Dumbo

Watch The Stunning First Trailer For Disney's New Live-Action Dumbo Movie

The first trailer has swooped in for Tim Burton’s live-action Dumbo.

Wednesday, June 13, 2018 - 15:17

Get ready to believe an elephant can fly, because the first trailer for Tim Burton’s live-action version of Dumbo has just dropped online. And just like the heartstring-tugging original, it’s about to give you all the feels.

Dumbo opens in the UK on 29 March 2019 / Disney

The first trailer doesn’t hold back on the big moments, featuring a first look at the too-good-to-be-true Dreamland, and the big reveal where Dumbo takes flight for the first time. That was held back for the grand finale of the original film, but apparently, Dumbo will spend a fair bit of this movie in flight mode.

Check out the new trailer, below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-QPdRfqTnt4

The human players are very much playing second fiddle in this first trailer, but it’s quite the ensemble that Burton has put together here, with Colin Farrell lining up alongside Eva Green, Danny DeVito, Michael Keaton and Alan Arkin. Let’s be honest though… we’re all here to see the flying elephant. Dumbo opens in the UK on 29 March 2019.

- By George Wales @georgewales85

Transformers: Where Are They Now?

  • Shia LaBeouf - A former child actor who had worked in the business since the age of 12, Shia LaBeouf won the role of a lifetime when he was cast as Sam Witwicky (aka LadiesMan217) in Michael Bay’s Transformers.
    Paramount Pictures
    1 of 25
  • Catapulting him to stardom and landing him lead roles in Disturbia, Indiana Jones, and Wall Street 2, Transformers was both a blessing and a curse for the actor, who since departing the franchise has displayed increasingly erratic behaviour…
    Paramount Pictures
    2 of 25
  • From dancing in Sia videos to punching people in the face, slagging off his former boss Steven Spielberg to plagiarising other artists work, Shia’s offset antics have noticeably overshadowed his talents in recent years.
    YouTube/SiaVEVO
    3 of 25
  • Megan Fox - Megan Fox played Mikaela Banes, Sam’s high school love interest who knows how to fix cars in a way that’ll turns any teenage boy in close proximity to her into jelly.
    Paramount Pictures
    4 of 25
  • A relative unknown before she starred in Transformers, Fox became an overnight sensation thanks to her bombshell looks which unsurprisingly gained her the title of “sexiest woman alive”.
    Paramount Pictures
    5 of 25
  • Her very public falling out with Michael Bay may have cost her her Transformers job, but that thankfully didn't stop the director from re-hiring the Fox (after she apologised to him) to play April in his Teenage Mutant Turtles films!
    Paramount Pictures
    6 of 25
  • As well as being the face of sexy lingerie brand Frederick's of Hollywood, Megan just wrapped the sixth series of New Girl and will later star in James Franco-directed dramedy “Zeroville” later this year.
    Fox
    7 of 25
  • Rachael Taylor - Rachael Taylor played computer analyst Maggie Madsen in the first film, which also happened to be the Australian actress’s first ever U.S. film!
    Paramount Pictures
    8 of 25
  • Since declining to return for the sequel because she wanted to be seen as more than “eye candy”, Rachael has appeared in lots of TV shows (Grey’s Anatomy, Charlie's Angels, Jessica Jones) and films. Next up; Marvel’s Netflix series, The Defenders.
    Netflix
    9 of 25
  • Josh Duhamel - After starring in the first three Transformers films as Colonel William Lennox, and then taking a break for Age of Extinction, Josh Duhamel is back in The Last Knight for one last fight. What’s unclear this time though is whose side he’s
    Paramount Pictures
    10 of 25
  • Whilst he hasn’t strayed too far from our screens in recent years, Duhamel’s role of a lifetime as Fergie’s baby daddy still remains his most high profile role to date.
    Instagram/fergie
    11 of 25
  • Isabel Lucas - In Revenge of the Fallen, Isabel Lucas played a pretender Decepticon disguised as a hot college student who tries and fails to seduce/strangle Sam with her very long whip-like tongue.
    Paramount Pictures
    12 of 25
  • After starring in NBC's now-cancelled Wizard of Oz-themed series “Emerald City” earlier this year, the Aussie stunner will next play a kick-ass renegade in sci-fi thriller The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume One.
    Storm Vision Entertainment
    13 of 25
  • Rosie Huntington-Whiteley - Brought in to replace Megan Fox’s character as a new love interest for Sam Witwicky in Dark of the Moon, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley played Carly Spencer; the leggy secretary of Hotchkiss Gould Investments CEO, Dylan Gould.
    Paramount Pictures
    14 of 25
  • Currently preggers with her first child, Rosie should have plenty of time to rewatch her only on screen credit post-Transformers as “Splendid” in George Miller’s fantastic Mad Max: Fury Road!!
    Warner Bros
    15 of 25
  • Nicola Peltz - After breakout roles in The Last Airbender and Bates Model, blonde babe Nicola Peltz joined the franchise in Age of Extinction as Tessa Yeager, the ballsy daughter of inventor Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg).
    Paramount Pictures
    16 of 25
  • She may only have a small cameo in The Last Knight, but with three films currently in production, a hot boyfriend by the name of Anwar Hadid, and the cutest pet pooch EVER, Nicola’s definitely living that good life.
    Instagram/nicolaannepeltz
    17 of 25
  • Jack Reynor - The Sing Street and Free Fire star played Shane Dyson in Age of Extinction, Tessa’s super hot racecar driver boyfriend that her overprotective daddy totally disapproves of.
    Paramount Pictures
    18 of 25
  • The currently in-demand stud is set to star in World War II thriller “The Man with the Iron Heart” before voicing Brother Wolf in the second live-action Jungle Book film to hit our screens, this time directed by Andy Serkis.
    Lionsgate
    19 of 25
  • Isabela Moner - With only a few credits to her name, The Last Knight is 15-year-old Isabela's most high-profile role to date, but with a starring role already confirmed in Soldado; the sequel to Sicario, it won't be her last.
    Nickelodeon
    20 of 25
  • The former Nickelodeon actress plays Izabella in the film; a street-smart tomboy who teams up with Cade Yeager to fight the evil Decepticons.
    Paramount Pictures
    21 of 25
  • Laura Haddock - She may not be a household name (yet), but comic book fans will no doubt recognise Laura Haddock from GOTG and GOTG 2 where she plays Meredith Quill, Peter's mother.
    Marvel
    22 of 25
  • Laura plays smokin’ hot Oxford university professor Vivian Wembley in the film, a reluctant hero who falls for Cade after joining him and Izabella to fight the bad guys!
    Paramount Pictures
    23 of 25
  • Gemma Chan - Thanks to roles in Channel 4 drama Humans (as self-aware robot Mia) and last year's Fantastic Beasts (as Madam Ya Zhou), The Last Knight’s Gemma Chan is well on her way to cracking Hollywood!
    Channel 4
    24 of 25
  • Her character may be shrouded in mystery, but there are a few clues on both Gemma’s imdb and in the film’s Super Bowl trailer (if you listen carefully) that suggest her character may have something to do with creating the Transformers.
    Paramount Pictures
    25 of 25

