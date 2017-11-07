Dua Lipa Shares Emotional Instagram Post About UK Tour

Dua Lipa has gone from strength to strength this year. Not only has she scored three Platinum hits ('Be the One', 'Scared to Be Lonely', 'New Rules') but her self-titled debut album has been certified Gold and she's also fronted her very own sell-out tour.

Last night Dua ended the European leg of her tour and shared an emotional Instagram post about it all.

View the lyrics One, one, one, one, one...



Talkin' in my sleep at night, makin' myself crazy

(Out of my mind, out of my mind)

Wrote it down and read it out, hopin' it would save me

(Too many times, too many times)

My love, he makes me feel like nobody else, nobody else

But my love, he doesn't love me, so I tell myself, I tell myself



One: Don't pick up the phone

You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone

Two: Don't let him in

You'll have to kick him out again

Three: Don't be his friend

You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning

And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him



I got new rules, I count 'em

I got new rules, I count 'em

I gotta tell them to myself

I got new rules, I count 'em

I gotta tell them to myself



I keep pushin' forwards, but he keeps pullin' me backwards

(Nowhere to turn, no way)

(Nowhere to turn, no)

Now I'm standin' back from it, I finally see the pattern

(I never learn, I never learn)

But my love, he doesn't love me, so I tell myself, I tell myself

I do, I do, I do



One: Don't pick up the phone

You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone

Two: Don't let him in

You'll have to kick him out again

Three: Don't be his friend

You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning

And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him



I got new rules, I count 'em

I got new rules, I count 'em

I gotta tell them to myself

I got new rules, I count 'em

I gotta tell them to myself



Practice makes perfect

I'm still tryna learn it by heart (I got new rules, I count 'em)

Eat, sleep, and breathe it

Rehearse and repeat it, 'cause I... (I got new...)



One: Don't pick up the phone (yeah)

You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone (alone)

Two: Don't let him in (uh-ooh)

You'll have to kick him out again (again)

Three: Don't be his friend

You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning

And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him



I got new rules, I count 'em

I got new rules, I count 'em

(Whoa-ooh, whoa-ooh, whoa)

I gotta tell them to myself

I got new rules, I count 'em

(Baby, you know I count 'em)

I gotta tell them to myself



Don't let him in, don't let him in

Don't, don't, don't, don't...

Don't be his friend, don't be his friend

Don't, don't, don't, don't...

Don't let him in, don't let him in

Don't, don't, don't, don't...

Don't be his friend, don't be his friend

Don't, don't, don't, don't...

Writer(s): Caroline Ailin, Emily Warren, Ian Kirkpatrick

The 'Blow Your Mind (Mwah)' hitmaker opened the heartfelt message to her followers writing: "This time 2 years ago we played Nottingham red rooms to a room of about 5 people all of which were brought in because my manager promised them a drink."

She then added: "Last night we finished our UK and European run (of which EVERY SINGLE SHOW was SOLD OUT) of the 2017 album tour at Brixton Academy (I wonder how many drinks he had to buy this time)." No we're not crying. You are.

Seriously though this is an incredible achievement and we're so happy for Dua and all of her success.



The singer also thanked everyone who made the tour possible. "I am beyond grateful for all the love and support from my fans, my family and friends and all the hardwork and dedication my band and my team have put to make this dream come true."

"Thank you William, Matty and Ed for being there since day one and thank you Kai for joining us and being such a wonderful addition to our family so happy to have you with us. Thank you to everyone for being a part of this. It's only the beginning."

What a superstar. Also "it's only the beginning" has made us very excited for what's all still to come.



Dua continues her tour in South America and North America later this week.

The 'New Love' popstar will then return to the UK in 2018. We cannot wait!

Words: Sam Prance

