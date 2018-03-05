Dua Lipa Scores Huge Spotify Milestone with 'New Rules'

Dua Lipa is having an amazing 2018 so far. Not only did she win her first two BRIT Awards last month but she also became the most nominated female artist ever at one BRITs ceremony. To top it all off, she's dominating charts with her latest hit 'IDGAF'.

And now 'New Rules' has just reached a major streaming milestone. It has just surpassed 700 million Spotify streams.

View the lyrics You call me all friendly

Tellin' me how much you miss me

That's funny, I guess you've heard my songs



Well, I'm too busy for your business

Go find a girl who wants to listen

'Cause if you think I was born yesterday, you have got me wrong



So I cut you off

I don't need your love, 'cause I already cried enough

I've been done

I've been movin' on since we said goodbye



I cut you off

I don't need your love, so you can try all you want

Your time is up, I'll tell you why



You say you're sorry, but it's too late now

So save it, get gone, shut up

'Cause if you think I care about you now

Well, boy, I don't give a fuck



I remember that weekend

When my best friend caught you creepin'

You blamed it all on the alcohol



So I made my decision

'Cause you made your bed, sleep in it

Play the victim and switch your position, I'm through, I'm done



So I cut you off

I don't need your love, 'cause I already cried enough

I've been done

I've been movin' on since we said goodbye



I cut you off

I don't need your love, so you can try all you want

Your time is up, I'll tell you why



You say you're sorry, but it's too late now

So save it, get gone, shut up

'Cause if you think I care about you now

Well, boy, I don't give a fuck



I see you tryna' get to me

I see you beggin' on your knees

Boy, I don't give a fuck



So stop tryna' get to me

Get up off your knees

'Cause, boy, I don't give a fuck



About you, no, I don't give a damn

You keep reminiscin' on when you were my man

But I'm over you, now you're all in the past

You talk all that sweet talk, but I ain't comin' back



Cut you off

I don't need your love, so you can try all you want

Your time is up, I'll tell you why, I'll tell you why



You say you're sorry, but it's too late now

So save it, get gone, shut up

'Cause if you think I care about you now (Too late now)

Well, boy, I don't give a fuck



Boy, I don't give a...



I see you tryna' get to me

I see you beggin' on your knees

Boy, I don't give a fuck



So stop tryna' get to me (Get to me)

Get up off your knees

'Cause, boy, I don't give a fuck Writer(s): Jason Allen Dean, Lawrence Michael Principato, Uzoechi Osisioma Emenike, Joseph Davis Kirkland, Dua Lipa, Skyler Stonestreet Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

YES. IT'S OFFICIAL. DUA LIPA IS THE QUEEN OF STREAMING AND WE ARE ALL HER LOYAL SUBJECTS.

'New Rules' has been a streaming hit ever since it was released in June 2017, so it's no surprise that it's been streamed more than 700 million times on Spotify alone. In doing so, it is now the sixth most streamed song on Spotify by a female artist ever.

She now joins the likes of Sia, Adele, Fifth Harmony, Rihanna and Camila Cabello, who have achieved the feat.

"New Rules" by Dua Lipa now has over 700 MILLION streams on Spotify. This is the sixth song by a lead female act to achieve this. pic.twitter.com/qJE8V4Hmml — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 5, 2018

Perhaps even more amazing is the fact that Dua is currently the fifth most popular artist on Spotify in the entire world. As it stands, the 'Hotter Than Hell' singer racks up close to a whopping 37.5 million listeners on the service every single month.

Only Drake, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar and Camila Cabello are currently more popular than her.

Considering that Dua is only one album into her career, this statistic is nothing short of incredible.

With a new album in the works, we have no doubt that Dua will best these achievements.

She is working with MNEK, Mark Ronson, Diplo and more, so it will definitely be brilliant.

Words: Sam Prance

