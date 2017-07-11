Dunkirk Director Christopher Nolan Says He Had No Idea How Famous Harry Styles Was

Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk will be hitting our screens in a matter of weeks, and while any new movie from the Dark Knight director is always big news, this one is whipping up a particular frenzy thanks to the involvement of a certain Harry Styles.

However, all this is apparently coming as a shock to Nolan, who says he didn’t know just how famous the former One Direction man really is…

“I don't think I was that aware really of how famous Harry was,” says Nolan.

“I mean, my daughter had talked about him. My kids talked about him, but I wasn't really that aware of it. So the truth is, I cast Harry because he fit the part wonderfully and truly earned a seat at the table.”

And Nolan went further still, comparing Styles’ involvement to casting Heath Ledger as the Joker. “When I cast Heath Ledger as the Joker, it raised a lot of eyebrows and caused a lot of comment,” says the director. "I have to trust my instincts, and Harry was perfect for this part.”

Meanwhile, Oscar-winning co-star Mark Rylance says he was also in the dark about Harry, only for his daughter to fill him in. “She was just more excited than anything I've ever done because I was going to be acting with Harry Styles,” says the star. "I went up in her estimation. I won the Harry!”

You can see what all the fuss is about when Dunkirk opens in the UK on 21 July 2017.

