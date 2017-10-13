'New Rules' Is Dua Lipa's Third Platinum Single In The UK
The anthem that saved a lot of heartbreak is now her second biggest solo hit...
There is no stopping Dua Lipa!
Currently on a sold-out tour around the UK, the singer's first number one single 'New Rules' has just been certified platinum in the UK.
The no scrub anthem joins her debut single 'Be the One' and the Martin Garrix collaboration 'Scared to Be Lonely' as her third platinum-selling single.
Talkin' in my sleep at night, makin' myself crazy
(Out of my mind, out of my mind)
Wrote it down and read it out, hopin' it would save me
(Too many times, too many times)
My love, he makes me feel like nobody else, nobody else
But my love, he doesn't love me, so I tell myself, I tell myself
One: don't pick up the phone
You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone
Two: don't let him in
You'll have to kick him out again
Three: don't be his friend
You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning
And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him
I got new rules, I count 'em
I got new rules, I count 'em
I gotta tell them to myself
I got new rules, I count 'em
I gotta tell them to myself
I keep pushin' forwards, but he keeps pullin' me backwards
Nowhere to turn, nowhere to turn (No way, no)
Now I'm standin' back from it, I finally see the pattern
I never learn, I never learn
But my love, he doesn't love me, so I tell myself, I tell myself
I do, I do, I do
One: don't pick up the phone
You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone
Two: don't let him in
You'll have to kick him out again
Three: don't be his friend
You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning
And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him
I got new rules, I count 'em
I got new rules, I count 'em
I gotta tell them to myself
I got new rules, I count 'em
I gotta tell them to myself
Practice makes perfect, I'm still tryna learn it by heart
I got new rules, I count 'em
Eat, sleep, and breathe it, rehearse and repeat it, 'cause I...
I got new...
One: don't pick up the phone (Yeah)
You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone (Alone)
Two: don't let him in (Uh-ooh)
You'll have to kick him out again (Again)
Three: don't be his friend
You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning
And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him
I got new rules, I count 'em
I got new rules, I count 'em (Whoa-ooh, whoa-ooh, whoa)
I gotta tell them to myself
I got new rules, I count 'em (Baby, you know I count 'em)
I gotta tell them to myself
Don't let him in, don't let him in
Don't, don't, don't, don't...
Don't be his friend, don't be his friend
Don't, don't, don't, don't...
Don't let him in, don't let him in
Don't, don't, don't, don't...
Don't be his friend, don't be his friend
Don't, don't, don't, don't...
You're gettin' over him
Those three trusty rules seemed to save just about everyone in the UK this summer so it's no surprise that it's gone platinum in less than three months.
With (the seriously underrated) 'Blow Your Mind (Mwah)' certified silver and 'Hotter Than Hell' gone gold, Dua must be getting plaques by the minute.
That's not all, either. 'New Rules' just hit number one in Belgium (her second chart-topper there!) and has gone platinum in Canada. Come on, Dua!
The ultra-cool singer is also nominated for three awards at the 2017 MTV EMAs, including Best UK & Ireland Act alongside Little Mix, Ed Sheeran and Stormzy.
We had the pleasure of exclusively premiering Vicetone's incredible remix of 'New Rules' earlier this week, somehow making the anthem even more of a banger than it already is.
Congratulations, Dua!
Words: Ross McNeilage
Waves of running feelings
Floating weightless, I'm willing
My will keeps bending and breaking
Honey
Hold me, trust me
Let me ride in your love all night, babe
Hold me, touch me
I wanna die in your love all night, babe
Lost in your light, baby
I wanna stay right here all night, baby
Let's get lost in the light, baby
I wanna stay right here all night, baby
Oh
Now everything's vivid, vivid
Touch attempted with pleasure
Reckless, tangled, suspended
You want it all, nothing's wasted
Woman
Hold me, trust me
You know you can hide in my arms all night now
Hold me, trust me
I'm gonna ride in your love all night
I'm
Lost in your light, baby (Alright)
I wanna stay right here all night, baby (Alright)
Let's get lost in the light, baby (Alright)
I wanna stay right here all night, baby
(All night, alright)
Midnight, your eyes
Bitter wine, conversations
You and me, some money, babe
I don't need a paycheck
(Don't need a paycheck)
One taste and I'm hooked on it
Don't laugh, I know you want it
I'm addicted to your light
Lost in your light, baby
I wanna stay right here all night, baby
(All night, darling)
Let's get lost in the light, baby (All night)
I wanna stay right here all night, baby
(All night, all night)
Let's get lost in the light, baby