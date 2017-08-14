Dua Lipa Is on Track to Score Her First UK Number 1 Single

OMG. Not only did 'New Rules' become Dua Lipa's first Top 5 single in the UK just last Friday but it looks as though it is also going to be Dua's first UK Number 1 as of this Friday. The 'Last Dance' hitmaker is set to be Number 1 this week.

We couldn't be happier for the Kosovo born singer.

If Dua manages to hold onto the Number 1 spot, she will be the first female solo artist to score a UK number 1 since Adele ruled the charts with 'Hello' back in 2015. Yes it's really been two years since a solo girl sat atop the UK Singles Chart.

Little Mix topped the charts with 'Shout Out to My Ex' in 2016, as did Clean Bandit with 'Rockabye' and 'Symphony' in 2017.

However, they are a girl group and a mixed group. Also, while Anne-Marie featured alongside Sean Paul on 'Rockabye' and Zara Larsson featured on 'Symphony', both talented female solo artists are yet to score their own UK chart toppers.

So Adele will pass the torch onto Dua if Dua holds onto her chart position this week.

Right behind Dua is P!nk with her new single 'What About Us!' at Number 2, Calvin Harris with this week's Number 1 'Feels' at Number 3, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee with 'Despacito' at Number 4 and DJ Khaled with 'Wild Thoughts at Number 5.

Meanwhile on the albums chart, Elvis Presley is set to debut at Number 1 with a new compilation called The 50 Greatest Hits.

Ed Sheeran's ÷ is currently at Number 2, Glen Campbell's Adios is at Number 3 and rounding off the Top 5 are two brand new releases: Kesha with her first album in five years Rainbow at 4 and YouTuber Dodie with her You - EP_ sitting at Number 5.

Rainbow could be Kesha's first UK Top 5 album after Animal and Warrior peaked at 8 and 60 respectively.

Come back on Friday to find out where everyone ends up!

