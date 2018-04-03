Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris Confirm Collaboration

Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris are two of the biggest artists in the world today. Dua is currently one of the Top 5 most popular singers globally on Spotify and Calvin Harris has dominated the charts ever since he debuted with 'Acceptable in the 80s' in 2006.

And now, after weeks of speculation, the two music legends have confirmed that they are releasing a collaboration this week.

WATCH DUA LIPA'S 'IDGAF' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics You call me, all friendly

Tellin' me how much you miss me

That's funny, I guess you've heard my songs



Well, I'm too busy for your business

Go find a girl who wants to listen

'Cause if you think I was born yesterday

You have got me wrong



So I cut you off

I don't need your love

'Cause I already cried enough

I've been done

I've been movin' on

Since we said goodbye



I cut you off

I don't need your love

So you can try all you want

Your time is up, I'll tell you why



You say you're sorry

But it's too late now

So save it, get gone, shut up

'Cause if you think I care about you now

Well, boy, I don't give a fuck



I remember that weekend

When my best friend caught you creepin'

You blamed it all on the alcohol, so



I made my decision

'Cause you made your bed, sleep in it

Play the victim and switch your position

I'm through, I'm done



So I cut you off

I don't need your love

'Cause I already cried enough

I've been done

I've been movin' on

Since we said goodbye



I cut you off

I don't need your love

So you can try all you want

Your time is up, I'll tell you why



You say you're sorry

But it's too late now

So save it, get gone, shut up

'Cause if you think I care about you now

Well, boy, I don't give a fuck



I see you tryna' get to me

I see you beggin' on your knees

Boy, I don't give a fuck



So stop tryna' get to me

Get up off your knees

'Cause, boy, I don't give a fuck



About you

No, I don't give a damn

You keep reminiscin' on when you were my man

But I'm over you

Now you're all in the past

You talk all that sweet talk, but I ain't comin' back



Cut you off

I don't need your love

So you can try all you want

Your time is up, I'll tell you why

I'll tell you why



You say you're sorry, but it's too late now

So save it, get gone, shut up

(Too late now)

'Cause if you think I care about you now

Well, boy, I don't give a fuck



(Boy, I don't give a...)



I see you tryna' get to me

I see you beggin' on your knees

Boy, I don't give a fuck



So stop tryna' get to me

(Get to me)

Get up off your knees

'Cause, boy, I don't give a fuck Writer(s): Jason Allen Dean, Lawrence Michael Principato, Uzoechi Osisioma Emenike, Joseph Davis Kirkland, Dua Lipa, Skyler Stonestreet Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. A DUA AND CALVIN BANGER IS REALLY ABOUT TO ENTER OUR LIVES IMMINENTLY.

Rumours surfaced that the two had worked together on a track after fans scanned a barcode on Calvin's Twitter page which revealed Dua's name and the title 'One Kiss'. Last night the stars announced the single and unveiled its striking blue artwork.

Calvin and Dua tweeted the title 'One Kiss' along with the Spotify presave link with the date April 6th 2018 attached to it.

That means that a Calvin and Dua single will be entering our lives in precisely three days. We cannot wait.

'One Kiss' follows Calvin's PARTYNEXTDOOR collaboration 'Nuh Ready Nuh Ready' which has already amassed over a whopping 17 million streams since its release. Meanwhile, Dua is still riding high on the charts with her latest hit single 'IDGAF'.

The kiss-off anthem has just entered the Top 20 of US pop radio and it looks set to still climb even higher.

Both artists have a way with making hits and we reckon that 'One Kiss' will be huge.

Bring on this Friday as soon as possible. We need this single in our lives right now.

Words: Sam Prance