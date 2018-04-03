Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris Confirm Collaboration
'One Kiss' is coming...
Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris are two of the biggest artists in the world today. Dua is currently one of the Top 5 most popular singers globally on Spotify and Calvin Harris has dominated the charts ever since he debuted with 'Acceptable in the 80s' in 2006.
And now, after weeks of speculation, the two music legends have confirmed that they are releasing a collaboration this week.
NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. A DUA AND CALVIN BANGER IS REALLY ABOUT TO ENTER OUR LIVES IMMINENTLY.
Rumours surfaced that the two had worked together on a track after fans scanned a barcode on Calvin's Twitter page which revealed Dua's name and the title 'One Kiss'. Last night the stars announced the single and unveiled its striking blue artwork.
Calvin and Dua tweeted the title 'One Kiss' along with the Spotify presave link with the date April 6th 2018 attached to it.
That means that a Calvin and Dua single will be entering our lives in precisely three days. We cannot wait.
'One Kiss' follows Calvin's PARTYNEXTDOOR collaboration 'Nuh Ready Nuh Ready' which has already amassed over a whopping 17 million streams since its release. Meanwhile, Dua is still riding high on the charts with her latest hit single 'IDGAF'.
The kiss-off anthem has just entered the Top 20 of US pop radio and it looks set to still climb even higher.
Both artists have a way with making hits and we reckon that 'One Kiss' will be huge.
Bring on this Friday as soon as possible. We need this single in our lives right now.
Words: Sam Prance