Dunkirk

Dunkirk Director Christopher Nolan Says He Had No Idea How Famous Harry Styles Was

Not sure how he missed it tbh.

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 10:31

Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk will be hitting our screens in a matter of weeks, and while any new movie from the Dark Knight director is always big news, this one is whipping up a particular frenzy thanks to the involvement of a certain Harry Styles.

Copyright [Getty]

However, all this is apparently coming as a shock to Nolan, who says he didn’t know just how famous the former One Direction man really is…

“I don't think I was that aware really of how famous Harry was,” says Nolan.

“I mean, my daughter had talked about him. My kids talked about him, but I wasn't really that aware of it. So the truth is, I cast Harry because he fit the part wonderfully and truly earned a seat at the table.”

And Nolan went further still, comparing Styles’ involvement to casting Heath Ledger as the Joker. “When I cast Heath Ledger as the Joker, it raised a lot of eyebrows and caused a lot of comment,” says the director. "I have to trust my instincts, and Harry was perfect for this part.”

Meanwhile, Oscar-winning co-star Mark Rylance says he was also in the dark about Harry, only for his daughter to fill him in. “She was just more excited than anything I've ever done because I was going to be acting with Harry Styles,” says the star. "I went up in her estimation. I won the Harry!”

You can see what all the fuss is about when Dunkirk opens in the UK on 21 July 2017.

- By George Wales @GeorgeWales85

HIT PLAY TO SEE THE TRAILER FOR EVERY BIG MOVIE OUT THIS MONTH... 

Best New Movies For Summer 2017

  • Spider-Man: Homecoming - New Spidey Tom Holland gets his own solo movie and it’s brilliant. It’s set in high school, is totally hilarious, just the right amount of awkward and packs appearances from Iron Man and Captain America too.
    Sony
    1 of 10
  • Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets - Cara Delevingne and Dane DeHaan lead alongside Rihanna in this epic sci fi adventure, with a cast as starry as its interplanetary backdrop, this is going to be a mind-blower.
    Lionsgate
    2 of 10
  • Baby Driver - If you like high speed car stunts, you’ll love this. Ansel Elgort is Baby: a talented getaway driver out on one last crime heist. Every stunt is set to a killer soundtrack you’ll be streaming all the way home.
    Sony
    3 of 10
  • Dunkirk - If there’s a cinema event of the summer, it’s got to be Harry Styles starring in his first blockbuster! This World War II epic from Christopher Nolan, the director of Inception, is bound to be breath-taking.
    Warner Bros.
    4 of 10
  • Rough Night - A night out gets CHAOTIC AF when a hen party goes horribly wrong in this dark comedy. Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Zoë Kravitz, Ilana Glazer and Jillian Bell make up the bachelorette squad bringing the LOLs.
    Sony
    5 of 10
  • Cars 3 - A family-friendly trip to the cinema this summer has got to mean Cars 3. Old fave Lightning McQueen returns for the sequel – but this time he’s up against a shiny new rival, Jackson Storm, voiced by Armie Hammer.
    Disney Pixar
    6 of 10
  • It Comes At Night - If nothing gets your hyped like spine-tingling horror, you’re going to want to get your horror buddies together for this one Overrun by zombies, two families try to survive in a house in the woods. Eek!
    A24
    7 of 10
  • Everything, Everything - When a girl who is too ill to leave the house starts to fall in love with her neighbour, she’s ready to risk everything to have a perfect day with him. Starring Nick Robinson and Amandla Stenberg, this cute romance will have you i
    Warner Bros
    8 of 10
  • Atomic Blonde - It’s high octane action in this stylish spy thriller from the director who also brought you John Wick. Charlize Theron kicking serious ass has got us hooked already.
    Universal
    9 of 10
  • Transformers: The Last Knight - Humans are at war with Transformers in the latest instalment of the mega franchise and tbh we don't fancy our chances. Mark Wahlberg is joined this time by Laura Haddock, Isabela Moner and Anthony Hopkins.
    Paramount
    10 of 10

Latest News

Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear Removes Tribute Tattoo Dedicated To His Ex Jemma Lucy

Marnie Simpson Brands Stephanie Davis And Jeremy McConnell A 'Disgrace' And Fears For Their Son

A Kendall Jenner Fan Account Has Quit On The Supermodel And Given A Brutally Honest Explanation

Selena Gomez Gushes About Canadians Especially Her Boyfriend The Weeknd

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away

Dunkirk Director Christopher Nolan Says He Had No Idea How Famous Harry Styles Was

Charlotte Crosby Outlines When She Wants Babies With Stephen Bear And Talks Tribute Tattoo Plans

Who Is Stevie Coiley? Meet The Ex On The Beach Star And BFF Of Geordie Shore's Chelsea Barber

Perrie Edwards Celebrated Her Birthday In The Best Kind Of Way

Liam Hemsworth Taking An Ice Bath In Tiny Shorts Is Exactly What You Need To See Today

Happy Birthday Perrie - An Ode to the Little Mix Star

Jemma Lucy Brands Megan McKenna A "C**t" Who Thinks She's Too Good For Ex On The Beach

Assassin&#039;s Creed: Origins

79 Thoughts I Had Playing The New Assassins Creed: Origins Game

Perrie Edwards Goes Make Up Free And Proves She's A Bare Faced Beauty

Niall Horan Is Going on Tour And We Cannot Wait

This Ex On The Beach Star Is Rumoured To Be Going On Celebrity Big Brother

11 Lifesaving Products For All Your Major Summer Hair Fails

This Dating App Pairs You Up With A Celebrity Doppelganger And It's Wild

Harry Styles Wore A Pink Ruffle Shirt For Dunkirk Promo And We’re Just Really Enjoying It

Khalid Talks Ignoring Haters and Making a Name for Himself

One Direction Still Have A Group Chat And They Give Each Other Feedback On Their Solo Music

More From Dunkirk

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away
Movies

Dunkirk Director Christopher Nolan Says He Had No Idea How Famous Harry Styles Was

Harry Styles Speaks Actual Words In These Two New Dunkirk Trailers

Spider-Man Homecoming
Spider-Man: Homecoming

Movies Hitting Cinemas In July 2017

Movies

Harry Styles & Co. Are Trapped, Surrounded And Hunted In New Dunkirk Teasers

Harry Styles Nearly Played Young Han Solo In Star Wars

Dunkirk

Dunkirk Trailer

Movies

Here's Your First Look At Actor Harry Styles In The New Dunkirk Trailer

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jennifer Metcalfe And Former Geordie Shore Star Greg Lake Share First Pic Of Their Baby Boy

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Just Shared A Practically Naked Shot Of Stephen Bear Online

Charlotte Crosby posts &quot;Stunning&quot; pic of her mum on social media and fans agrees she&#039;s gorgeous
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Is A Stunner And Fans Agree

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Fans can&#039;t deal with this Marnie Simpson and Chloe Ferry faces swap
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry’s Face Swap Pic Causes Their Fans To Just Lose It

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Brands Megan McKenna A "C**t" Who Thinks She's Too Good For Ex On The Beach

This Ex On The Beach Star Is Rumoured To Be Going On Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Dylan And Cole Sprouse's Latest Twitter Fight Is Their Best Yet

Who Is Stevie Coiley? Meet The Ex On The Beach Star And BFF Of Geordie Shore's Chelsea Barber