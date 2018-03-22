Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris Look Set to Release a Collaboration

It's only March but Dua Lipa is already having an amazing 2018. Over the past few months, she's begun work on her second album, won two major BRIT Awards, scored her first US Top 10 hit ('New Rules') and is already on course to bag another with 'IDGAF'.

To make things even more exciting, it looks like the superstar is about to release a song with Calvin Harris.

WATCH DUA'S EPIC 'IDGAF' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics You call me all friendly

Tellin' me how much you miss me

That's funny, I guess you've heard my songs



Well, I'm too busy for your business

Go find a girl who wants to listen

'Cause if you think I was born yesterday, you have got me wrong



So I cut you off

I don't need your love, 'cause I already cried enough

I've been done

I've been movin' on since we said goodbye



I cut you off

I don't need your love, so you can try all you want

Your time is up, I'll tell you why



You say you're sorry, but it's too late now

So save it, get gone, shut up

'Cause if you think I care about you now

Well, boy, I don't give a fuck



I remember that weekend

When my best friend caught you creepin'

You blamed it all on the alcohol



So I made my decision

'Cause you made your bed, sleep in it

Play the victim and switch your position, I'm through, I'm done



So I cut you off

I don't need your love, 'cause I already cried enough

I've been done

I've been movin' on since we said goodbye



I cut you off

I don't need your love, so you can try all you want

Your time is up, I'll tell you why



You say you're sorry, but it's too late now

So save it, get gone, shut up

'Cause if you think I care about you now

Well, boy, I don't give a fuck



I see you tryna' get to me

I see you beggin' on your knees

Boy, I don't give a fuck



So stop tryna' get to me

Get up off your knees

'Cause, boy, I don't give a fuck



About you, no, I don't give a damn

You keep reminiscin' on when you were my man

But I'm over you, now you're all in the past

You talk all that sweet talk, but I ain't comin' back



Cut you off

I don't need your love, so you can try all you want

Your time is up, I'll tell you why, I'll tell you why



You say you're sorry, but it's too late now

So save it, get gone, shut up

'Cause if you think I care about you now (Too late now)

Well, boy, I don't give a fuck



Boy, I don't give a...



I see you tryna' get to me

I see you beggin' on your knees

Boy, I don't give a fuck



So stop tryna' get to me (Get to me)

Get up off your knees

'Cause, boy, I don't give a fuck Writer(s): Jason Allen Dean, Lawrence Michael Principato, Uzoechi Osisioma Emenike, Joseph Davis Kirkland, Dua Lipa, Skyler Stonestreet Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. A NEW DUA/CALVIN BANGER MAY BE ABOUT TO ENTER OUR LIVES.

And don't worry, this isn't just wild speculation. Fans seem to have cracked a code. Calvin's new Twitter header features a barcode and after scanning it fans have found that it comes up with the blessed pop music words: "Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa, One Kiss".

In other words, it seems almost certain that a Dua/Calvin single called 'One Kiss' is about to come out.

when you scan the QR code on @CalvinHarris’ header this is what you get 😱 pic.twitter.com/l9vUIZNG4I — Team Calvin Harris (@CalvinHDaily) March 21, 2018

'One Kiss' would be Calvin's second single this year. The 'This Is What You Came For' hitmaker released his PARTYNEXTDOOR hit 'Nuh Ready Nuh Ready' last month and with it marked his departure from the Funk Waves sound that he explored in 2017.

With that in mind, we reckon that 'One Kiss' could be a club banger akin to Calvin's early work.

Regardless, we know that whatever he and Dua have written will be nothing short of sublime.

Dua and Calvin are two of the biggest artists in music today. We love them both.

We can't wait to hear 'One Kiss'. Fingers crossed that they release it tomorrow!

Words: Sam Prance