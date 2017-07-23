DUNKIRK Cast Reveal Favourite Memories & Harry Styles Tells His Best Joke
You've got to hear Harry Styles tell his best Knock Knock joke.
What are the cast of Dunkirk's fave memories of filming the Christopher Nolan-directed World War II epic? Turned out their mainly corned beef based...
HIT PLAY to see Dunkirk stars Harry Styles, Ffion Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney and Jack Lowden reveal their most memorable moments together on set. Plus! Harry Styles tells his best knock knock joke and you won't be able to wath without laughing...
- Dunkirk is in cinemas now.
