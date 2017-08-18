Dua Lipa Storms to Number 1 on the UK Singles Chart

OMG. She actually did it. After weeks of gradually climbing up the UK iTunes chart and working her way towards the top spot on the UK Spotify chart, Dua Lipa has scored her first UK Number 1. 'New Rules' is on top of this week's UK Singles chart.

WE ARE SO HAPPY FOR YOU DUA!

This makes Dua the first female solo artist to score a UK number 1 since Adele dominated the charts with 'Hello' in 2015.

Zara Larsson, Rihanna and Anne-Marie have all topped it since Adele but as featured artists on other people's singles.

Hopefully this huge achievement will mark a turn in the charts becoming more female led over the next few weeks.

Hot on Dua's heels this week is last week's Number 1. Calvin Harris' all star collaboration 'Feels' drops to Number 2, French Montana and Swae Lee's 'Unforgettable' moves to Number 3 and DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller fall to Number 4.

Meanwhile, P!nk makes an incredible climb from Number 83 to Number 5 with her brand new single 'What About Us'.

P!nk is headlining V Festival this weekend and we're hoping that she'll perform the track there alongside her hits!

Elsewhere Louis Tomlinson's 'Back to You' enters the Top 10 at Number 8, James Hype and Kelli-Leighs 'More Than Friends' soars 31 places to Number 16 and Kesha rises to Number 27 with 'Praying' following the release of its album Rainbow.

On the albums chart Ed Sheeran holds onto the Number 1 spot with ÷ so Elvis Presley has to settle for a Number 2 debut with a new posthumous compilation called The 50 Greatest Hits. Glen Campbell's Adios drops to Number 3 and behind them is Rag'N'Bone Ban with Human at Number 5.

Kesha also scores her highest charting album with the critically acclaimed Rainbow at Number 4.

CONGRATULATIONS KESHA!

Check out this week's New Music Round-Up to guess who will make a splash on next week's chart.

