Drake

Unreleased Drake and Jorja Smith Collaboration Song 'I Could Never' Surfaces Online

The leaked version is giving us old-Drake vibes...

Monday, September 24, 2018 - 10:17

A previously unreleased Drake and Jorja Smith track 'I Could Never' has surfaced online today, which just happens to be 5 years since his album Nothing Was The Same was released. 

The track is giving us serious throwback Take Care and Nothing Was The Same vibes from Drake, leading with stripped back piano keys and an ernest sad-Drake singing voice we haven't heard like this in some time.

CHECK OUT JORJA SMITH'S MTV PUSH EXCLUSIVE PERFORMANCE OF 'BLUE LIGHTS' HERE:

We aren't sure what project this leaked collaboration track was or is from - but we do know it's been a great, unexpected Monday treat. We're imagining it could have been a cut B-side track from this year's Scorpion.  

Jorja's vocals are a perfect accompaniment to the emotional Drake which, until the B-side of his latest album Scorpion, we've been missing lately. His emotional style of rap is what made Drake stand out early in his career, and has since been somewhat eschewed by the Canadian rapper to explore a greater range of vibes.  

Credit: Getty Images

It's a good day for fans of 'Marvin's Room', 'From Time' (ft. Jhene Aiko) and other emotional Drake tracks. As well, of course, for Jorja Smith fans - whose voice is a beautiful addition to the track. Do remember, the track is likely to be unfinished so reserve some judgement for when (if) it is officially released.

There's no promise that the track won't get taken down shortly, so listen to 'I Could Never' featuring Jorja Smith while you still can below: 

Drake - I Could Never (feat. Jorja Smith)

As always - we're sure this will reignite debate amongst fans as to whether singing-sad Drake of Take Care is best, or the fierce rapping Drake that blossomed on If You're Reading This It's Too Late  (or demonstrated more recently on his fantastic verses on Travis Scott's 'Sicko Mode') is best.


So... which do you prefer? In other news, it looks like Drake and Kanye are beefing again...  