Latest News

Beyonce and Tiffany Haddish at a party
Tiffany Haddish Hints At Who Bit Beyoncé
Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Troye Sivan & Ariana Grande's 'Dance To This' Is Here & It's A Chillout Dream
Did Chloe Ferry Just Call Out Sam Gowland For Telling THIS Lie About Their Sex Life?
Here's Where You Can Get All The Love Islanders Outfits On The High Street
Zedd and Diplo during their DJ sets
Diplo And Zedd Add Fuel To Their Twitter Feud
Dumbo (2019)
Watch The Stunning First Trailer For Disney's New Live-Action Dumbo Movie
Amber Davies and Kendall Knight
Love Island’s Kendall Rae-Knight Has Swapped Digits With Kem Cetinay And Amber Davies Isn’t Happy
Dua Lipa and boyfriend Isaac Carew
Dua Lipa Seems To Respond To Boyfriend Isaac Carew Dirty Dancing To One Kiss With Mystery Girl
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Has Some Advice For Nathan Henry After Mega Kick Off: “He Just Needs To Be A Bit More Open And Honest About What’s Going On In His Life”
Marnie Simpson Strips COMPLETELY Naked And Takes The Title For Skinny Dip Queen
Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Take Us Inside Their New Joint Home For The First Time
Jade Thirwall and Jad Elliot spotted in London
Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jed Elliot Were 'Almost Killed' At Dollywood
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson
You Won't believe How Much Pete Davidson Spent On Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring
KJ Apa Just Told Fans He’d “Love” Riverdale's Archie To Have A Romance With Kevin
From Megan McKenna To Hayley Hughes: 8 Reality Stars Who Ended Relationships Before Signing Up For A Show
Has TV Finally Gotten Over Its Daddy Issues?
Childish Gambino SNL 43 Performance of &#039;This Is America&#039;
Childish Gambino Performs 'This is America' For Free To School Kids In Chicago
Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka at the amFAR Gala in Cannes 2018
OMG, Paris Hilton Could Be Making Her TV Comeback
The Girl in the Spider&#039;s Web
Claire Foy Looks Unrecognisable In First Trailer For 'The Girl In The Spider’s Web'
Lord Of The Rings TV Show Gets An Official Release Date

More From Dumbo

Dumbo (2019)
Watch The Stunning First Trailer For Disney's New Live-Action Dumbo Movie
Tim Burton Is Going To Direct Disney's Live Action Version Of Dumbo

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Take Us Inside Their New Joint Home For The First Time
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Goes Completely Topless In World's Most Extra Outfit
Marnie Simpson Strips COMPLETELY Naked And Takes The Title For Skinny Dip Queen
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Gives Girl's Bare Bum A Squeeze As She And Sam Gowland Embark On Wildest Night In History
Amber Davies and Kendall Knight
Love Island’s Kendall Rae-Knight Has Swapped Digits With Kem Cetinay And Amber Davies Isn’t Happy
Holly Hagan Completely Rips Into Love Island's Hayley Hughes For Not Knowing What An Earlobe Is
Did Chloe Ferry Just Call Out Sam Gowland For Telling THIS Lie About Their Sex Life?
Charlotte Crosby Totally Forgot She Had A Three-Way Snog With Love Island's Adam Collard
Chloe Ferry Reveals Plans To Give Birth On TV And Lets Slip How Many Kids She And Sam Gowland Are Having
Dua Lipa and boyfriend Isaac Carew
Dua Lipa Seems To Respond To Boyfriend Isaac Carew Dirty Dancing To One Kiss With Mystery Girl
Jade Thirwall and Jad Elliot spotted in London
Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jed Elliot Were 'Almost Killed' At Dollywood
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Has Some Advice For Nathan Henry After Mega Kick Off: “He Just Needs To Be A Bit More Open And Honest About What’s Going On In His Life”