Dua Lipa Lands Major New Spotify Milestone with 'IDGAF'

Dua Lipa is without doubt one of the most successful artists in the world right now. With over 1.1 billion views, 'New Rules' has become one of YouTube's Top 100 most viewed videos of all time. Not to mention, Dua won two huge BRIT awards this year.

On top of that, the 'Be the One' superstar's latest hit 'IDGAF' has just surpassed 300 million streams on Spotify.

WATCH DUA LIPA'S 'IDGAF' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics You call me, all friendly

Tellin' me how much you miss me

That's funny, I guess you've heard my songs



Well, I'm too busy for your business

Go find a girl who wants to listen

'Cause if you think I was born yesterday

You have got me wrong



So I cut you off

I don't need your love

'Cause I already cried enough

I've been done

I've been movin' on

Since we said goodbye



I cut you off

I don't need your love

So you can try all you want

Your time is up, I'll tell you why



You say you're sorry

But it's too late now

So save it, get gone, shut up

'Cause if you think I care about you now

Well, boy, I don't give a fuck



I remember that weekend

When my best friend caught you creepin'

You blamed it all on the alcohol, so



I made my decision

'Cause you made your bed, sleep in it

Play the victim and switch your position

I'm through, I'm done



So I cut you off

I don't need your love

'Cause I already cried enough

I've been done

I've been movin' on

Since we said goodbye



I cut you off

I don't need your love

So you can try all you want

Your time is up, I'll tell you why



You say you're sorry

But it's too late now

So save it, get gone, shut up

'Cause if you think I care about you now

Well, boy, I don't give a fuck



I see you tryna' get to me

I see you beggin' on your knees

Boy, I don't give a fuck



So stop tryna' get to me

Get up off your knees

'Cause, boy, I don't give a fuck



About you

No, I don't give a damn

You keep reminiscin' on when you were my man

But I'm over you

Now you're all in the past

You talk all that sweet talk, but I ain't comin' back



Cut you off

I don't need your love

So you can try all you want

Your time is up, I'll tell you why

I'll tell you why



You say you're sorry, but it's too late now

So save it, get gone, shut up

(Too late now)

'Cause if you think I care about you now

Well, boy, I don't give a fuck



(Boy, I don't give a...)



I see you tryna' get to me

I see you beggin' on your knees

Boy, I don't give a fuck



So stop tryna' get to me

(Get to me)

Get up off your knees

'Cause, boy, I don't give a fuck Writer(s): Jason Allen Dean, Lawrence Michael Principato, Uzoechi Osisioma Emenike, Joseph Davis Kirkland, Dua Lipa, Skyler Stonestreet Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

NO. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. DUA REALLY IS ON HER WAY TO BECOMING THE QUEEN OF STREAMING.

'IDGAF' passed the 300 million mark over the weekend and now joins 'New Rules' and Dua's epic Martin Garrix collaboration 'Scared to Be Lonely' as one of Dua's three singles to achieve the incredible milestone so far. We couldn't be happier for her.

As it stands 'IDGAF' has reached Number 3 in the UK and so far peaked at Number 54 on the US Hot 100.

Considering how popular the kiss-off anthem, it could easily go on to become Dua's second US Top 10 hit.

And it's not just 'IDGAF' which is taking over streaming services. Dua's new Calvin Harris feature 'One Kiss' is already a major hit with over six million Spotify streams globally in three days and it currently sits at Number 2 on the UK Apple Music chart.

With over 37.8 million unique monthly Spotify listeners, Dua is really taking over the world at the moment.

Getty Images

Dua is currently in the process of recording her second studio album.

We can't wait to hear it. In the meantime, massive congrats to Dua!

Words: Sam Prance