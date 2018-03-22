Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris Look Set to Release a Collaboration
Please let this be true...
It's only March but Dua Lipa is already having an amazing 2018. Over the past few months, she's begun work on her second album, won two major BRIT Awards, scored her first US Top 10 hit ('New Rules') and is already on course to bag another with 'IDGAF'.
To make things even more exciting, it looks like the superstar is about to release a song with Calvin Harris.
NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. A NEW DUA/CALVIN BANGER MAY BE ABOUT TO ENTER OUR LIVES.
And don't worry, this isn't just wild speculation. Fans seem to have cracked a code. Calvin's new Twitter header features a barcode and after scanning it fans have found that it comes up with the blessed pop music words: "Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa, One Kiss".
In other words, it seems almost certain that a Dua/Calvin single called 'One Kiss' is about to come out.
'One Kiss' would be Calvin's second single this year. The 'This Is What You Came For' hitmaker released his PARTYNEXTDOOR hit 'Nuh Ready Nuh Ready' last month and with it marked his departure from the Funk Waves sound that he explored in 2017.
With that in mind, we reckon that 'One Kiss' could be a club banger akin to Calvin's early work.
Regardless, we know that whatever he and Dua have written will be nothing short of sublime.
Dua and Calvin are two of the biggest artists in music today. We love them both.
We can't wait to hear 'One Kiss'. Fingers crossed that they release it tomorrow!
Words: Sam Prance