Dua Lipa Enters the US Top 15 for the First Time

That 'New Rules' reign won't let up...

Tuesday, December 5, 2017 - 15:35

Dua Lipa has been killing it all year long. Not only has she scored multiple platinum hits ('Be the One', 'Scared to Be Lonely', 'New Rules') but she has also won huge awards (MTV EMAs: Best New) and released her critically acclaimed debut album.

On top of that, 'New Rules' has just become Dua's first Top 15 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US.

One, one, one, one, one...

Talkin' in my sleep at night, makin' myself crazy
(Out of my mind, out of my mind)
Wrote it down and read it out, hopin' it would save me
(Too many times, too many times)
My love, he makes me feel like nobody else, nobody else
But my love, he doesn't love me, so I tell myself, I tell myself

One: Don't pick up the phone
You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone
Two: Don't let him in
You'll have to kick him out again
Three: Don't be his friend
You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning
And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him

I got new rules, I count 'em
I got new rules, I count 'em
I gotta tell them to myself
I got new rules, I count 'em
I gotta tell them to myself

I keep pushin' forwards, but he keeps pullin' me backwards
(Nowhere to turn, no way)
(Nowhere to turn, no)
Now I'm standin' back from it, I finally see the pattern
(I never learn, I never learn)
But my love, he doesn't love me, so I tell myself, I tell myself
I do, I do, I do

One: Don't pick up the phone
You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone
Two: Don't let him in
You'll have to kick him out again
Three: Don't be his friend
You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning
And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him

I got new rules, I count 'em
I got new rules, I count 'em
I gotta tell them to myself
I got new rules, I count 'em
I gotta tell them to myself

Practice makes perfect
I'm still tryna learn it by heart (I got new rules, I count 'em)
Eat, sleep, and breathe it
Rehearse and repeat it, 'cause I... (I got new...)

One: Don't pick up the phone (yeah)
You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone (alone)
Two: Don't let him in (uh-ooh)
You'll have to kick him out again (again)
Three: Don't be his friend
You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning
And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him

I got new rules, I count 'em
I got new rules, I count 'em
(Whoa-ooh, whoa-ooh, whoa)
I gotta tell them to myself
I got new rules, I count 'em
(Baby, you know I count 'em)
I gotta tell them to myself

Don't let him in, don't let him in
Don't, don't, don't, don't...
Don't be his friend, don't be his friend
Don't, don't, don't, don't...
Don't let him in, don't let him in
Don't, don't, don't, don't...
Don't be his friend, don't be his friend
Don't, don't, don't, don't...
You're gettin' over him
GLOBAL DUA DOMINATION IS IN PROGRESS. OUR GIRL IS TAKING OVER THE WORLD.

After breaking the Top 20 just two weeks ago, the 'Blow Your Mind (Mwah)' hitmaker has now risen even higher up the American charts with her catchy feminist anthem. 'New Rules' now sits at a new peak of Number 15 on the prestigious chart.

With its popularity still growing, we have no doubt that 'New Rules' will enter the US Top 10.

[Getty]

Dua released 'New Rules' as the sixth single from her debut album in July. Since then it has not only become her first UK Number 1 single but it has also amassed over 468 million streams on Spotify and almost 750 million views on YouTube. 

It is easily one of the biggest singles of the year worldwide.

We couldn't be any happier for Dua and all of her success.

Dua is due to release 'IDGAF as her next single in 2018.

We cannot wait to see its video and hear it on the radio.

Words: Sam Prance

