Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Seems To Respond To Boyfriend Isaac Carew Dirty Dancing To One Kiss With Mystery Girl

Behind Dua Lipa’s back while on a night out at G-A-Y Late nightclub in London

Wednesday, June 13, 2018 - 12:21

Dua Lipa’s chef boyfriend Isaac Carew has been caught red-handed dirty dancing with a mystery gal at a gay club in London. Awkward.

Watch Dua Lipa perform 'Hotter Than Hell' on MTV Live Stage >>>

The Sun obtained pics and a vid showing the chef dancing a lil’ inappropriately and looking like he went in for one kiss with the mystery gal.

It was only two weeks ago that Dua Lipa and Isaac were papped on multiple dates together.

And the ‘Be The One’ singer tweeted the cutest things about their relationship on Monday, saying: “You should keep your friends and loved ones close, trust your gut and go with your instinct.”

She tweeted: “Never let go of the people that are nothing but honest with you, that have your best interest at heart with no strings attached.”

“Love them with everything you have because they deserve the world. Love is the most wonderful thing in the world,” the tweets went on to say.

Getty

She finished off with: “Don’t be afraid to love with all you’ve got.”

Along with posting a throwback pic of Isaac on her Insta.

From the archives. Malibu. January 2015.

From the archives. Malibu. January 2015.

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on

This is all goin’ down while she’s currently touring the US with her debut album.

We’re sure Dua knows exactly how to handle this. #NewRules

