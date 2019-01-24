4 of The UK’s Biggest Artists Are Going To Be Performing Together At The BRITs 2019

The BRITs have a tendency to give us the most iconic performances from all our favourite artists.

With the night already giving us performances from Little Mix, The 1975, Mabel and more, it’s safe to say 2019 is going to be a big one. But the BRITs decided to go one step further this year, and give us the performance we never knew we needed, but now know we couldn't actually live without - one that involves four of the UK’s biggest artists.

getty

The BRITs performance will include Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Calvin Harris and Rag ‘n’ Bone Man:

That’s right, the four UK artists will be coming together for one huge performance and we are not ready for the magic that is a collaboration on one stage from all of our favs.

With Dua Lipa having one hell of a year, earning multiple places in the UK Top 40 for a total of 149 weeks in 2018, Calvin Harris accumulating a whopping 10 UK number 1s, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man’s ‘Human’ becoming one of the best selling albums of the year, and Sam Smith holding 10 UK Top 10 spots… we just know this is going to be dripping with all sorts of excellence.

The news comes after the release of ‘Giant’ by Calvin Harris and Rag ‘n’ Bone Man this month, meaning Harris has collaborated on tracks with all the other artists joining him on stage - legends only.

We can’t wait to see what the performance will bring and already know it’s going to blow us into the next century.