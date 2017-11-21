Dua Lipa Earns First US Top 20 Hit with 'New Rules'

That Dua Lipa reign won't let up. From scoring her first UK Number 1 single with 'New Rules' in August to receiving the award for Best New Artist at this years MTV EMAs, there's no denying that the 'Be the One' hitmaker is having an amazing year.

That's not all though. On top of everything, 'New Rules' just became Dua's first US Top 20 single ever.

View the lyrics One, one, one, one, one...



Talkin' in my sleep at night, makin' myself crazy

(Out of my mind, out of my mind)

Wrote it down and read it out, hopin' it would save me

(Too many times, too many times)

My love, he makes me feel like nobody else, nobody else

But my love, he doesn't love me, so I tell myself, I tell myself



One: Don't pick up the phone

You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone

Two: Don't let him in

You'll have to kick him out again

Three: Don't be his friend

You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning

And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him



I got new rules, I count 'em

I got new rules, I count 'em

I gotta tell them to myself

I got new rules, I count 'em

I gotta tell them to myself



I keep pushin' forwards, but he keeps pullin' me backwards

(Nowhere to turn, no way)

(Nowhere to turn, no)

Now I'm standin' back from it, I finally see the pattern

(I never learn, I never learn)

But my love, he doesn't love me, so I tell myself, I tell myself

I do, I do, I do



One: Don't pick up the phone

You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone

Two: Don't let him in

You'll have to kick him out again

Three: Don't be his friend

You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning

And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him



I got new rules, I count 'em

I got new rules, I count 'em

I gotta tell them to myself

I got new rules, I count 'em

I gotta tell them to myself



Practice makes perfect

I'm still tryna learn it by heart (I got new rules, I count 'em)

Eat, sleep, and breathe it

Rehearse and repeat it, 'cause I... (I got new...)



One: Don't pick up the phone (yeah)

You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone (alone)

Two: Don't let him in (uh-ooh)

You'll have to kick him out again (again)

Three: Don't be his friend

You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning

And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him



I got new rules, I count 'em

I got new rules, I count 'em

(Whoa-ooh, whoa-ooh, whoa)

I gotta tell them to myself

I got new rules, I count 'em

(Baby, you know I count 'em)

I gotta tell them to myself



Don't let him in, don't let him in

Don't, don't, don't, don't...

Don't be his friend, don't be his friend

Don't, don't, don't, don't...

Don't let him in, don't let him in

Don't, don't, don't, don't...

Don't be his friend, don't be his friend

Don't, don't, don't, don't...

You're gettin' over him Writer(s): Caroline Ailin, Emily Warren, Ian Kirkpatrick Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

NO. WE'RE NOT JOKING. 'NEW RULES' REALLY JUST CLIMBED INTO THE TOP 20 IN THE US!

The multi-platinum girl power anthem jumped two places from Number 21 to Number 19 on this week's Billboard Hot 100 and, based on its ever-growing popularity in America, it could soar even higher on the esteemed chart in the weeks to come.

Dua is taking over the world right now and we couldn't be prouder of the rising international starlet.

Billboard Hot 100: #19(+2) New Rules, @DUALIPA [16 weeks]. *new peak* — chart data (@chartdata) November 20, 2017

'New Rules' is Dua's third smash hit in the US. Her UK Top 40 single 'Blow Your Mind (Mwah)' was her first and it peaked at Number 72 on the Billboard Hot 100. Meanwhile, her Martin Garrix collaboration 'Scared to Be Lonely' reached Number 76.

With her career only just beginning, we have no doubt that Dua has plenty more US hits to come.

Every track on her self-titled album sounds like it could dominate the radio in the US and the UK.

[Getty]

'IDGAF' is already confirmed as Dua's next single and it is a certified banger.

We cannot wait to see it climb up the charts just like 'New Rules' has done!

Words: Sam Prance

