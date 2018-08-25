Drake

From Drake's Teen Girlfriend to Rihanna and Shia LaBeof: 5 Unexpected Couples

Sorry, Rihanna and Shia LaBeof were a thing?!

Saturday, September 15, 2018 - 18:24

Let us first say that we are all about love, why it's a gorgeous, beautiful thing indeed, but sometimes there are couples who are just absolutely random AF.

This isn't to say that they don't belong together or anything as they have proved to work out in some cases, although there will always be pairings that are just completely unexpected and will never not shock us.

More to the point, it's less about how they even look together and more so just the question of 'how did they possibly meet?'. Like, how did these people cross paths? We imagine when you're famous, the world seems a bit smaller but it cannot be that small, surely.

Anywho, let us stop rambling and just get right to it, shall we?

Drake and Bella B Harris

no place I’d rather be 💙
View this post on Instagram

no place I’d rather be 💙

A post shared by Bella B Harris (@bellabharris) on

Let's start off with a new one. People are claiming that Drake has "pulled a Scott Disick" (gross saying, we know) by allegedly dating an 18-year-old model, Bella B Harris. It was Page Six that first broke the news that the mega-star rapper is apparently with the stunning model, however Bella posted an adorable photo of the rumoured couple on Instagram three weeks ago that somehow went by unnoticed by the masses.

Both Drake and Bella are positively stunning, so there's no questioning whether they suit each other or not aesthetically, but people are always a tad funny about the age gap when it comes to teens, aren't they?

Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin

Getty Images

Now this is one that will never not blow us away. Before Mila Kunis married former onscreen lover Ashton Kutcher IRL to live happily ever after, she dated Home Alone's Macaulay Culkin. Their romance wasn't brief either as they dated for nine years (!) from 2002 to 2011. The private relationship was said to have ended on good terms, with Mila since saying that they are still good close friends, which is always lovely to hear.

Rihanna and Shia LaBeouf

Getty Images

Wait. WHAT?! Rihanna and Shia LaBeouf dated? They were a thing? How did we miss this?! After brief rumours that the superstar pair were an item back in 2007, Shia later revealed that they did actually date - once. That's right, Rihanna hit Shia up on her cell phone to go for dinner and that's exactly what they did. Why didn't it last? The spark wasn't there, according to Shia, although he said it wasn't the end as they decided to be friends instead. Cool!

Kim Kardashian and Nick Cannon

Getty Images

Ah, Nick and Kim. You may have missed this one as it occurred pre-Keeping Up With the Kardashians, although Miss Kimberley Kardashian dated Nick Cannon for quite a while back in 2006. The cute couple were an item from September 2006 until January 2007 before splitting over her sex tape, with Nick revealing that Kim denied its existence before it eventually made its way into the world after being sold by her ex-boyfriend.

James Arthur and Rita Ora

Frazer Harrison/Getty

This was a funny little one. Rita Ora and James Arthur's relationship went entirely unnoticed by the world, surprising for two of British pop's biggest players, at the time, however he later revealed they were a thing when admitting to his sex addiction. When Arthur came clean about his various struggles a few years ago, he claimed that he became "addicted to sex" with Rita, who supposedly left him "heartbroken" when she ended things quite suddenly. Plenty more fish and all of that, eh James!

