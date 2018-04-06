Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris' Unleash Summer Anthem 'One Kiss'

It's the one we've all been waiting for: Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa's collaboration is here.

We dreamed up many ideas of what this could sound like in the agonising three day wait for 'One Kiss', however it's better than we could ever have imagined.

Calvin strays from the laidback, California vibes of Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 to return to more familiar territory, delivering a pulsating house track that is undoubtedly going to become the soundtrack to our summer.

WATCH DUA LIPA'S 'IDGAF' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics You call me, all friendly

Tellin' me how much you miss me

That's funny, I guess you've heard my songs



Well, I'm too busy for your business

Go find a girl who wants to listen

'Cause if you think I was born yesterday

You have got me wrong



So I cut you off

I don't need your love

'Cause I already cried enough

I've been done

I've been movin' on

Since we said goodbye



I cut you off

I don't need your love

So you can try all you want

Your time is up, I'll tell you why



You say you're sorry

But it's too late now

So save it, get gone, shut up

'Cause if you think I care about you now

Well, boy, I don't give a fuck



I remember that weekend

When my best friend caught you creepin'

You blamed it all on the alcohol, so



I made my decision

'Cause you made your bed, sleep in it

Play the victim and switch your position

I'm through, I'm done



So I cut you off

I don't need your love

'Cause I already cried enough

I've been done

I've been movin' on

Since we said goodbye



I cut you off

I don't need your love

So you can try all you want

Your time is up, I'll tell you why



You say you're sorry

But it's too late now

So save it, get gone, shut up

'Cause if you think I care about you now

Well, boy, I don't give a fuck



I see you tryna' get to me

I see you beggin' on your knees

Boy, I don't give a fuck



So stop tryna' get to me

Get up off your knees

'Cause, boy, I don't give a fuck



About you

No, I don't give a damn

You keep reminiscin' on when you were my man

But I'm over you

Now you're all in the past

You talk all that sweet talk, but I ain't comin' back



Cut you off

I don't need your love

So you can try all you want

Your time is up, I'll tell you why

I'll tell you why



You say you're sorry, but it's too late now

So save it, get gone, shut up

(Too late now)

'Cause if you think I care about you now

Well, boy, I don't give a fuck



(Boy, I don't give a...)



I see you tryna' get to me

I see you beggin' on your knees

Boy, I don't give a fuck



So stop tryna' get to me

(Get to me)

Get up off your knees

'Cause, boy, I don't give a fuck Writer(s): Jason Allen Dean, Lawrence Michael Principato, Uzoechi Osisioma Emenike, Joseph Davis Kirkland, Dua Lipa, Skyler Stonestreet Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Dua's voice rides the beat effortlessly throughout, lending her lush tones to the early-noughties-house banger to warn a lover that she's got the midas touch.



"One kiss is all it takes / Falling in love with me / Possibilities, I look like all you need," she sings over the beach party-ready production.

"Something in you lit up heaven in me / The feeling won't let me sleep / 'Cause I'm lost in the way you move, the way you feel."

'One Kiss' is the pop princess' second foray into the dance world following last year's 'Scared to Be Lonely', her mega-successful collab with Martin Garrix. Although, her and Calvin's song is a lot more uplifting than that one, which is no doubt a result of Dua currently being on top of the world.

It's by no means Dua's first A-list collaboration - she has already worked with Miguel, Major Lazer and Chris Martin - however there is something major about working with Calvin Harris.

The Scottish DJ spearheaded the rise of EDM with his legendary 18 Months album and has went on to work with quite literally every artist in the world, from Rihanna to Ariana Grande and Florence and the Machine.

Getty Images

From the first listen it is clear that 'One Kiss' is going to dominate this spring and summer as the year's first bona fide sunshine banger.

Calvin and Dua, keep 'em coming!

Words: Ross McNeilage