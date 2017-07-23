DUNKIRK Cast Reveal Favourite Memories & Harry Styles Tells His Best Joke

What are the cast of Dunkirk's fave memories of filming the Christopher Nolan-directed World War II epic? Turned out their mainly corned beef based...

HIT PLAY to see Dunkirk stars Harry Styles, Ffion Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney and Jack Lowden reveal their most memorable moments together on set. Plus! Harry Styles tells his best knock knock joke and you won't be able to wath without laughing...

- Dunkirk is in cinemas now.