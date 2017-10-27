So, Drake And The Weeknd Are Reportedly Feuding Over Bella Hadid

Even though the Weeknd is now more loved-up than ever with Selena Gomez, a bunch of reports have surfaced that he's unhappy about rumours that ex Bella Hadid has moved on with Drake.

The whole thing has supposedly caused tension in their shared friendship group, with pals feeling a bit awkward about the fact that Drake and The Weeknd have a bit of simmering tension going on.

According to Page Six, the pair's inner circle feel like they're being pulled in two different directions over Bella. "They both hang in the same Toronto crew and now they’re having to pick sides," the source shared.

The insider also added that the situation only seems to be worsening. According to the source, Drake's friends didn't feel comfortable attending a recent performance from The Weekend, adding: "They aren’t getting along right now."

Rumours about Bella and Drake first finding love surfaced back in the Summer, when the pair were spotted going out for dinner in Los Angeles together.

Bella's mum recently claimed that the couple were "just friends" on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, but notably declined to address reports that he'd thrown her a 21st birthday bash.

Hopefully reports about Drake and The Weeknd beefing over Bella are off the mark, seeing as Bella shouldn't have to defend or explain her dating decisions to an ex-boyfriend.

Sigh. Can't everyone just be happy?

