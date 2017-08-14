Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Is on Track to Score Her First UK Number 1 Single

'New Rules' is dominating the UK Singles Chart this week...

Monday, August 14, 2017 - 17:44

OMG. Not only did 'New Rules' become Dua Lipa's first Top 5 single in the UK just last Friday but it looks as though it is also going to be Dua's first UK Number 1 as of this Friday. The 'Last Dance' hitmaker is set to be Number 1 this week.

We couldn't be happier for the Kosovo born singer.

[Getty]

If Dua manages to hold onto the Number 1 spot, she will be the first female solo artist to score a UK number 1 since Adele ruled the charts with 'Hello' back in 2015. Yes it's really been two years since a solo girl sat atop the UK Singles Chart.

Little Mix topped the charts with 'Shout Out to My Ex' in 2016, as did Clean Bandit with 'Rockabye' and 'Symphony' in 2017.

However, they are a girl group and a mixed group. Also, while Anne-Marie featured alongside Sean Paul on 'Rockabye' and Zara Larsson featured on 'Symphony', both talented female solo artists are yet to score their own UK chart toppers. 

So Adele will pass the torch onto Dua if Dua holds onto her chart position this week.

[Getty]

Right behind Dua is P!nk with her new single 'What About Us!' at Number 2, Calvin Harris with this week's Number 1 'Feels' at Number 3, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee with 'Despacito' at Number 4 and DJ Khaled with 'Wild Thoughts at Number 5. 

Meanwhile on the albums chart, Elvis Presley is set to debut at Number 1 with a new compilation called The 50 Greatest Hits.

Ed Sheeran's ÷ is currently at Number 2, Glen Campbell's Adios is at Number 3 and rounding off the Top 5 are two brand new releases: Kesha with her first album in five years Rainbow at 4 and YouTuber Dodie with her You - EP_ sitting at Number 5.

[Getty]

Rainbow could be Kesha's first UK Top 5 album after Animal and Warrior peaked at 8 and 60 respectively.

Come back on Friday to find out where everyone ends up!

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH KESHA'S 'PRAYING' VIDEO HERE!

Latest News

Dua Lipa Is on Track to Score Her First UK Number 1 Single

Ginger Haired Emojis Have Become A Reality And It's About Time Too

Splatoon 2 summer costumes

New Splatoon 2 Summer Costumes Will Make You Feel Summery AF

Liam Payne and Zedd Go Busking Around London

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Doesn't Approve Of Sarah Kissing Chad: “She’s A D**k Tease”

Battlefield 1

Here's How You Can Play Battlefield 1 For Free Right Now

11 Tiny Tattoo Ideas To Get inked With This Summer

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Lashes Out At Amelia Lily In Clash About House Arguments

Fifth Harmony’s New Album Is Risk-Taking R&B Inspired By The Pussycat Dolls

ASOS Launch The Search Tool Of Literal Dreams

Miley Cyrus' New Single Is Coming Out This Friday

Adwoa Aboah&#039;s top style moments of all time ever

12 Times Adwoa Aboah Was Your Ultimate Style Crush

Louis Tomlinson, Lili Reinhart And Fifth Harmony Rock The Teen Choice Awards Red Carpet

Love island's Kem Cetinay On THAT Ex Boyfriend Drama Between Chris Hughes And Olivia Attwood

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Admits She's Been Dating Someone On The Outside For 4 Weeks

18 Ways To Fool People Into Thinking You Are Winning At Adulting

Venom

Riz Ahmed And Matt Smith Going Head To Head For Venom Role

Amber Butler confronts Alex on a date on Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Amber Butler Confronts Date Alex After Discovering He's Been Flirting With Other Girls

Has Justin Bieber Just Revealed the Title of His New Single?

Why Being Single In Summer Is Actually Kinda The Best

More From Dua Lipa

Music

Dua Lipa Is on Track to Score Her First UK Number 1 Single

Calvin Harris 2017
Music

Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean Score This Week's UK Number 1 Single

Music

Dua Lipa Celebrates 'New Rules' Reaching 80 Million Views

Life

"F**k It!" Friday: Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa

New Rules

Sean Paul

No Lie (Ft. Dua Lipa) (MTV Live Stage)

Dua Lipa

Hotter Than Hell (MTV Live Stage)

Dua Lipa: MTV Live Stage
MTV Live Stage

Dua Lipa: MTV Live Stage | Performance Highlights

Dua Lipa

New Rules (MTV Live Stage)

Dua Lipa: MTV Live Stage

Dua Lipa: MTV Live Stage | Behind The Scenes Pics!

Dua Lipa

Lost In Your Light (Ft. Miguel)

Dua Lipa

New Music Out This Week (21st April 2017)

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Lashes Out At Amelia Lily In Clash About House Arguments

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Weighs In On Claims That Montana Brown Faked Her Relationship With Alex Beattie For Fame

Holly Hagan shows off new hair in sexy selfie
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Is An Absolute Worldie In This Sexy Weekend Selfie

Chantelle Connelly shows off huge new tattoo on Instagram, but it&#039;s just been sprayed on
Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Chantelle Connelly Transforms Her Look With Incredible Spray-On Tattoos

Amber Butler confronts Alex on a date on Teen Mom UK
TV Shows

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Amber Butler Confronts Date Alex After Discovering He's Been Flirting With Other Girls

Celebrity

Love island's Kem Cetinay On THAT Ex Boyfriend Drama Between Chris Hughes And Olivia Attwood

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Twin Sisters Che And Leonie McSorley Go Head-To-Head In A Savage Fight Over The New Ex Arrival

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Doesn't Approve Of Sarah Kissing Chad: “She’s A D**k Tease”

Celebrity

Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde Puts Her Glorious Baby Bump On Display

Celebrity

Riverdale’s Bughead Take Home Teen Choice Award As Cole Sprouse’s On Screen Dad 'Confirms' Lili Reinhart Romance

Celebrity

Justin Bieber Just Got Turned Down By A Girl On Instagram And She Wants Everyone To Know