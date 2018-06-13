Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa And Isaac Crew Shut Down Cheating Rumours: "Love Is Stronger Than This"

Isaac Carew posted an Insta pic denying the cheating rumours.

Thursday, June 14, 2018 - 09:55

It was a brief blip in the ocean, ‘cos now Isaac Carew, Dua Lipa’s boyfriend, has posted a pic on Insta of the pair to shut the rumour mill down.

And it’s worked.

The chef was seen ‘dirty dancing’ with a friend in the London club G-A-Y Late, and it sent the world wide web into a frenzy.

But it seems like love is still very much in the air, and the pair’s relationship super strong RN.

I wouldnt want you to think that Dua is in a relationship with someone who doesnt love and respect her. She wouldn’t stand for it. Both Dua and I have fallen into the hands of tabloids causing drama and linking us to different people when there is simply nothing there. I’m in a gay bar dancing with a friend and its been shown in a bad light. There was no kissing and im disappointed at myself for even dancing for a brief moment given the way it was portrayed. It was a loud club and i was talking to her in her ear. Don’t believe everything you see because these people are paid to create drama. We are very happy being back together. We spent 3 and half years happily together with loyalty and love and we never broke up in the first place because we had problems like that we broke up because of scheduling conflicts and not being able to be together. Luckily our skin is tougher and love is stronger than this.

Isaac posted the pic of the two, with the caption: ‘I wouldnt want you to think that Dua is in a relationship with someone who doesnt love and respect her.’

The caption went on to say: ‘She wouldn’t stand for it. Both Dua and I have fallen into the hands of tabloids causing drama and linking us to different people when there is simply nothing there. I’m in a gay bar dancing with a friend and its been shown in a bad light.’

‘There was no kissing and im disappointed at myself for even dancing for a brief moment given the way it was portrayed,’ he said. ‘It was a loud club and i was talking to her in her ear. Don’t believe everything you see because these people are paid to create drama. We are very happy being back together.’

We’re glad this whole sitch has been cleared up, and now we can rest peacefully knowing that Dua is being treated like the queen that she is.

The chef finished up the post with: ‘We spent 3 and half years happily together with loyalty and love and we never broke up in the first place because we had problems like that we broke up because of scheduling conflicts and not being able to be together. Luckily our skin is tougher and love is stronger than this.’

