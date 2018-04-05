Drake

Official Top 10 Singles Of 2018 (So Far) Revealed!

Drake, Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa all feature, but who's had the biggest selling song of the year? Let's find out...

Thursday, April 5, 2018 - 07:00

As if you didn’t already know, Drake has been killing it on the charts ever since he dropped his Scary Hours EP. ‘God’s Plan’ spent nine weeks at No.1 on the Official UK Singles Chart (which also saw him break another UK chart record last month) and now it’s been revealed as the biggest selling single of 2018 so far.

The Official Charts Company has today released the best sellers from the first three months of the year, and thanks to his stint at No.1, Drake tops the list with a combined sales total of 755,000. It’s also the most streamed song of 2018 so far.

WATCH DRAKE'S INSPIRING 'GOD'S PLAN' MUSIC VIDEO HERE:

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’, last year’s Christmas No.1, takes the silver at No.2, thanks to high profile re-versions featuring Beyoncé and Andrea Bocelli. Ed’s ballad has shifted a massive 509,000 across all formats so far this year.

After finally ascending to No.1 last week, Rudimental’s ‘These Days’ with Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen takes third position having notched up 143,000 downloads and 38 million streams giving them a combined chart tally of 520,000 copies.

OfficialCharts.com

London rapper Ramz takes the accolade of having the most successful debut single of the year so far with ‘Barking’ racking up 520,000 to take fourth place this quarter.

Elsewhere, at No.6, Dua Lipa takes the biggest song of the year so far by a female artist. ‘IDGAF’ has clocked up 509,000 sales so far, edging out her former chart topper ‘New Rules’ from the Top 10 entirely.

Check out the Top 10 best-sellers below and click here to find out the full Official Top 40 Singles Of 2018 so far.

Official Singles Chart Of 2018 (End Of Q1):

1.    Drake – God’s Plan
2.    Ed Sheeran – Perfect
3.    Rudimental Ft. Macklemore, Jess Glynne & Dan Caplen – These Days
4.    Ramz – Barking
5.    Eminem Ft. Ed Sheeran – River
6.    Dua Lipa – IDGAF
7.    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble – This Is Me
8.    Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still
9.    Camila Cabello Ft. Young Thug – Havana
10.    Jax Jones Ft. Ina Wroldsen – Breathe

