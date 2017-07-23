Harry Styles Wants To Star In Legally Blonde 3!

After Harry Styles's movie debut in Christopher Nolan's World War II epic Dunkirk, what could we see him acting in next?

HIT PLAY to see Harry Styles and his Dunkirk movie co-star Ffion Whitehead reveal some ‘interesting’ plans for a Legally Blonde threequel…

We are *so* on board with this.

- 'Dunkirk' is in cinemas now.