Drake

Is Drake Opening An OVO Store In London?

The 'Hotline Bling' rapper is about to make a whole lot of cash...

Wednesday, November 1, 2017 - 16:20

OVO is about to take over London town.

It looks like Drake might be setting up shop and opening the flagship OVO store in London after his famous owl logo has been branded across a shop front in the city.

As if it's not dangerous enough having the online store available 24/7, all of his exclusive merchandise will now be right on millions of people's doorstep. Great!

It's a huge move for the 'Passionfruit' rapper as it'll be the first OVO store in the world and will no doubt lead to more collections launching. Perhaps an OVO x Fenty Puma collaboration?

While the chances of that are probably quite slim as Drake and Rihanna's on-off situation is currently switched off, we still can't wait to see what new things come from the store opening.

Kanye West and Justin Bieber are just two of the many stars that have launched pop-up shops for their merch lines but Drake's decision to have a permanent store might influence others to do the same.

Besides making money via fashion, Drake is currently in the studio working on his fifth studio album after taking some well-deserved time off this summer.

Although Views was released in April of last year we haven't had a shortage of new Drizzy tunes thanks to his playlist-mixtape-album More Life that dropped back in March.

Maybe he can launch the new album with an instore concert, as long as we're invited...

Words: Ross McNeilage

