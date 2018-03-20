Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Stuns On Jimmy Kimmel with 'IDGAF'

We are obsessed...

Tuesday, March 20, 2018 - 15:13

After taking over the charts globally with 'New Rules', Dua Lipa is already making waves with another hit. 'IDGAF' has so far peaked at Number 3 and been certified Gold in the UK. Not to mention, it's just climbed to Number 64 on the US Hot 100 and is rising still.

Last night Dua performed her new single on Jimmy Kimmel and it was as amazing as you would expect it to be.

WATCH DUA'S INCREDIBLE 'IDGAF' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics
You call me all friendly
Tellin' me how much you miss me
That's funny, I guess you've heard my songs

Well, I'm too busy for your business
Go find a girl who wants to listen
'Cause if you think I was born yesterday, you have got me wrong

So I cut you off
I don't need your love, 'cause I already cried enough
I've been done
I've been movin' on since we said goodbye

I cut you off
I don't need your love, so you can try all you want
Your time is up, I'll tell you why

You say you're sorry, but it's too late now
So save it, get gone, shut up
'Cause if you think I care about you now
Well, boy, I don't give a fuck

I remember that weekend
When my best friend caught you creepin'
You blamed it all on the alcohol

So I made my decision
'Cause you made your bed, sleep in it
Play the victim and switch your position, I'm through, I'm done

So I cut you off
I don't need your love, 'cause I already cried enough
I've been done
I've been movin' on since we said goodbye

I cut you off
I don't need your love, so you can try all you want
Your time is up, I'll tell you why

You say you're sorry, but it's too late now
So save it, get gone, shut up
'Cause if you think I care about you now
Well, boy, I don't give a fuck

I see you tryna' get to me
I see you beggin' on your knees
Boy, I don't give a fuck

So stop tryna' get to me
Get up off your knees
'Cause, boy, I don't give a fuck

About you, no, I don't give a damn
You keep reminiscin' on when you were my man
But I'm over you, now you're all in the past
You talk all that sweet talk, but I ain't comin' back

Cut you off
I don't need your love, so you can try all you want
Your time is up, I'll tell you why, I'll tell you why

You say you're sorry, but it's too late now
So save it, get gone, shut up
'Cause if you think I care about you now (Too late now)
Well, boy, I don't give a fuck

Boy, I don't give a...

I see you tryna' get to me
I see you beggin' on your knees
Boy, I don't give a fuck

So stop tryna' get to me (Get to me)
Get up off your knees
'Cause, boy, I don't give a fuck
Writer(s): Jason Allen Dean, Lawrence Michael Principato, Uzoechi Osisioma Emenike, Joseph Davis Kirkland, Dua Lipa, Skyler Stonestreet Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

YES. IT'S OFFICIAL. YOU CAN WATCH DUA SLAY ANOTHER PERFORMANCE OF 'IDGAF' RIGHT NOW.

'IDGAF' was an immediate standout track when Dua Lipa released her debut album in June last year, so it's no surprise that it became a hit when Dua released it as a single this year. Dressed in a stunning black and red combo, Dua let her talent do the talking.

Seriously, the 'Be the One' star's voice is so sultry and perfect, we could listen to her sing all day every day.

Dua Lipa - IDGAF

Dua took to Twitter today to share the performance and also joke about the fact that she's not allowed the sing the swear words in 'IDGAF' on TV. "When you actually don’t swear but the whole crowd does it for ya!!!" wrote the 'Blow Your Mind (Mwah)' singer.

Amazing. 'IDGAF' is the eighth single from Dua's critically acclaimed Gold-certified self-titled album.

Dua is currently in the process of writing her second LP with the likes of MNEK and Mark Ronson.

Rumour has it that Dua will release one more single from Dua Lipa before the end of the era.

From 'Genesis' to 'Bad Together', it could be any track. We can't wait to find out which it is.

Words: Sam Prance

 

