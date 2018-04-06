Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris' Unleash Summer Anthem 'One Kiss'

This A-list collaboration has not let us down...

Friday, April 6, 2018 - 10:13

It's the one we've all been waiting for: Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa's collaboration is here.

We dreamed up many ideas of what this could sound like in the agonising three day wait for 'One Kiss', however it's better than we could ever have imagined.

Calvin strays from the laidback, California vibes of Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 to return to more familiar territory, delivering a pulsating house track that is undoubtedly going to become the soundtrack to our summer.

WATCH DUA LIPA'S 'IDGAF' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics
You call me, all friendly
Tellin' me how much you miss me
That's funny, I guess you've heard my songs

Well, I'm too busy for your business
Go find a girl who wants to listen
'Cause if you think I was born yesterday
You have got me wrong

So I cut you off
I don't need your love
'Cause I already cried enough
I've been done
I've been movin' on
Since we said goodbye

I cut you off
I don't need your love
So you can try all you want
Your time is up, I'll tell you why

You say you're sorry
But it's too late now
So save it, get gone, shut up
'Cause if you think I care about you now
Well, boy, I don't give a fuck

I remember that weekend
When my best friend caught you creepin'
You blamed it all on the alcohol, so

I made my decision
'Cause you made your bed, sleep in it
Play the victim and switch your position
I'm through, I'm done

So I cut you off
I don't need your love
'Cause I already cried enough
I've been done
I've been movin' on
Since we said goodbye

I cut you off
I don't need your love
So you can try all you want
Your time is up, I'll tell you why

You say you're sorry
But it's too late now
So save it, get gone, shut up
'Cause if you think I care about you now
Well, boy, I don't give a fuck

I see you tryna' get to me
I see you beggin' on your knees
Boy, I don't give a fuck

So stop tryna' get to me
Get up off your knees
'Cause, boy, I don't give a fuck

About you
No, I don't give a damn
You keep reminiscin' on when you were my man
But I'm over you
Now you're all in the past
You talk all that sweet talk, but I ain't comin' back

Cut you off
I don't need your love
So you can try all you want
Your time is up, I'll tell you why
I'll tell you why

You say you're sorry, but it's too late now
So save it, get gone, shut up
(Too late now)
'Cause if you think I care about you now
Well, boy, I don't give a fuck

(Boy, I don't give a...)

I see you tryna' get to me
I see you beggin' on your knees
Boy, I don't give a fuck

So stop tryna' get to me
(Get to me)
Get up off your knees
'Cause, boy, I don't give a fuck
Writer(s): Jason Allen Dean, Lawrence Michael Principato, Uzoechi Osisioma Emenike, Joseph Davis Kirkland, Dua Lipa, Skyler Stonestreet Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Dua's voice rides the beat effortlessly throughout, lending her lush tones to the early-noughties-house banger to warn a lover that she's got the midas touch.

"One kiss is all it takes / Falling in love with me / Possibilities, I look like all you need," she sings over the beach party-ready production.

"Something in you lit up heaven in me / The feeling won't let me sleep / 'Cause I'm lost in the way you move, the way you feel."

Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa - One Kiss (Lyric Video)

'One Kiss' is the pop princess' second foray into the dance world following last year's 'Scared to Be Lonely', her mega-successful collab with Martin Garrix. Although, her and Calvin's song is a lot more uplifting than that one, which is no doubt a result of Dua currently being on top of the world.

It's by no means Dua's first A-list collaboration - she has already worked with Miguel, Major Lazer and Chris Martin - however there is something major about working with Calvin Harris.

The Scottish DJ spearheaded the rise of EDM with his legendary 18 Months album and has went on to work with quite literally every artist in the world, from Rihanna to Ariana Grande and Florence and the Machine.

Getty Images

From the first listen it is clear that 'One Kiss' is going to dominate this spring and summer as the year's first bona fide sunshine banger.

Calvin and Dua, keep 'em coming!

Words: Ross McNeilage

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris' Unleash Summer Anthem 'One Kiss'
Zac Efron fails at flirting
Zac Efron Is As Bad At Online Flirting As The Rest Of Us
10 Reasons To Pack Your Bags And Head To Western Australia Right Now
Johnny English Strikes Again
Johnny English Is BACK In First Trailer For Johnny English Strikes Again
Porter Robinson
Porter Robinson Talks Virtual Self, Mental Health Advice & Calvin Harris’ Nod Of Approval
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Which Geordie Shore Star She Never Ever Wants To See Again
The Aces
Get to Know: The Aces
From Britain's Got Talent To TOWIE: Megan McKenna's Incredible Transformation Over The Years
Cardi B
Cardi B Unveils Epic ‘Invasion of Privacy’ Tracklist

