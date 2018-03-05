Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Scores Huge Spotify Milestone with 'New Rules'

The 'IDGAF' star is unstoppable...

Monday, March 5, 2018 - 12:44

Dua Lipa is having an amazing 2018 so far. Not only did she win her first two BRIT Awards last month but she also became the most nominated female artist ever at one BRITs ceremony. To top it all off, she's dominating charts with her latest hit 'IDGAF'.

And now 'New Rules' has just reached a major streaming milestone. It has just surpassed 700 million Spotify streams.

WATCH DUA'S STUNNING 'IDGAF' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics
You call me all friendly
Tellin' me how much you miss me
That's funny, I guess you've heard my songs

Well, I'm too busy for your business
Go find a girl who wants to listen
'Cause if you think I was born yesterday, you have got me wrong

So I cut you off
I don't need your love, 'cause I already cried enough
I've been done
I've been movin' on since we said goodbye

I cut you off
I don't need your love, so you can try all you want
Your time is up, I'll tell you why

You say you're sorry, but it's too late now
So save it, get gone, shut up
'Cause if you think I care about you now
Well, boy, I don't give a fuck

I remember that weekend
When my best friend caught you creepin'
You blamed it all on the alcohol

So I made my decision
'Cause you made your bed, sleep in it
Play the victim and switch your position, I'm through, I'm done

So I cut you off
I don't need your love, 'cause I already cried enough
I've been done
I've been movin' on since we said goodbye

I cut you off
I don't need your love, so you can try all you want
Your time is up, I'll tell you why

You say you're sorry, but it's too late now
So save it, get gone, shut up
'Cause if you think I care about you now
Well, boy, I don't give a fuck

I see you tryna' get to me
I see you beggin' on your knees
Boy, I don't give a fuck

So stop tryna' get to me
Get up off your knees
'Cause, boy, I don't give a fuck

About you, no, I don't give a damn
You keep reminiscin' on when you were my man
But I'm over you, now you're all in the past
You talk all that sweet talk, but I ain't comin' back

Cut you off
I don't need your love, so you can try all you want
Your time is up, I'll tell you why, I'll tell you why

You say you're sorry, but it's too late now
So save it, get gone, shut up
'Cause if you think I care about you now (Too late now)
Well, boy, I don't give a fuck

Boy, I don't give a...

I see you tryna' get to me
I see you beggin' on your knees
Boy, I don't give a fuck

So stop tryna' get to me (Get to me)
Get up off your knees
'Cause, boy, I don't give a fuck
Writer(s): Jason Allen Dean, Lawrence Michael Principato, Uzoechi Osisioma Emenike, Joseph Davis Kirkland, Dua Lipa, Skyler Stonestreet Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

YES. IT'S OFFICIAL. DUA LIPA IS THE QUEEN OF STREAMING AND WE ARE ALL HER LOYAL SUBJECTS.

'New Rules' has been a streaming hit ever since it was released in June 2017, so it's no surprise that it's been streamed more than 700 million times on Spotify alone. In doing so, it is now the sixth most streamed song on Spotify by a female artist ever.

She now joins the likes of Sia, Adele, Fifth Harmony, Rihanna and Camila Cabello, who have achieved the feat.

Perhaps even more amazing is the fact that Dua is currently the fifth most popular artist on Spotify in the entire world. As it stands, the 'Hotter Than Hell' singer racks up close to a whopping 37.5 million listeners on the service every single month.

Only Drake, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar and Camila Cabello are currently more popular than her.

Considering that Dua is only one album into her career, this statistic is nothing short of incredible.

With a new album in the works, we have no doubt that Dua will best these achievements.

She is working with MNEK, Mark Ronson, Diplo and more, so it will definitely be brilliant.

Words: Sam Prance

