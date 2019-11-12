Twitter Have Started Writing A Diss Track For Drake After He Was Booed Off Stage
They've come up with some bars for his consideration
The people of Twitter have taken it upon themselves to write a diss track for Drake after he was booed offstage.
ICYMI, the rapper made a surprise appearance at Tyler The Creator’s annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival over the weekend. The main issue here is that most of the crowd were expecting Frank Ocean to be the surprise guest.
Certain fans in the crowd weren’t happy for him to be there and effectively booed him off stage. Drake actually finished his set twenty minutes early because the festival-goers were so disruptive during his performance.
Fans have since speculated that he’s writing a great diss track about the whole ordeal, with some people offering up a few bars for his consideration.
“Just to be frank they didn’t get me in my feelings. Got booed off stage, my bank still made a killing,” one person suggested.
Another said: “once frank left the ocean they was riding my tidal wave, now that franks back in the ocean my title fades, I told them it was all love I go by drake. I now know how squidward felt when those tomatoes hit his face. Damn
“That “just to be frank” one just got me !!! That’s bars 🔥” a fan responded, as someone else called out the crowd for having the audacity to boo “a living legend.”
Cracking a joke about the disappointed crowd, Drake took to Instagram to write: “Plot twist...just signed a 10 year residency at Camp Flog Gnaw sorry kids see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR till you are 30.”
That'll teach them.