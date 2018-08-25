From Drake's Teen Girlfriend to Rihanna and Shia LaBeof: 5 Unexpected Couples

Let us first say that we are all about love, why it's a gorgeous, beautiful thing indeed, but sometimes there are couples who are just absolutely random AF.

This isn't to say that they don't belong together or anything as they have proved to work out in some cases, although there will always be pairings that are just completely unexpected and will never not shock us.

More to the point, it's less about how they even look together and more so just the question of 'how did they possibly meet?'. Like, how did these people cross paths? We imagine when you're famous, the world seems a bit smaller but it cannot be that small, surely.

Anywho, let us stop rambling and just get right to it, shall we?

Drake and Bella B Harris

Let's start off with a new one. People are claiming that Drake has "pulled a Scott Disick" (gross saying, we know) by allegedly dating an 18-year-old model, Bella B Harris. It was Page Six that first broke the news that the mega-star rapper is apparently with the stunning model, however Bella posted an adorable photo of the rumoured couple on Instagram three weeks ago that somehow went by unnoticed by the masses.

Both Drake and Bella are positively stunning, so there's no questioning whether they suit each other or not aesthetically, but people are always a tad funny about the age gap when it comes to teens, aren't they?

Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin

Getty Images

Now this is one that will never not blow us away. Before Mila Kunis married former onscreen lover Ashton Kutcher IRL to live happily ever after, she dated Home Alone's Macaulay Culkin. Their romance wasn't brief either as they dated for nine years (!) from 2002 to 2011. The private relationship was said to have ended on good terms, with Mila since saying that they are still good close friends, which is always lovely to hear.

Rihanna and Shia LaBeouf

Getty Images

Wait. WHAT?! Rihanna and Shia LaBeouf dated? They were a thing? How did we miss this?! After brief rumours that the superstar pair were an item back in 2007, Shia later revealed that they did actually date - once. That's right, Rihanna hit Shia up on her cell phone to go for dinner and that's exactly what they did. Why didn't it last? The spark wasn't there, according to Shia, although he said it wasn't the end as they decided to be friends instead. Cool!

Kim Kardashian and Nick Cannon

Getty Images

Ah, Nick and Kim. You may have missed this one as it occurred pre-Keeping Up With the Kardashians, although Miss Kimberley Kardashian dated Nick Cannon for quite a while back in 2006. The cute couple were an item from September 2006 until January 2007 before splitting over her sex tape, with Nick revealing that Kim denied its existence before it eventually made its way into the world after being sold by her ex-boyfriend.

James Arthur and Rita Ora

Frazer Harrison/Getty

This was a funny little one. Rita Ora and James Arthur's relationship went entirely unnoticed by the world, surprising for two of British pop's biggest players, at the time, however he later revealed they were a thing when admitting to his sex addiction. When Arthur came clean about his various struggles a few years ago, he claimed that he became "addicted to sex" with Rita, who supposedly left him "heartbroken" when she ended things quite suddenly. Plenty more fish and all of that, eh James!