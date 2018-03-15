Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Wows with Amazing ‘IDGAF’ Performance on Ellen

Thursday, March 15, 2018 - 09:59

Dua Lipa is no stranger to success. In the past year alone, she's released a critically acclaimed debut album, scored her first UK Number 1 and US Top 10 hit, won two BRIT Awards and now she has the fifth most monthly listeners of any artist on Spotify globally.

Yesterday Dua performed her latest single 'IDGAF' on Ellen and the rendition was nothing short of incredible.

WATCH DUA'S AMAZING 'IDGAF' MUSIC VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics
You call me all friendly
Tellin' me how much you miss me
That's funny, I guess you've heard my songs

Well, I'm too busy for your business
Go find a girl who wants to listen
'Cause if you think I was born yesterday, you have got me wrong

So I cut you off
I don't need your love, 'cause I already cried enough
I've been done
I've been movin' on since we said goodbye

I cut you off
I don't need your love, so you can try all you want
Your time is up, I'll tell you why

You say you're sorry, but it's too late now
So save it, get gone, shut up
'Cause if you think I care about you now
Well, boy, I don't give a fuck

I remember that weekend
When my best friend caught you creepin'
You blamed it all on the alcohol

So I made my decision
'Cause you made your bed, sleep in it
Play the victim and switch your position, I'm through, I'm done

So I cut you off
I don't need your love, 'cause I already cried enough
I've been done
I've been movin' on since we said goodbye

I cut you off
I don't need your love, so you can try all you want
Your time is up, I'll tell you why

You say you're sorry, but it's too late now
So save it, get gone, shut up
'Cause if you think I care about you now
Well, boy, I don't give a fuck

I see you tryna' get to me
I see you beggin' on your knees
Boy, I don't give a fuck

So stop tryna' get to me
Get up off your knees
'Cause, boy, I don't give a fuck

About you, no, I don't give a damn
You keep reminiscin' on when you were my man
But I'm over you, now you're all in the past
You talk all that sweet talk, but I ain't comin' back

Cut you off
I don't need your love, so you can try all you want
Your time is up, I'll tell you why, I'll tell you why

You say you're sorry, but it's too late now
So save it, get gone, shut up
'Cause if you think I care about you now (Too late now)
Well, boy, I don't give a fuck

Boy, I don't give a...

I see you tryna' get to me
I see you beggin' on your knees
Boy, I don't give a fuck

So stop tryna' get to me (Get to me)
Get up off your knees
'Cause, boy, I don't give a fuck
Writer(s): Jason Allen Dean, Lawrence Michael Principato, Uzoechi Osisioma Emenike, Joseph Davis Kirkland, Dua Lipa, Skyler Stonestreet Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

You can watch Dua perform on the Ellen stage.

Dressed in the same blue and orange power suits from the 'IDGAF' visual, Dua delivered a spectacle worthy of the music video that inspired it. From the routine to the vocals, Dua completely stole the show. We are completely entranced by how talented she is.

Seriously, if the 'Blow Your Mind (Mwah)' superstar could perform on Ellen every week, we'd adore it. 

Dua Lipa Sings 'IDGAF'

This marks the second time that Dua's been invited to perform on Ellen. Just last month the 'Be the One' singer performed her breakthrough single 'New Rules' on the show and, just like with 'IDGAF', she used it as an opportunity to recreate its stunning visual.

After this, we reckon that 'IDGAF' could end up becoming just as big a hit as 'New Rules' in the US.

The anthem has so far peaked at Number 71 on the Hot 100 and has only just been sent to radio. 

Considering that it is already a Top 3 single in the UK, it's already a major success.

We couldn't be any happier for Dua and we can't wait to see what she does next.

Words: Sam Prance

