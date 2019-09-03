Dua Lipa And Anwar Hadid Are Reportedly Moving In Together After 2 Months Of Dating

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are apparently taking a major step in their relationship as it’s being reported that they’re moving in together.

The couple have been dating on the DL for about two months now, with both the singer and model previously having tentative plans to move to New York on their own. After meeting, they’ve allegedly decided to bite the bullet and share a flat together.

An anonymous source told The Sun: "Dua and Anwar are spending all of their time together so it just made sense for them to rent this place.

“She’s always at his when she’s in LA and he stays with her in London, so this felt like the natural step. Once she comes back with new music she will spend more time in New York so it’s good for her to have a base there.

“And it makes sense to him because a lot of his family live there," the source continued. "Dua visited last month and met up with his family. They really like her and she feels solid with Anwar."

Explaining why she keeps her private life off social-media, Dua previously told British Vogue that she’s received backlash for sharing her opinions and political interests in the past.

“I’m not one to say sorry, I like to stand by things I believe in, so sometimes I delete the app so I don’t start second guessing myself. Trolls can very easily give you anxiety."

Happy housewarming, Dua and Anwar. Now where’s that second album?