Latest News

Kim Kardashian Shares The Very First Picture Of The Kardashian-Jenner ‘Triplets’
Riverdale’s KJ Apa Recreated Cole Sprouse’s Topless Photo Of Lili Reinhart And It’s Sensational
Rapper Drake and model Bella B Harris on Instagram, 2018
From Drake's Teen Girlfriend to Rihanna and Shia LaBeof: 5 Unexpected Couples
Sophie Kasaei Breaks No Phone Rule At Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen's Wedding
V personality Brody Jenner attends VH1&#039;s &#039;Barely Famous&#039; Season 2 Party on June 14, 2016 in West Hollywood, California
Brody Jenner Is Returning To The Hills... But Is Lauren Conrad?
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Officially Respond To Rumours They Got Married
Mac Miller Dead At 26
Mac Miller's Will Is Revealed As Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence
New Music Round-Up: Lana Del Rey, 6LACK, David Guetta & More
Janelle Monae performs at Roundhouse in London.
5 Things We Loved About Janelle Monae At London's Roundhouse
Shannon Purser at the premier of Sierra Burgess Is A Loser.
Who Is Shannon Purser? Everything You NTK About The Star Of Sierra Burgess Is A Loser
Lena Dunham at the &#039;Half the Picture&#039; premiere.
Lena Dunham Apologises For Her Involvement In The Revolve Fat-Shaming Sweater Fiasco
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid&#039;s cutest couple moments ever
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid's Cutest Moments Ever
Actor Noah Centineo visits Build studio on July 12, 2018 in New York City
Who Is Noah Centineo? Everything You NTK About The Sierra Burgess Is A Loser Star
Channel 5 announces they&#039;re cancelling cbb and big brother
Celebrity Big Brother AND Civilian Big Brother Has Been Axed By Channel 5
To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before Star Noah Centineo talks about dating a fan
Noah Centineo Has A Controversial Idea For A To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson kiss at the 2018 MTV VMAs as they reveal when they&#039;re getting married
Everything You Need To Know About Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Engagement
Nicki Minaj at Marc Jacobs.
Cardi B Shuts Down Nicki Minaj’s Claims That She Pays Radio Stations To Play Her Music
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson suffers fake tan mishap
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Called Out For Mishap On Instagram Photo
JLS Star Oritse Williams Charged With Raping A Fan In A Wolverhampton Hotel Room
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spark marriage rumours as they visit NYC Courthouse
Did Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Just Get Married At A Courthouse?

More From Drake

Rapper Drake and model Bella B Harris on Instagram, 2018
From Drake's Teen Girlfriend to Rihanna and Shia LaBeof: 5 Unexpected Couples
Drake at the NBA Awards Live
Drake’s Appearing On A Korean Hip-Hop Reality TV Show And The Winner Will Get To Collab With Him?!
George Ezra Performing Live at Southside Festival 2018
George Ezra's 'Shotgun' Crowned Song Of The Summer Over Calvin Harris, Drake and Dua Lipa
Drake at his Aubrey &amp; The Three Migos Tour
Drake And Meek Mill Have Finally Ended Their 3 Year Long Feud
Cardi B attends as Harper&#039;s BAZAAR Celebrates &#039;ICONS By Carine Roitfeld&#039; at the Plaza Hotel on September 7, 2018 in New York City
The Biggest Celeb Brawls That Shook The World: Including Justin Bieber and Drake
Kim Kardashian Responds To Rumours That She Secretly Hooked Up With Drake
There&#039;s a viral fan theory claiming Kim Kardashian and Drake &#039;had an affair&#039;.
Fan Conspiracy Theory Goes Viral Claiming Drake And Kim Kardashian 'Had Affair'
Drake - Nonstop - Music Video
Drake
Nonstop [Explicit]
Drake - In My Feelings - Music Video
Drake
In My Feelings [Explicit]
Drake dancing in his &#039;In My Feelings&#039; music video
Drake's Asking 'Kiki, Do You Love Me?' In Hilarious New 'In My Feelings' Music Video
Drake Performs At Wireless Festival 2018
Drake Spent $10,000 To Provide Free Ice Cream For Fans
Cardi B pregnant with daughter Kulture, tweeted by Offset in July 2018
7 Kids Born Into Rap Royalty

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson suffers fake tan mishap
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Called Out For Mishap On Instagram Photo
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid&#039;s cutest couple moments ever
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid's Cutest Moments Ever
Sophie Kasaei Breaks No Phone Rule At Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen's Wedding
Mac Miller Dead At 26
Mac Miller's Will Is Revealed As Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson kiss at the 2018 MTV VMAs as they reveal when they&#039;re getting married
Everything You Need To Know About Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Engagement
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Officially Respond To Rumours They Got Married
Rapper Drake and model Bella B Harris on Instagram, 2018
From Drake's Teen Girlfriend to Rihanna and Shia LaBeof: 5 Unexpected Couples
To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before Star Noah Centineo talks about dating a fan
Noah Centineo Has A Controversial Idea For A To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel
Halsey and G-Eazy split
Halsey Announces Split From G-Eazy Days After Being Spotted With Machine Gun Kelly
The Kardashians Apparently Think Sofia Richie Is A ‘Great Influence’ On Scott Disick
Riverdale’s KJ Apa Recreated Cole Sprouse’s Topless Photo Of Lili Reinhart And It’s Sensational