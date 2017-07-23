Dunkirk

DUNKIRK Cast Reveal Favourite Memories & Harry Styles Tells His Best Joke

You've got to hear Harry Styles tell his best Knock Knock joke.

Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 13:30

What are the cast of Dunkirk's fave memories of filming the Christopher Nolan-directed World War II epic? Turned out their mainly corned beef based... 

HIT PLAY to see Dunkirk stars Harry Styles, Ffion Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney and Jack Lowden reveal their most memorable moments together on set. Plus! Harry Styles tells his best knock knock joke and you won't be able to wath without laughing... 

- Dunkirk is in cinemas now.

Best New Movies For Summer 2017

  • Spider-Man: Homecoming - New Spidey Tom Holland gets his own solo movie and it’s brilliant. It’s set in high school, is totally hilarious, just the right amount of awkward and packs appearances from Iron Man and Captain America too.
    Sony
    1 of 10
  • Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets - Cara Delevingne and Dane DeHaan lead alongside Rihanna in this epic sci fi adventure, with a cast as starry as its interplanetary backdrop, this is going to be a mind-blower.
    Lionsgate
    2 of 10
  • Baby Driver - If you like high speed car stunts, you’ll love this. Ansel Elgort is Baby: a talented getaway driver out on one last crime heist. Every stunt is set to a killer soundtrack you’ll be streaming all the way home.
    Sony
    3 of 10
  • Dunkirk - If there’s a cinema event of the summer, it’s got to be Harry Styles starring in his first blockbuster! This World War II epic from Christopher Nolan, the director of Inception, is bound to be breath-taking.
    Warner Bros.
    4 of 10
  • Rough Night - A night out gets CHAOTIC AF when a hen party goes horribly wrong in this dark comedy. Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Zoë Kravitz, Ilana Glazer and Jillian Bell make up the bachelorette squad bringing the LOLs.
    Sony
    5 of 10
  • Cars 3 - A family-friendly trip to the cinema this summer has got to mean Cars 3. Old fave Lightning McQueen returns for the sequel – but this time he’s up against a shiny new rival, Jackson Storm, voiced by Armie Hammer.
    Disney Pixar
    6 of 10
  • It Comes At Night - If nothing gets your hyped like spine-tingling horror, you’re going to want to get your horror buddies together for this one Overrun by zombies, two families try to survive in a house in the woods. Eek!
    A24
    7 of 10
  • Everything, Everything - When a girl who is too ill to leave the house starts to fall in love with her neighbour, she’s ready to risk everything to have a perfect day with him. Starring Nick Robinson and Amandla Stenberg, this cute romance will have you i
    Warner Bros
    8 of 10
  • Atomic Blonde - It’s high octane action in this stylish spy thriller from the director who also brought you John Wick. Charlize Theron kicking serious ass has got us hooked already.
    Universal
    9 of 10
  • Transformers: The Last Knight - Humans are at war with Transformers in the latest instalment of the mega franchise and tbh we don't fancy our chances. Mark Wahlberg is joined this time by Laura Haddock, Isabela Moner and Anthony Hopkins.
    Paramount
    10 of 10

Latest News

The biggest My Super Sweet 16 tantrums EVER

The 12 Biggest Tantrums We've EVER Seen On My Super Sweet 16

Dunkirk

Harry Styles Wants To Star In Legally Blonde 3!

Official UK poster for Thor Ragnarok

Check Out The Absolutely Action Packed New Trailer For Thor: Ragnarok

Dunkirk

DUNKIRK Cast Reveal Favourite Memories & Harry Styles Tells His Best Joke

Is Justin Bieber Mentoring Cruz Beckham To Become The Next Pop Superstar?

Selena Gomez birthday

Selena Gomez Predicts An 'Epic' Year Ahead As She Celebrates Her Birthday

Have You Heard What Shocking Sex Drug Muggy Mike Smuggled Into The Love Island Villa?

Dunkirk

Harry Styles & The DUNKIRK Cast Answer YOUR Fan Questions

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt Love Island

You Won't Believe How Much Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt Are Going To Make After Love Island

Vicky Pattison&#039;s Jordan Wright ex opens up about their &#039;volatile&#039; relationship

Vicky Pattison Defends Love Island Couples For Having Sex On TV

Max Morley Thinks Charlotte Crosby Might Ruin Her Relationship With Stephen Bear?

Charlotte Crosby has explained how Chloe Ferry stopped her shagging Stephen Bear &#039;mid-trust&#039;

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Prove They Are Still In Love In The Cutest Way

Find Out Who's In The Running For MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2017!

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away

Harry Styles Might Name His Future Child After This One Direction Member

This Is The Amount Of Time Bella Hadid Had Off In The Past Two Months

Cloud Gate &#039;The Bean&#039; Chicago

Pimp My Weekend: Chicago

Rob Kardashian Returns To Social Media After Blac Chyna Legal Drama

If Future Bae Stares At *This* Body Part, They're Not Interested

The Love Island Cast Are Said To Be Going On Tour After The Series Wraps

Gigi Hadid Tears Up The Beauty Handbook By Rocking Steel Grey Lipstick

More From Dunkirk

Dunkirk
Movies

Harry Styles Wants To Star In Legally Blonde 3!

Dunkirk
Dunkirk

Harry Styles Wants To Star In Legally Blonde 3

Dunkirk
Movies

DUNKIRK Cast Reveal Favourite Memories & Harry Styles Tells His Best Joke

Dunkirk
Movies

Harry Styles & The DUNKIRK Cast Answer YOUR Fan Questions

Celebrity

Louis Tomlinson’s Reaction To Harry Styles Starring In Dunkirk Will Make Your Day

Dunkirk
Dunkirk

MTV Movie Spotlight: Dunkirk

Harry Styles chats about his four nipples.
Celebrity

Harry Styles Confirms His Four Nipples Are Still Alive And Well

Dunkirk
Dunkirk

Harry Styles & The Cast Of Dunkirk Reveal Their Favourite Filming Memories

Dunkirk
Dunkirk

Harry Styles & The Dunkirk Cast Answer YOUR Fan Questions

Harry Styles promotes Dunkirk with his co-stars, looking every inch the boyband.
Style

Proof That Harry Styles And His Dunkirk Co-Stars Could Start Their Own Boyband

Movies

Harry Styles Reveals He Might Be Done With Acting After Dunkirk

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away
Movies

Dunkirk Director Christopher Nolan Says He Had No Idea How Famous Harry Styles Was

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Reveals The Real Reason Behind That Split With Emma McVey

Celebrity

Stephen Bear Leaves Fans Baffled After Claiming He And Charlotte Crosby Are Done

Celebrity

Love Island's Sam Responds To Gaz Beadle Lining Him Up For Geordie Shore

Music

Find Out Who's In The Running For MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2017!

Celebrity

Max Morley Thinks Charlotte Crosby Might Ruin Her Relationship With Stephen Bear?

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt Love Island
Celebrity

You Won't Believe How Much Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt Are Going To Make After Love Island

Chloe Ferry kicks off at Sam Scott for failing to give her attention on Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Kicks Off At ‘Freak’ Ex Sam Scott For ‘Barely Touching’ Her

Charlotte Crosby has explained how Chloe Ferry stopped her shagging Stephen Bear &#039;mid-trust&#039;
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Prove They Are Still In Love In The Cutest Way

Celebrity

Have You Heard What Shocking Sex Drug Muggy Mike Smuggled Into The Love Island Villa?

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away
Celebrity

Harry Styles Might Name His Future Child After This One Direction Member

TV Shows

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #6