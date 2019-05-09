Get To Know: Drax Project

New Zealand’s Drax Project are the cool, new pop band your life has been missing. The four-piece are making music that’s organic and instrument-led, and after making it from busking on the streets of Wellington, New Zealand to opening for Camila Cabello on her EU tour, they’re proof that all you need is pure talent and drive to make it.

Their latest release, ‘Woke Up Late’ featuring Hailee Steinfeld, has garnered over 32 million Spotify streams, and the music video starring frontman Shaan Singh alongside YouTube star Liza Koshy has racked up 8 million views on YouTube so far. (If you needed anymore proof the song is a certified BOP, this is it.)

Comprised of members Shaan, Ben, Matt, and Sam, the group have also opened for the likes of Ed Sheeran and Lorde, and alongside their collaboration with Steinfeld, also have a single with rapper Famous Dex, titled ‘LIGHT’. With so much diversity in their music present so early their career, it’s clear this is a band with a bright future ahead of them.

Their EP ‘NOON’ is a testament to genuine pop, and with inspirations cited as The 1975, Ariana Grande, and Justin Timberlake, the group are following in the footsteps of artists who’ve made huge impacts on the pop world, and we can only see them doing the same.

We sat down to get to know all about the group so you can find out everything you NTK ahead of their UK tour this year...

Drax Project

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

We're a band from Wellington, New Zealand. We started off busking (street performing) with just Shaan on saxophone and Matt on drums... Drums + Sax = Drax Project. Sam joined soon after on Bass and Ben on Guitar. From there we started writing our own music and played lots of live shows around New Zealand, working up to opening for acts like Ed Sheeran and Lorde and then have slowly started making our way to other spots around the world after getting the chance to open for Camila Cabello through Europe.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Very Spicy Pop.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

I think we all have different answers for that, we've all been playing music and getting lessons from a young age and turning it into a career wasn't really a conscious thought but more a natural progression. We inspire each other musically every day!

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

There are too many to say but here are a few. Ariana Grande, The 1975, Justin Timberlake, RHCP, John Mayer.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

Woke Up Late was started in Ben's bedroom in Wellington one night when Shaan missed a late night bus and had to stay over. We forgot about it for a few months. We then rediscovered it when we were playing tracks we were working on to some friends and it was finished really naturally with most of the parts being the first ideas we came up with. We think you can kinda feel that in the organic nature of the tune.

View the lyrics Woke up late

Somewhere far away from home

Pockets empty wallet gone

The sun is streaming all on down on my face

Layin' down on someones bed

A girl that I had hardly met

My head is spinnin' like I've been out days

Now you're waking up too

Lying next to me in your room

Not quite used to someone so new

Did ya catch my name, yeah

Wonder how long I slept in

I don't know where the hell I've been

I know that's all right



Last night we met at one

Drank till two

Danced till four

Walked you home

Awake till dawn

Slept till noon and

Now I want more



I got that taste oh

It's in my mouth it's like I had too much last night

It just felt so right

Because of you, now

I could go or I could stay 'cause I

Got nothing planned today

And I know that's all right



Last night we met at one

Drank till two

Danced till four

Walked you home

Awake till dawn

Slept till noon and

Now I want more



Why's it so, so easy with the lights down?

Why's it so, so easy when the night's ours?

Why's it so, so easy with the lights down?

Why's it so, so easy yeah so, so easy oh…



Woke up late

Somewhere far away from home

Pockets empty wallet gone

The sun is streaming all on down on my face

Yeah, last night was fun lets do it again

We both know we're more than friends

And I know that's all right



Last night we met at one

Drank till two

Danced till four

Walked you home

Awake till dawn

Slept till noon and

Now I want more



Last night we met at one

Drank till two

Danced till four

Walked you home

Awake till dawn

Slept till noon and

Now I want more



Why's it so, so easy with the lights down?

Why's it so, so easy when the night's ours?

Why's it so, so easy with the lights down?

Why's it so, so easy yeah so, so easy



Last night we met at one

Drank till two

Danced till four

Walked you home

Awake till dawn

Slept till noon and

Now I want more Writer(s): BEN O'LEARY, SAM THOMSON, DEVIN ABRAMS, MATT BEACHEN, SHAAN SINGH Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

A very electric and high energy experience with everything from huge sax drops to smooth R&B harmonies.

Drax Project

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

The European tour with Camila was definitely amazing, it was our first time out of NZ together and it was so cool to get to travel and get to see new places as a band.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

We met Shawn Mendes at the iHeart music festival and JT was just down the hall, that was a pretty crazy experience.

9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Shaan has some Bach cello etudes, we all love Tigran Hamasyan who is an amazing heavy metal jazz fusion pianist, Sam listens to a lot of Hardcore like Architects... there's a huge range of stuff!

10) When can we see you live?

We're playing shows through May in Amsterdam, Paris, Glasgow and London and we'll be playing a bunch of shows around the US when we get back and NZ after those in July, keep an eye out on our socials @draxproject for dates!

Drax Project UK tour dates:

May 8- London, O2 Academy Islington 2

May 9 – Brighton, The Great Escape Festival

May 11 – Glasgow, Broadcast