Watch The Stunning First Trailer For Disney's New Live-Action Dumbo Movie
The first trailer has swooped in for Tim Burton’s live-action Dumbo.
Get ready to believe an elephant can fly, because the first trailer for Tim Burton’s live-action version of Dumbo has just dropped online. And just like the heartstring-tugging original, it’s about to give you all the feels.
The first trailer doesn’t hold back on the big moments, featuring a first look at the too-good-to-be-true Dreamland, and the big reveal where Dumbo takes flight for the first time. That was held back for the grand finale of the original film, but apparently, Dumbo will spend a fair bit of this movie in flight mode.
Check out the new trailer, below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-QPdRfqTnt4
The human players are very much playing second fiddle in this first trailer, but it’s quite the ensemble that Burton has put together here, with Colin Farrell lining up alongside Eva Green, Danny DeVito, Michael Keaton and Alan Arkin. Let’s be honest though… we’re all here to see the flying elephant. Dumbo opens in the UK on 29 March 2019.
- By George Wales @georgewales85
