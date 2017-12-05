Dua Lipa Enters the US Top 15 for the First Time

Dua Lipa has been killing it all year long. Not only has she scored multiple platinum hits ('Be the One', 'Scared to Be Lonely', 'New Rules') but she has also won huge awards (MTV EMAs: Best New) and released her critically acclaimed debut album.

On top of that, 'New Rules' has just become Dua's first Top 15 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US.

Writer(s): Caroline Ailin, Emily Warren, Ian Kirkpatrick

GLOBAL DUA DOMINATION IS IN PROGRESS. OUR GIRL IS TAKING OVER THE WORLD.

After breaking the Top 20 just two weeks ago, the 'Blow Your Mind (Mwah)' hitmaker has now risen even higher up the American charts with her catchy feminist anthem. 'New Rules' now sits at a new peak of Number 15 on the prestigious chart.

With its popularity still growing, we have no doubt that 'New Rules' will enter the US Top 10.

[Getty]

Dua released 'New Rules' as the sixth single from her debut album in July. Since then it has not only become her first UK Number 1 single but it has also amassed over 468 million streams on Spotify and almost 750 million views on YouTube.

It is easily one of the biggest singles of the year worldwide.

We couldn't be any happier for Dua and all of her success.

Dua is due to release 'IDGAF as her next single in 2018.

We cannot wait to see its video and hear it on the radio.

Words: Sam Prance

