This Instagram Post
Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Vid: Mia Boardman Admits There’s ‘No Going Back’ For Her And Manley Geddes As They Argue Over Erin Corrigan Staying At Manley’s House
The Charlotte Show SPOILERS: Charlotte Crosby Introduces Her New Series In Exclusive Video Sneak Peeks From First Episode, Expect Tears And Tension Between Josh Ritchie And BFF Melissa
Everything the Geordie Shore lasses have taught us about body confidence
Everything The Geordie Shore Lasses Have Taught Us About Body Confidence
Netflix Releases Trigger Warning Video Ahead Of 13 Reasons Why Series 2
Pete Wicks' New TOWIE Girlfriend Shelby Tribble Hints She'll Fight For Him If Megan McKenna Tries To Get In The Way
Chet Johnson Trolls Helen Briggs
Ex On The Beach's Chet Johnson Hilariously Steals Wig And Nails Impression Of Girlfriend Helen Briggs