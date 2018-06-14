Playlist | Duke Dumont Picks His Top 10 Underground House Bangers Right Now

Earlier this year Duke Dumont, alongside Ebenezer, returned with a taste of his brand new music in his summer sizzler 'Inhale'.

The Grammy-nominated DJ and producer who brought you bangers 'Need U (100%)', 'I Got U' and more is currently touring North America and has some select Ibiza dates in sight too. To get a feel for his summer shows, he's picked us out an exclusive playlist of underground floor fillers he can't get enough of right now.

Featuring cuts from Zombie Disco Squad, DJ Koze, Waze & Odyssey and more, check out his selections below...

Dennis Cruz - 'El Sueño'

"A proper roller on Matthias Tanzmann’s Moon Harbour, this will be a big track in Ibiza this year."

Brame & Hamo - 'Roy Keane'

"A massive peak time summer anthem with a heavy nod to the likes of Frankie Knuckles, DJ Sneak and Chicago."

https://open.spotify.com/track/4YU7kjwU5ebyKS9QzkcAFK?si=drp0-E27TpiDVQ-XFsmdyQ

Waze & Odyssey - 'Move It Move It'

"If Paul Johnson and Justice made a track, it might sound like this. This has been massive in my sets."

https://open.spotify.com/track/1XSxTXtlNC1tzH0pCYbCzi?si=-CM-mSqQS4a00hctpNJSyA

DJ Koze - 'Pick Up'

"This could potentially be the biggest underground track of the year. I’m pretty sure this will be one of the biggest tracks of the summer in Ibiza"

https://open.spotify.com/track/3FKMngtZtIZCNKYexhGrVD?si=3DV14fspSVC6BOsz8WdwVA

Marquis Hawkes - 'The Basement Is Burning'

"Marquis Hawkes has been killing it the last few years and this one is best played as the sun comes up."

https://open.spotify.com/track/18sDqYyq86NMzpNPgLUl56?si=nvpjwn0RSAaYQCpZDt5lVA

Will Easton - 'Karma'

"The perfect track for the mix, when I take my sets deeper. This is gonna be in the box for a while."

Mason Maynard - 'False Truths'

"This track from last year just can’t leave my sets, every time I go to take it out, I ended up adding it again the next week. Pure Chicago vibes."

https://open.spotify.com/track/6yCIT3Bh1bKPIywat7qSzh?si=yuv8ngTyRsaIUXu8L4XTpw

Darius Syrossian - 'Moxy'

"Darius has been DJing around the UK underground for years but only in the last couple has he become prominent. This track explains why."

https://open.spotify.com/track/2XQzmX5RsvAfqMsJy2f6F0?si=yyvdnkeqSZCi9-ddxI8WMQ

Zombie Disco Squad - 'Sweat'

"My mate Nat Self AKA Zombie Disco Squad has been killing it for years and this is no exception. Get ready for the ZDS take over!"

Beton - 'Directions'

"Love this track, If you’ve heard me play in the last couple of months you’ll know this one."

https://open.spotify.com/track/3zmdNR8Yhr9ytaoXVlTNyR?si=gr1XEXUuRI-DeF8Q7ccn4w

WATCH DUKE DUMONT & EBENEZER'S 'INHALE' MUSIC VIDEO HERE: