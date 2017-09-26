Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Reveals All About Opening Up for Bruno Mars on Tour

The 'New Rules' star discusses what it's like to work with the 'That's What I Like' star...

Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 16:18

Dua Lipa is killing it right now. Not only is 'New Rules' her first Number 1 single in the UK but it's also quickly becoming one of the biggest singles of the year around the world. Its music video has amassed an incredible 287 million views on YouTube.

On top of that Dua is supporting Bruno Mars on tour right now in the US.

View the lyrics
One, one, one

Talkin' in my sleep at night, makin' myself crazy
(Out of my mind, out of my mind)
Wrote it down and read it out, hopin' it would save me
(Too many times, too many times)

My love, he makes me feel like nobody else, nobody else
But my love, he doesn't love me, so I tell myself, I tell myself

One, don't pick up the phone
You know he's only calling 'cause he's drunk and alone
Two, don't let him in
You'll have to kick him out again
Three, don't be his friend
You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning
And if you're under him, you ain't getting over him

I got new rules, I count 'em

I got new rules, I count 'em
I gotta tell them to myself
I got new rules, I count 'em
I gotta tell them to myself

I keep pushin' forwards, but he keeps pullin' me backwards
(Nowhere to turn) No way (Nowhere to turn) No
Now I'm standing back from it, I finally see the pattern
(I never learn, I never learn)

But my love, he doesn't love me, so I tell myself, I tell myself, I do, I do, I do

One, don't pick up the phone
You know he's only calling 'cause he's drunk and alone
Two, don't let him in
You'll have to kick him out again
Three, don't be his friend
You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning
And if you're under him, you ain't getting over him

I got new rules, I count 'em

I got new rules, I count 'em
I gotta tell them to myself
I got new rules, I count 'em
I gotta tell them to myself

Practice makes perfect
I'm still tryna' learn it by heart (I got new rules, I count 'em)
Eat, sleep, and breathe it
Rehearse and repeat it, 'cause I (I got new, I got new, I...)

One, don't pick up the phone
You know he's only calling 'cause he's drunk and alone
Two, don't let him in
You'll have to kick him out again
Three, don't be his friend
You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning
And if you're under him, you ain't getting over him

I got new rules, I count 'em

I got new rules, I count 'em
I gotta tell them to myself
I got new rules, I count 'em (baby, you know I count 'em)
I gotta tell them to myself

Don't let him in, don't let him in
Don't, don't, don't, don't
Don't be his friend, don't be his friend
Don't, don't, don't, don't
Don't let him in, don't let him in
Don't, don't, don't, don't
Don't be his friend, don't be his friend
Don't, don't, don't, don't

You gettin' over him
Writer(s): Caroline Ailin, Emily Warren, Ian Kirkpatrick Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

YES. DUA AND BRUNO ARE ACTUALLY PERFORMING ON THE SAME TOUR RIGHT NOW!

Dua dropped by the Elvis Duran radio show to discuss what 'New Rules' means to her, her ever growing fanbase in America and what it's like to perform on the same stage as Bruno Mars night after night on the US leg of his huge 24K Magic tour.

"He's amazing and I feel very lucky to be on tour with him" reveals the 'Be the One' hitmaker.

Dua Lipa on What She's Learned From Bruno Mars

"His performance is just so well rehearsed and it's just so seamless" adds Dua.

"I'm definitely learning [] - his showmanship to begin with, his stage presence, the way he carries himself, how well rehearsed he is, how dedicated he is. There is a lot that goes behind it and I'm just very grateful to be learning from him."

OMG. It sounds like Dua is having the most amazing time. We're so jealous.

Getty Images

We hope that Dua and Bruno are getting a chance to chat backstage.

Imagine if the two popstars worked together on some new material!

Words: Sam Prance

