Dua Lipa Addresses Sexism After Being “Cancelled” For Attending A Strip Club

Dua Lipa has pointed out that sexism is still rife in the music industry and the media as a whole.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, she explained that there’s “less scrutiny of male pop stars" and pointed out that female celebs can't even be pictured in a pair of shorts without a headline commenting on their legs.

Getty

“I just feel I’m here because I do music, but when people write articles like that about me, it takes it away from my talent and makes me a thing. An object. People like to just objectify women.”

In the same interview, she discussed trolling online: “[It can] make you feel like you’re not good enough… It felt like a breeding ground for hate and stopped me being proud of my achievements,” she said.

“Instead of feeling something was amazing, it made me feel I wasn’t worth it…we have to protect our mental health. I wish social media companies could make it a safer space. It’s just become unkind.”

Dua seemingly addressed the #DuaLipaIsOverParty trend that surfaced after she was pictured at a strip club.

Getty

She branded cancel culture “interesting,” and said: “You know, artists are people, and we learn from mistakes and apologise when it’s due. But, also, if I stand by my actions, I just won’t comment.

“I never do anything to be mean or degrading. Everything has a good intention, and if things get taken a wrong way, I’ll apologise. But I can’t live my life being scared in case someone tries to cancel me for something silly.”

Well said.