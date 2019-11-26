Dua Lipa Fans Are Asking James Charles To Delete This “Rude” Tweet About Her

Fans are asking James Charles to delete a tweet he shared comparing himself to Dua Lipa.

The YouTuber has been branded “rude” by some of the singer’s fans following her appearance at the American Music Awards and her performance of new single ‘Don’t Start Now.’

Twitter account Pop Crave had tweeted out a video of the star on the red-carpet, which prompted James to respond that he could see a few similarities in their looks: "I thought this was me,” he commented.

One fan responded: “The audacity,” while others urged him to “delete” the tweet: “How u gonna do dua lipa dirty like that?”

I thought this was me https://t.co/IbF3IO9L8m — James Charles (@jamescharles) November 25, 2019

It’s worth pointing out that there’s no suggestion James was being malicious with his comment. After all, who wouldn’t want their make-up and fashion choices to be compared to a MUA?

Dua has previously opened up about the perils of social-media in an interview with BBC Breakfast: "Social media can be such an amazing tool and it can be so fun to share things but at the same time it's almost a breeding ground for hate and anxiety."

She added: "People feel like they can say things because they're hiding behind a computer screen and for me it's important to use social media in bite sizes - as long as it makes me feel good, and the second it doesn't, I like to take some time away from it."

Well said.