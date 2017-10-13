'New Rules' Is Dua Lipa's Third Platinum Single In The UK

View the lyrics

One, one, one, one, one...



Talkin' in my sleep at night, makin' myself crazy

(Out of my mind, out of my mind)

Wrote it down and read it out, hopin' it would save me

(Too many times, too many times)



My love, he makes me feel like nobody else, nobody else

But my love, he doesn't love me, so I tell myself, I tell myself



One: don't pick up the phone

You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone

Two: don't let him in

You'll have to kick him out again

Three: don't be his friend

You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning



And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him



I got new rules, I count 'em

I got new rules, I count 'em

I gotta tell them to myself

I got new rules, I count 'em

I gotta tell them to myself



I keep pushin' forwards, but he keeps pullin' me backwards

Nowhere to turn, nowhere to turn (No way, no)

Now I'm standin' back from it, I finally see the pattern

I never learn, I never learn



But my love, he doesn't love me, so I tell myself, I tell myself

I do, I do, I do



One: don't pick up the phone

You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone

Two: don't let him in

You'll have to kick him out again

Three: don't be his friend

You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning



And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him



I got new rules, I count 'em

I got new rules, I count 'em

I gotta tell them to myself

I got new rules, I count 'em

I gotta tell them to myself



Practice makes perfect, I'm still tryna learn it by heart

I got new rules, I count 'em

Eat, sleep, and breathe it, rehearse and repeat it, 'cause I...

I got new...



One: don't pick up the phone (Yeah)

You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone (Alone)

Two: don't let him in (Uh-ooh)

You'll have to kick him out again (Again)

Three: don't be his friend

You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning



And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him



I got new rules, I count 'em

I got new rules, I count 'em (Whoa-ooh, whoa-ooh, whoa)

I gotta tell them to myself

I got new rules, I count 'em (Baby, you know I count 'em)

I gotta tell them to myself



Don't let him in, don't let him in

Don't, don't, don't, don't...

Don't be his friend, don't be his friend

Don't, don't, don't, don't...



Don't let him in, don't let him in

Don't, don't, don't, don't...

Don't be his friend, don't be his friend

Don't, don't, don't, don't...



You're gettin' over him

