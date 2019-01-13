Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus And More: The Craziest 10 Year Challenges

We wish we looked his good ten years ago...

Claire Rowden
Thursday, January 17, 2019 - 15:51

The 10 Year Challenge has been sweeping its way across the internet this week.

With throwbacks that ranged from cute to cringe, beaut to WTF?, it’s clear that glow ups have truly been had across the board.

We dug out some of the best ones from celebs on Twitter and Insta, and if you’ve never heard a young Dua Lipa sing ‘No One’ by Alicia Keys, seen JLO when she was preggers, or have forgotten how cute Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were when they first met… this is the place to be.

Dua Lipa

You didn’t know you needed to hear what Dua Lipa’s voice was like 10 years ago until now. The star has always been a crowd pleaser, and as the video shows, she can belt Alicia Keys’ ‘No One’ with no problem.

Miley Cyrus

10 year challenge
10 year challenge

Throwing us back to memories of intense bawling to their movie ‘The Last Song’, Miley posts a photo of her and hubby Liam Hemsworth looking cute af 10 years ago. Let’s be real, we all knew when we watched that movie that they were going to be end game.

Chance The Rapper  

Still learning, still growing.
Still learning, still growing.

Teasing fans with a photo of a young Philip Daniel Bolden, Chance shows us that he really does look a lot like the child star. Practically doppelgangers.

Diplo 

#10yearchallenge
#10yearchallenge

What Would Diplo Do? Of course, Diplo messed with fans, posting a photo of a young James Van Der Beek (who stars as him in the comedy series ‘What Would Diplo Do?’). We have to be honest, they do pretty much look like twins.

Mariah Carey

I don't get this 10 year challenge, time is not something I acknowledge. 🤷‍♀️ *Picture taken at some point prior to today

Being the icon she is, instead of jumping in on the 10 Year Challenge, Mariah Carey posted the same photo of her twice side by side with the caption: “I don't get this 10 year challenge, time is not something I acknowledge. 🤷‍♀️ *Picture taken at some point prior to today.” We relate.

JLO

#10yearchallenge #challengeaccepted ♥️

Pregnant icon? JLO shared a photo of her from back in 2008 where she was heavily preggers and put side by side a fiery bikini pic of her in 2018. Getchu a girl who looks more fine as the years go by.

Una Healy

Going to jump on the bandwagon #10YearChallenge 2009/2019

The Saturdays star has somehow aged backwards? Looking younger now than she did 10 years ago, it seems as though the only thing that’s changed is her swapping out the brunette for bleach blonde.

Janet Jackson

challenge accepted 😝 #glowupchallenge #howharddidaginghityouchallenge

Sharing a photo of her and Keshia Knight Pulliam (who will be playing Janet in an upcoming biopic), Janet shows us that her cute smile hasn’t changed a bit (or those damn amazing brows).

Madonna

Apparently there is more! 😂😂 The Perks of Being a Wallflower. 🌸 #thechallengeissurviving

Looking just as stunning as she did ten years ago (like, legitimately exactly the same- just add more jewels), Madonna shows us that she only gets finer with age. #FineWine

Nicki Minaj

🤪😅
🤪😅

Serving as many looks as she did 10 years ago, Nicki shows us that pink hair and daring outfits have always been her thing. Is there anything this woman can’t do?

