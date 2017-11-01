Is Drake Opening An OVO Store In London?
The 'Hotline Bling' rapper is about to make a whole lot of cash...
OVO is about to take over London town.
It looks like Drake might be setting up shop and opening the flagship OVO store in London after his famous owl logo has been branded across a shop front in the city.
As if it's not dangerous enough having the online store available 24/7, all of his exclusive merchandise will now be right on millions of people's doorstep. Great!
You used to, you used to
Yeah
You used to call me on my cell phone
Late night when you need my love
Call me on my cell phone
Late night when you need my love
And I know when that hotline bling
That can only mean one thing
I know when that hotline bling
That can only mean one thing
Ever since I left the city, you
Got a reputation for yourself now
Everybody knows and I feel left out
Girl you got me down, you got me stressed out
Cause ever since I left the city, you
Started wearing less and goin' out more
Glasses of champagne out on the dance floor
Hangin' with some girls I've never seen before
You used to call me on my cell phone
Late night when you need my love
Call me on my cell phone
Late night when you need my love
I know when that hotline bling
That can only mean one thing
I know when that hotline bling
That can only mean one thing
Ever since I left the city, you, you, you
You and me, we just don't get along
You make me feel like I did you wrong
Going places where you don't belong
Ever since I left the city, you
You got exactly what you asked for
Running out of pages in your passport
Hanging with some girls I've never seen before
You used to call me on my cell phone
Late night when you need my love
Call me on my cell phone
Late night when you need my love
And I know when that hotline bling
That can only mean one thing
I know when that hotline bling
That can only mean one thing
These days, all I do is
Wonder if you're bendin' over backwards for someone else
Wonder if you're rolling up a Backwoods for someone else
Doing things I taught you, gettin' nasty for someone else
You don't need no one else
You don't need nobody else, no
Why you never alone
Why you always touching road
Used to always stay at home, be a good girl
You was in the zone, yeah
You should just be yourself
Right now, you're someone else
You used to call me on my cell phone
Late night when you need my love
Call me on my cell phone
Late night when you need my love
And I know when that hotline bling
That can only mean one thing
I know when that hotline bling
That can only mean one thing
Ever since I left the city...
It's a huge move for the 'Passionfruit' rapper as it'll be the first OVO store in the world and will no doubt lead to more collections launching. Perhaps an OVO x Fenty Puma collaboration?
While the chances of that are probably quite slim as Drake and Rihanna's on-off situation is currently switched off, we still can't wait to see what new things come from the store opening.
Kanye West and Justin Bieber are just two of the many stars that have launched pop-up shops for their merch lines but Drake's decision to have a permanent store might influence others to do the same.
Besides making money via fashion, Drake is currently in the studio working on his fifth studio album after taking some well-deserved time off this summer.
Although Views was released in April of last year we haven't had a shortage of new Drizzy tunes thanks to his playlist-mixtape-album More Life that dropped back in March.
Maybe he can launch the new album with an instore concert, as long as we're invited...
Words: Ross McNeilage
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.
WATCH RIHANNA AND DRAKE'S 'WORK' VIDEO BELOW
He said me haffi
Work, work, work, work, work, work!
He see me do mi
Dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt!
So me put in
Work, work, work, work, work, work
When you ah guh
Learn, learn, learn, learn, learn
Meh nuh cyar if him
Hurt, hurt, hurt, hurt, hurting
Dry me ah desert him
Nuh time to have you lurking
Him ah go act like he nah like it
You know I dealt with you the nicest
Nuh body touch me in the righteous
Nuh botha text me in a crisis
I believed all of your dreams, adoration
You took my heart and my keys and my patience
You took my heart on my sleeve for decoration
You mistaken my love I brought for you for foundation
All that I wanted from you was to give me
Something that I never had
Something that you've never seen
Something that you've never been!
Mmmmm!
But I wake up and act like nothing's wrong
Just get ready for...
Work, work, work, work, work, work
He said me haffi
Work, work, work, work, work, work!
He see me do mi
Dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt!
So me put in
Work, work, work, work, work, work
Ner ner ner ner ner ner!
When you a guh ner ner ner ner ner ner!
Before the tables turn turn turn turn turn turn!
Beg you something please
Baby don't you leave
Don't leave me stuck here in the streets, uh huh
If I get another chance to
I will never, no never neglect you
I mean who am I to hold your past against you?
I just hope that it gets to you
I hope that you see this through
I hope that you see this true
What can I say?
Please recognize I'm tryin', babe!!!
I have to
Work, work, work, work, work, work
He said me haffi
Work, work, work, work, work, work!
He see me do mi
Dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt!
So me put in
Work, work, work, work, work, work
When you ah guh
Learn, learn, learn, learn, learn
Meh nuh cyar if him
Hurt, hurt, hurt, hurt, hurting
Yeah, okay
You need to get done, done, done, done at work, come over
We just need to slow the motion
Don't give that away to no one
Long distance, I need you
When I see potential I just gotta see it through
If you had a twin, I would still choose you
I don't wanna rush into it, if it's too soon
But I know you need to get done, done, done, done
If you come over
Sorry if I'm way less friendly
I got niggas tryna end me, oh
I spilled all my emotions tonight, I'm sorry
Rollin', rollin', rollin', rollin', rollin'
How many more shots until you're rollin'?
We just need a face to face
You could pick the time and the place
You spent some time away
Now you need to forward and give me all the...
Work, work, work, work, work, work
He said me haffi
Work, work, work, work, work, work
He se me do mi
Dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt!
So me put in
Work, work, work, work, work, work
When you ah guh
Learn, learn, learn, learn, learn
Meh nuh cyar if him
Hurt, hurt, hurt, hurt, hurting
Mmmmm, mmmmm
Mmmmm, mmmmm
Work, work, work, work, work, work
Mmmmm, mmmmm