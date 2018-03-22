Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris Look Set to Release a Collaboration

Please let this be true...

Thursday, March 22, 2018 - 11:43

It's only March but Dua Lipa is already having an amazing 2018. Over the past few months, she's begun work on her second album, won two major BRIT Awards, scored her first US Top 10 hit ('New Rules') and is already on course to bag another with 'IDGAF'.

To make things even more exciting, it looks like the superstar is about to release a song with Calvin Harris.

WATCH DUA'S EPIC 'IDGAF' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics
You call me all friendly
Tellin' me how much you miss me
That's funny, I guess you've heard my songs

Well, I'm too busy for your business
Go find a girl who wants to listen
'Cause if you think I was born yesterday, you have got me wrong

So I cut you off
I don't need your love, 'cause I already cried enough
I've been done
I've been movin' on since we said goodbye

I cut you off
I don't need your love, so you can try all you want
Your time is up, I'll tell you why

You say you're sorry, but it's too late now
So save it, get gone, shut up
'Cause if you think I care about you now
Well, boy, I don't give a fuck

I remember that weekend
When my best friend caught you creepin'
You blamed it all on the alcohol

So I made my decision
'Cause you made your bed, sleep in it
Play the victim and switch your position, I'm through, I'm done

So I cut you off
I don't need your love, 'cause I already cried enough
I've been done
I've been movin' on since we said goodbye

I cut you off
I don't need your love, so you can try all you want
Your time is up, I'll tell you why

You say you're sorry, but it's too late now
So save it, get gone, shut up
'Cause if you think I care about you now
Well, boy, I don't give a fuck

I see you tryna' get to me
I see you beggin' on your knees
Boy, I don't give a fuck

So stop tryna' get to me
Get up off your knees
'Cause, boy, I don't give a fuck

About you, no, I don't give a damn
You keep reminiscin' on when you were my man
But I'm over you, now you're all in the past
You talk all that sweet talk, but I ain't comin' back

Cut you off
I don't need your love, so you can try all you want
Your time is up, I'll tell you why, I'll tell you why

You say you're sorry, but it's too late now
So save it, get gone, shut up
'Cause if you think I care about you now (Too late now)
Well, boy, I don't give a fuck

Boy, I don't give a...

I see you tryna' get to me
I see you beggin' on your knees
Boy, I don't give a fuck

So stop tryna' get to me (Get to me)
Get up off your knees
'Cause, boy, I don't give a fuck
Writer(s): Jason Allen Dean, Lawrence Michael Principato, Uzoechi Osisioma Emenike, Joseph Davis Kirkland, Dua Lipa, Skyler Stonestreet Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. A NEW DUA/CALVIN BANGER MAY BE ABOUT TO ENTER OUR LIVES.

And don't worry, this isn't just wild speculation. Fans seem to have cracked a code. Calvin's new Twitter header features a barcode and after scanning it fans have found that it comes up with the blessed pop music words: "Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa, One Kiss".

In other words, it seems almost certain that a Dua/Calvin single called 'One Kiss' is about to come out.

'One Kiss' would be Calvin's second single this year. The 'This Is What You Came For' hitmaker released his PARTYNEXTDOOR hit 'Nuh Ready Nuh Ready' last month and with it marked his departure from the Funk Waves sound that he explored in 2017.

With that in mind, we reckon that 'One Kiss' could be a club banger akin to Calvin's early work.

Regardless, we know that whatever he and Dua have written will be nothing short of sublime.

Dua and Calvin are two of the biggest artists in music today. We love them both.

We can't wait to hear 'One Kiss'. Fingers crossed that they release it tomorrow!

Words: Sam Prance

Latest News

The Walking Dead: Our World
This New Walking Dead Mobile Game Is Pokemon Go With Zombies
Megan McKenna and Muggy Mike in Barbados
Muggy Mike Slaps Megan McKenna's Bum As They Pack On The PDA In Barbados
Selena Gomez
Ryan Tedder Opens Up About Upcoming Selena Gomez Song
Liam Payne and Cheryl didn&#039;t go home together after the BRITs
Liam Payne Admits To ‘Struggles’ In His Relationship With Cheryl
Dua Lipa performs at The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England
Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris Look Set to Release a Collaboration
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Returns with Incredible New Single 'In My Blood'
Zayn Malik Debuts Bleach Blonde Hair
Zayn Malik Has Gone Peroxide Blonde As He Debuts Drastic Image Transformation
Marnie Simpson Is Back In A Bikini After Opening Up About Body Confidence Issues
Stormzy, Rag’n’Bone Man & Two Door Cinema Will Play MTV Presents: Gibraltar Calling 2018
ASOS Just Styled Out Printing A Typo On 17,000 Bags
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Has Totally Transformed Her Look With A Full On Fringe
Harry Styles Sang A Taylor Swift Song To A Fan And People Are Losing It
Weekly Horoscopes | 26th March - 1st April 2018
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Slays 'Never Be the Same' on Ellen
ZAYN - Press Shot 2017
ZAYN Rocks Blonde Hair on New Music Video Set
Cardi B
Cardi B Teases Upcoming Album on Social Media
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster's Cutest Moments So Far
I Signed Up To OMGYes, And Here's What I Learnt
From Kylie Jenner To Cole Sprouse: Who's Your Celebrity Sign Twin?
Shawn Mendes At The 2017 MTV EMA
Shawn Mendes Announces New Single ‘In My Blood’

More From Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa performs at The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England
Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris Look Set to Release a Collaboration
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Stuns On Jimmy Kimmel with 'IDGAF'
Dua Lipa attends the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola at The O2 Arena on December 9, 2017 in London, England
Dua Lipa Wows with Amazing ‘IDGAF’ Performance on Ellen
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Scores Huge Spotify Milestone with 'New Rules'
Dua Lipa Makes A Push For No.1 Album Following BRIT Awards
Stormzy performs at The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England.
BRITs 2018: 9 ‘OMG’ Moments From Music’s Biggest Night
Dua Lipa &amp; Stormzy - The 2018 BRIT Awards
BRITs 2018: Full Winners List - Dua Lipa & Stormzy Bring Home The Gold
Dua Lipa performs at The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England
BRITs 2018: Dua Lipa Brings ‘New Rules’ To Life
The BRIT Awards
2018 BRITs Winners Playlist
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa, Zara Larsson, MØ, ALMA and Charli XCX Perform 'IDGAF'
The BRIT Awards
BRITs 2018: Our Winners Predictions
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Just Broke A Huge YouTube Record with ‘New Rules’

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Undergoes Complete Facial Overhaul With Eyelid Surgery And Chin Liposuction
Charlotte Crosby Gets Shut Down By Josh Ritchie As He Refuses This Romantic Advance
The Real Reason Marnie Simpson Wore A Swimsuit The Entire Time On Ex On The Beach
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Real Reason She Broke Down In The Street: 'I Made One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life And I Paid For It'
Goku
Dragon Ball Legends Looks Like The Best Mobile Fighting Game Ever
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Has Totally Transformed Her Look With A Full On Fringe
International Astrology Day
Which Celebrity Should You Date Based On Your Zodiac Sign?
Marnie Simpson Is Back In A Bikini After Opening Up About Body Confidence Issues
From Kylie Jenner To Cole Sprouse: Who's Your Celebrity Sign Twin?
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster's Cutest Moments So Far
Sophie Kasaei Shows Off Some Serious Underboob In Red Cut-Out Swimsuit
Shawn Mendes At The 2017 MTV EMA
Shawn Mendes Announces New Single ‘In My Blood’