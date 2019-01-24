Dua Lipa

4 of The UK’s Biggest Artists Are Going To Be Performing Together At The BRITs 2019

This is going to be epic.

Claire Rowden
Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 15:55

The BRITs have a tendency to give us the most iconic performances from all our favourite artists.

With the night already giving us performances from Little Mix, The 1975, Mabel and more, it’s safe to say 2019 is going to be a big one. But the BRITs decided to go one step further this year, and give us the performance we never knew we needed, but now know we couldn't actually live without - one that involves four of the UK’s biggest artists.

getty

The BRITs performance will include Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Calvin Harris and Rag ‘n’ Bone Man:

That’s right, the four UK artists will be coming together for one huge performance and we are not ready for the magic that is a collaboration on one stage from all of our favs.

With Dua Lipa having one hell of a year, earning multiple places in the UK Top 40 for a total of 149 weeks in 2018, Calvin Harris accumulating a whopping 10 UK number 1s, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man’s ‘Human’ becoming one of the best selling albums of the year, and Sam Smith holding 10 UK Top 10 spots… we just know this is going to be dripping with all sorts of excellence.

The news comes after the release of ‘Giant’ by Calvin Harris and Rag ‘n’ Bone Man this month, meaning Harris has collaborated on tracks with all the other artists joining him on stage - legends only.

We can’t wait to see what the performance will bring and already know it’s going to blow us into the next century.

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby goes on a rant on Instagram.
Charlotte Crosby Denies Claims She Didn't Take Part In Coach Trip And Reveals The Scene They Didn't Show
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie at the National Television Awards.
Charlotte Crosby 'Disgusted' In Grown Men Who Slated Her Appearance: 'You Should Be Ashamed Of Yourselves'
Pokemon Go
5 Reasons Video Games Are Good For Your Health, According To Science
Life Is Strange
HELLA YES! You Can Play Life is Strange 2 Episode 2 Right Now
Ariana Grande Has Dropped The Cover Art For ‘thank u, next’ And We’re In Love
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson defends dermal piercings
Marnie Simpson Is Fuming On 'Rant' About Her Private Part Piercings And Lip Filler Removal
MTV Push Live At Tape London - Glowie
Watch Glowie Perform Her Body Posi Bop ‘Body’ AT MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Jade Bird
Watch Jade Bird Perform Her Blazing Tune ‘Love Has All Been Done Before’ At MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Sam Fender
Watch Sam Fender’s Hauntingly Beautiful MTV PUSH Live Performance Of ‘Dead Boys’
Bella Hadid’s Mum Denies Claims The Model Has Ever Used Botox And Fillers
Did Kylie Jenner Just Confirm She’s Married Travis Scott?
You can now hire a personal photographer in Rome. &#039;Insta-Boyfriend.&#039;
When In Rome… You Can Hire Your Very Own Instagram Boyfriend
Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’ Is YouTube’s Biggest Music Video Debut Of 2019 So Far
Charlotte Crosby wants to give birth on live TV.
Charlotte Crosby Reveals She Would Give Birth On TV
Twenty One Pilots Dropped The Music Video For Chlorine And These Fan Theories About It Are Crazy Good
Holly Hagan is the beauty guru you never knew you needed.
Fans Are Stunned By Holly Hagan's 'Genuine And Honest' First Attempt At A YouTube Makeup Tutorial
Charlotte Crosby feels &#039;sorry&#039; for Vicky Pattison after being fat-shamed.
Charlotte Crosby Throws Support Behind Vicky Pattison After She Was Body-Shamed
BLACKPINK Make Youtube History With The Most Viewed Video By A K-Pop Group
Penn Badgley Explains Why People Are So Attracted To His ‘You’ Character
Ariana Grande Drops The Tracklist For Album ‘Thank U, Next’ And It’s Savage

More From Dua Lipa

4 of The UK’s Biggest Artists Are Going To Be Performing Together At The BRITs 2019
Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus And More: The Craziest 10 Year Challenges
BRITs 2019 Nominations: Anne-Marie & Dua Lipa Lead The Pack – See The Full List
Calvin Harris &amp; Dua Lipa
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa’s ‘One Kiss’ Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2018
Zara Larsson interview at KISS in London UK in November 2018
New Music Round-Up: Post Malone, Zara Larsson, Dua Lipa, Khalid & More!
Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande And Post Malone Lead 2018 MTV EMA Nominations - See The Full List!
Including Dua Lipa And Ariana Grande: The Celebrity Hair Trends That Have Dominated 2018
Dua Lipa, MNEK and Tom Walker for the New Music Round-Up
New Music Round-Up: Dua Lipa, Skepta, Tom Walker, Craig David
Silk City &amp; Dua Lipa - Electricity - Music Video
Silk City & Dua Lipa
Electricity (Ft. Diplo & Mark Ronson)
Dua Lipa in her video with Silk City for &#039;Electricity&#039;
Dua Lipa & Silk City Drop 'Electricity' With Brand-New Steamy Music Video
Dua Lipa for MTV
Dua Lipa Announces 3 Surprise New Songs On Super Deluxe Edition Of Her Debut Album
Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Rihanna
Why is The Bar For Women In Pop Much Higher Than Men?

Trending Articles

Chantelle Connelly proves she is pregnant after trolls claim she faked it
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly SLAMS Claims She's Faking Her Pregnancy
Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Her And Josh Ritchie's Secret Breakup For The First Time
Jemma Lucy announces she&#039;s pregnant
Jemma Lucy Announces 'Shock' Pregnancy And Reveals How Far Along She Is
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson defends dermal piercings
Marnie Simpson Is Fuming On 'Rant' About Her Private Part Piercings And Lip Filler Removal
Charlotte Crosby feels &#039;sorry&#039; for Vicky Pattison after being fat-shamed.
Charlotte Crosby Throws Support Behind Vicky Pattison After She Was Body-Shamed
BLACKPINK Make Youtube History With The Most Viewed Video By A K-Pop Group
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds Breaks Down In Tears As She Opens Up About Her Split From Darren Quirk: ‘It’s Just So Sad’
Holly Hagan is the beauty guru you never knew you needed.
Fans Are Stunned By Holly Hagan's 'Genuine And Honest' First Attempt At A YouTube Makeup Tutorial
Charlotte Crosby wants to give birth on live TV.
Charlotte Crosby Reveals She Would Give Birth On TV
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie at the National Television Awards.
Charlotte Crosby 'Disgusted' In Grown Men Who Slated Her Appearance: 'You Should Be Ashamed Of Yourselves'
Did Kylie Jenner Just Confirm She’s Married Travis Scott?
Megan Salmon-Ferrari Thanks Fans For Their Ongoing Support After Dylan Siggers’ Mum Passes Away