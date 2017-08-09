Dua Lipa Celebrates 'New Rules' Reaching 80 Million Views

Dua Lipa's career is going from strength to strength. 'Be the One' reached a new peak position of 9 on the UK singles chart and her features on Sean Paul's 'No Lie' and Martin Garrix's 'Scared to Be Lonely' quickly established themselves as massive hits.

And that's not all: 'New Rules' has just reach 80 million views on YouTube!

80 million views #NewRules WOWEEEEEE!! Thank you I love you so much! pic.twitter.com/zNG6pFDiml — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) August 9, 2017

Dua released the 'New Rules' video on July 7th and it has quickly become popular all around the world.

The pastel themed video sees Dua Lipa, avoid a f***boy and have a slumber party with her girl friends.

She also walks on water because why on earth not.

[Getty]

Since its released the video has averaged over 2 million views a day and it now ranks as her second most viewed video of all time behind 'Be the One'. Although, we have no doubt that it will soon surpass 100 million views and overtake 'Be The One'.

'New Rules' is the seventh and potentially most succesful single from Dua's self-titled debut album. While Dua's other big hits 'Hotter Than Hell' and 'Blow Your Mind (Mwah)' have been certified, none have seen the immediate success of 'New Rules'.

Not even 'Be The One' which is Dua's best performing single to date.

Dua Lipa has so far peaked at Number 5 on the UK albums chart. Meanwhile, 'New Rules' has not only already matched 'Be The One' by reaching Number 9 on the UK singles chart this week but it is on course to break the UK Top 5 this Friday.

This would make 'New Rules' Dua's first Top 5 single.

Fingers crossed that it is!

