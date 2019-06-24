Dua Lipa Is Reportedly Dating Bella And Gigi’s Little Brother Anwar Hadid

It looks like a major celebrity relationship could be brewing away beneath the surface after it’s been reported that Dua Lipa is secretly dating model Anwar Hadid.

The pair were apparently spotted celebrating his birthday in Los Angeles over the weekend, with insiders telling The Sun that the singer and the little brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid were “having fun” hanging out together.

The source pointed out that Dua is currently single and ready to mingle: “She has been in Los Angeles almost ever since [Dua and ex-boyfriend Isaac] split again and she has been able to spend time with Anwar, who she really gets on with.

Even so, the insider added that things aren’t serious just yet: “They are a lot closer in age and it’s just been fun. It’s a confusing time for both Dua and Isaac but she is just going with the flow and doing what feels right."

If true, this would be the first relationship she’s entered since her romance with the 32-year-old chef fell apart at the beginning of June. The couple had been together since 2013 and even weathered a temporary split back in 2017.

As for Anwar, he hit the headlines last year for his rumoured relationship with pal Kendall Jenner. At the time, it was reported that the pair were casually dating before she moved on with basketball player, Ben Simmons.

Are you shipping Dua and Anwar or do you think they're probably just good friends?