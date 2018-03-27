Drake’s 'One Dance' & 'God’s Plan' Just Made UK Chart History

Drake has made UK chart history breaking yet another record. Thanks to his latest chart-topping run with ‘God’s Plan’, Drizzy has become the first artist ever to achieve two number ones for nine or more consecutive weeks in the UK.

In 2016 Drake spent a staggering 15 weeks at the top with ‘One Dance’ and has been Number 1 on the Official UK Singles Chart for the last nine weeks with ‘God’s Plan’.

WATCH DRAKE'S TOUCHING 'GOD'S PLAN' MUSIC VIDEO:

View the lyrics Yeah, they wishin' and wishin'

And wishin' and wishin'

They wishin' on me, yuh



I been movin' calm, don't start no trouble with me

Tryna keep it peaceful is a struggle for me

Don't pull up at 6 AM to cuddle with me

You know how I like it when you lovin' on me

I don't wanna die for them to miss me

Yes, I see the things that they wishin' on me

Hope I got some brothers that outlive me

They gon' tell the story, shit was different with me



God's plan, God's plan

I hold back, sometimes I won't, yuh

I feel good, sometimes I don't, ayy, don't

I finessed down Weston Road, ayy, 'nessed

Might go down a G.O.D., yeah, wait

I go hard on Southside G, yuh, wait

I make sure that north-side eat



And still

Bad things

It's a lot of bad things

That they wishin' and wishin'

And wishin' and wishin'

They wishin' on me

Bad things

It's a lot of bad things

That they wishin' and wishin'

And wishin' and wishin'

They wishin' on me

Yuh, ayy, ayy



She say, "Do you love me?" I tell her, "Only partly"

I only love my bed and my momma, I'm sorry

Fifty dub, I even got it tatted on me

81, they'll bring the crashers to the party

And you know me

Turn the O2 into the O3, dog

Without 40, Oli, there would be no me

Imagine if I never met the broskies



God's plan, God's plan

I can't do this on my own, ayy, no, ayy

Someone watchin' this shit close, yep, close

I've been me since Scarlett Road, ayy, road, ayy

Might go down as G.O.D., yeah, wait

I go hard on Southside G, ayy, wait

I make sure that north-side eat, yuh



And still

Bad things

It's a lot of bad things

That they wishin' and wishin'

And wishin' and wishin'

They wishin' on me

Yeah, yeah

Bad things

It's a lot of bad things

That they wishin' and wishin'

And wishin' and wishin'

They wishin' on me

Writer(s): Aubrey Graham, Matthew Samuels, Ronald Latour, Brock Korsan, Noah Shebib, Daveon Jackson Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The Canadian superstar beats the previously held record by Frankie Laine that dates back over six decades to 1953 who managed nine weeks with ‘I Believe’ and 8 weeks with ‘Answer Me’.

Additionally, the Official Charts Company confirm him as “the artist with the most combined weeks at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart as a lead artist this millennium.” He’s ruled at the top of the UK Official Charts for an incredible 24 weeks.

[Getty]

However. according to this week’s Official Chart Update, ‘God’s Plan’ looks set to make way for a brand new No.1 this Friday. Rudimental’s ‘These Days’ featuring Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen could finally ascend to the top spot after a nail-biting seven weeks as Drake’s No.2.

